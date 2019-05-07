Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) CEO John Cappasola on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Brake - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

John Cappasola - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Spencer Hanus - Citi

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Craig Bibb - CJS Securities

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities

Jeremy Hamblin - Dougherty & Company

Nicole Miller - Piper Jaffray

Steve Anderson - Maxim Group

Steven Brake

Thank you, operator and thank you all for joining us today. On the call with me is John Cappasola, President and Chief Executive Officer. After we deliver our prepared remarks, we will open the lines for your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include some forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We do not undertake to update these forward-looking statements at a later date and refer you to today's earnings press release and the SEC filings filed by Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact future operating results and financial condition.

Today's earnings press release also includes non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and restaurant contribution. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, net cash flows provided by operating activities or any other GAAP measure of liquidity or financial performance. We refer you to today's earnings press release, which include the reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measures.

I would now like to turn the call over to John Cappasola, Chief Executive Officer.

John Cappasola

Thank you Steve. We appreciate everyone joining us on the call today. Although our quarterly results were negatively impacted by unfavorable weather in California and throughout the West as well as the anticipated three-week shift of the Lenten season, we are encouraged by our recent second quarter trends which I will cover in a moment and we are reaffirming our full year guidance.

For the first quarter, system-wide comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.1%. Franchisees again outpaced company operated restaurants, growing 0.4% versus a decline of 0.6% at company operated restaurants. Average check growth at company operated restaurants was 4.9% including nearly 1% in menu mix growth driven by our Mix2 promotion and return of our seasonal seafood promotion, although transactions declined 5.5%.

We made progress on our portfolio optimization strategy, which is designed to help grow AUVs and stimulate new unit development. By shifting our portfolio mix to 55% franchised by summer 2020, our company operated footprint will predominantly reflect strong AUVs and restaurant margins in our core Western markets, plus a strategic presence in our emerging markets. We expect this to also drive a sharp and operational focus and financial benefits, including improved company AUVs and restaurant margins, reductions in repairing existing unit capital and reduced exposure to cost side inflation in California concentration.

During the first quarter in the Los Angeles area, we re-franchised 13 lower volume company operated restaurants to strong existing multiunit operators and acquired three high-volume franchised restaurants to help better position all of these restaurants for AUV growth. We have also retain The Cyprus Group, the leading restaurant and franchise investment banking firm, to manage the re-franchising of company operated restaurants in four non-core Western markets. The marketing process has commenced and is targeting new or existing franchise groups with proven restaurant operations capabilities and a strong, consistent track record of new unit development who commit to continued brand growth in existing and/or other markets.

Additional development updates include opening four franchise restaurants and one company restaurant so far this year. These five openings spanned five total states demonstrating the geographic breadth of our growth and an additional nine restaurants are currently under construction, which puts us in a good position to deliver our annual guidance of at least 25 new restaurants. We also recently signed a three unit development agreement for southern Brevard County in Florida.

As we enter the second quarter, our transaction-driving initiatives are gaining traction, including our digital transformation, value evolution and menu innovation. On the digital front, our new app has now exceeded 500,000 registered users since launching last November. We are excited about the long-term potential this marketing platform has to drive guest frequency as it continues to scale and we are planning to expand its functionality to include mobile ordering for pickup or delivery this summer. During the first quarter, delivery through Grubhub was enabled for substantially all company operated Del Taco locations and we plan to leverage a multiple DSP approach to maximize consumer demand by adding Postmates and DoorDash later this year.

Our second transaction-driving initiative is enhancing our core value program. This began late in the first quarter, with the launch of our $4, $5 and $6 Fresh Faves boxes. These full meal deals include two or three entrees, french fries and a drink and help address growing consumer demand for abundant value with price points and variety that further differentiate Del Taco from the competition. Fresh Faves boxes were met with strong demand and mixed at approximately 6% with a typical margin percentage profile and they work in concert with Buck & Under and Buck & Change to expand our value offerings from a la carte items to bundled meal deals.

Last but certainly not least, we are using menu innovation to drive traffic in incremental Del Taco occasions with the exciting recent launch of the Beyond Taco and Beyond Avocado Taco, which are now available in all restaurants. As guest demand for vegan and vegetarian options continues to grow, we took the opportunity to partner with Beyond Meat, an innovative leader in plant-based proteins, to be the first Mexican QSR chain to develop a proprietary blend seasoned 100% plant-based protein.

A key objective as we developed our Beyond Taco strategy was competitive differentiation which we attack on three fronts, flavor, variety and convenient value. The team did a great job developing a proprietary and unique flavor profile that taste incredibly similar to our current ground beef, allowing us to broaden its appeal to not only attract vegans and vegetarians, but also those looking for better for you options or to reduce red meat without sacrificing flavor.

Next is variety. Our Beyond ground protein can be substituted for any other protein or added on any menu item, including burritos, nachos, bowls or salads. This provides best-in-class variety to our guests and endless future product innovation opportunities for our culinary team.

And lastly, convenient value. The Beyond Tacos have a $2.49 price point, representing only $1 premium from our Del Taco. This incredible value coupled with our convenient drive-throughs makes our Beyond Tacos broadly accessible. To maximize the launch of Beyond, we developed a dynamic combined solution strategy that leverages marketing and operational touch points to create real impact for our brand and our guests. Our operational efforts are paying off with early guest experience measurement survey results showing a high level of guest satisfaction for Beyond Tacos, even higher than the very successful Del Taco following its launch.

The marketing team complemented our operational preparedness with a 360-degree plan, including very targeted public relations and social media campaigns to drive buzz and excitement leading up to the launch. These efforts generated over 728 million online and print media impressions through the first week, including placements in USA Today, BuzzFeed and over 70 television newscasts. The advertising highlight is the future of taco this year and available in all our markets.

Similar to our tests, since launching 11 days ago, we are very encouraged by increases in both check and traffic that this new product platform is bringing in many new or lapsed users and appealing to regular Del Taco guests who are all eager to sample our Beyond Taco offerings. This has translated to a strong 6% product mix so far, supporting the unique appeal of this product. We believe the Beyond platform will drive sales while further strengthening our QSR-plus brand position and we see credible future opportunity to expand this protein across our menu.

Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the sequential improvement in transaction trends which have helped to restore positive comparable restaurant sales thus far in the second quarter as we cycle the Lenten calendar shift and began to benefit from our transaction driving initiatives, including our digital transformation and core value program enhancements. More recently, since the April 25 launch of Beyond Tacos, our check and transaction same-store sales trends have improved significantly, which reflects favorably on our outlook, particularly as prior year compares the second half.

We are pleased to reaffirm our full year outlook and remain excited about all that is happening at Del Taco. We remain confident that our digital, value and menu innovation strategies will drive comparable restaurant sales growth that we will pair with effective margin management strategies.

And now Steve will review our first quarter financials and annual guidance.

Steven Brake

Thanks John. Total first quarter revenue rose 1.5% to $114.2 million from $112.6 million in the year ago first quarter. System-wide comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.1% and lapped system-wide comparable restaurant sales of 3.7% during the first quarter of 2018, resulting in a two-year increase of 3.6%.

First quarter company restaurant sales increased 0.8% to $105.9 million from $105.1 million in the year ago period. This increase was driven by contributions from additional company operated stores as compared to the first quarter last year, partially offset by a company operated comparable restaurant sales decline of 0.6%. First quarter company comparable restaurant sales was comprised of a 4.9% increase in check, including nearly 1% of positive menu mix offset by 5.5% decline in transactions.

Franchise revenue increased 7.2% year-over-year to $4.1 million from $3.8 million a year ago. The increase was driven by additional franchise operated stores as compared to the first quarter last year, including 13 restaurant that were re-franchised during the first quarter, as well as by franchise comparable restaurant sales growth of 0.4%.

Turning to expenses. Food and paper cost as a percentage of company restaurant sales decreased approximately 40 basis points year-over-year to 27.2% from 27.6%. This was driven by menu price increases, partially offset by modest food inflation of over 1% including increased distribution costs. Looking ahead, we expect net food inflation of approximately 2.5% to 3% in each of the next three quarters and continue to expect annual 2019 food inflation of approximately 2% to 3%.

Labor and related expenses as a percentage of company restaurant sales increased approximately 80 basis points to 33.9% from 33.1%. This was driven by wage inflation from the recent $1 California minimum wage increase to $12 an hour, partially offset by the impact of lower payroll taxes, menu price increases and in slight dollar and percentage reductions in group health insurance and workers' compensation.

Occupancy and other operating expenses as a percentage of company restaurant sales increased by approximately 220 basis points to 23.1% from 20.9% last year. This was driven by inflationary trends, including increased insurance expense due to adverse general liability claims development coupled with the negative comparable restaurant sales which created deleverage as much of our operating expenses is fixed in nature. In addition, the adoption of the new lease accounting rules unfavorably impacted our occupancy and other operating expense and restaurant contribution margin by approximately 90 basis points. Based on this performance, restaurant contribution was $16.8 million, compared to $19.3 million in the prior year and restaurant contribution margin decreased approximately 260 basis points to 15.8% from 18.4%.

General and administrative expenses of $10.5 million, up slightly from $10.4 million last year. As a percentage of total revenue, G&A decreased by approximately 10 basis points year-over-year to 9.2%. This decrease was driven by significantly reduced management incentive compensation, mostly offset by general inflationary trends and increased stock-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million compared to $13.9 million last year. As a percentage of total revenues, adjusted EBITDA decreased 180 basis points to 10.6% from 12.4% last year. Note, these reductions include an unfavorable $0.7 million impact for the adoption of the new lease accounting standard.

Depreciation and amortization expense was consistent at approximately $5.9 million each year, reflecting a larger company operated restaurant base offset by the reclassification of our built to suite leases to occupancy and other operating expense under the new lease accounting rules. As a percentage of total revenue, depreciation and amortization declined 10 basis points to 5.2%.

Interest expense was $1.8 million compared to $1.9 million last year. The decrease was due to the reclassification of our built to suite leases to occupancy and other operating expense under the new lease accounting rules, mostly offset by an increased one month LIBOR rate and the higher average outstanding revolver balance compared to the first quarter of 2018. As at the end of the first quarter, we had $154 million outstanding under our revolver and our applicable margin for LIBOR loans remained at 1.75%.

Income tax expense was a approximately $0.6 million for an effective tax rate of 28.0% as compared to $1.2 million during the first quarter of 2018 for a year ago effective tax rate of 27.1%. Net income was $1.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $3.2 million or $0.08 per diluted share last year. In addition, we are reporting adjusted net income, which excludes restaurant closure charges, sublease income for closed restaurants and other income related to insurance proceeds. Adjusted net income in the quarter was $1.7 million or $0.0.4 per diluted share, compared to $3.2 million or $0.08 per diluted share last year.

Turning to our repurchase program covering common stock and warrants. During the quarter, we repurchased 270,874 shares of common stock at an average price of $10.30 per share and 840,255 warrants at an average price per warrant of $1.78 for an aggregate of $4.3 million. At fiscal quarter-end, approximately $25.4 million remained under the $75 million authorization.

During the quarter, we completed two sale-leaseback transactions for net proceeds totaling approximately $10 million and we re-franchised 13 Los Angeles area restaurants for net proceeds totaling $2.1 million. We also acquired three Los Angeles area franchise restaurants for $3.1 million.

Finally, as John stated, we are very pleased with the recent sales momentum and are reaffirming our fiscal 2019 guidance for the 52-week period ending December 31, 2019. Please refer to today's earnings release for the details on our outlook.

Thank you for your interest in Del Taco and we are now happy to answer any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Greg Badishkanian with Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Spencer Hanus

Hi guys. This is actually Spencer Hanus, on for Greg. So I just had a couple of questions. The first was on the Beyond Meat offering. There has been a lot of press around that. Can just talk about the different types of customers that you are tracking with that offering? And then are you happy with the supply that you currently have with that product, given the seems like pretty high demand for it?

John Cappasola

Yes. Sure. Overall, we feel great about the launch of Beyond Tacos. The team has done a wonderful job of preparing the restaurants to provide a great experience with the product and overall experience with the brand. And as expected, we are seeing some new faces as well as a lot of trial among our existing guests. So great opportunity here from a consumer standpoint. Generally, this is the type of customer that is in QSR today and QSR just is not traditionally providing them great options and we feel like we can. We feel like we y can deliver on that for them from the value and a convenience standpoint. And in regard to the supply, we feel good about it. We are kind of in line with our partner at Beyond Meat and we are monitoring it as we go. But there is nothing that our plans haven't accounted for at this point.

Spencer Hanus

Okay. Great. And then on the re-franchising, you guys mentioned in the release that you have made some progress on that. Can you talk about the interest you are getting from that from like owner-operator buyers and then financial buyers? How does that mix split?

John Cappasola

Yes. So it's early days. We just really commenced and announced last week with Cyprus through a press release. Of course, we have been getting some initial inquiries over the last couple of months since we talked about it at ICR and in our earnings call, from both internal and external. So we have been capturing those and we will follow up. The main purpose of this obviously is growth and part of this process is why we wanted to use The Cyprus Group was to make sure that we approached in a in a robust fashion so that we could find the right cultural fit for this brand that has great operational capabilities as well as the proven track record of growth. And that is really the driver that latter part is really the driver of what we believe will be the final outcome here with this process. So we are not in any hurry. As we said, we are looking to get this done by the summer of 2020. And we will move through the process with the mindset of quality over quantity and see where are at here over the next few months.

Spencer Hanus

Perfect. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Peter Saleh with BTIG. Please proceed with your question.

Peter Saleh

Hi. Thanks. I was just wondering if you guys would elaborate a little bit the quarter-to-date trend? How should we be thinking about traffic? I know you said it sequentially improved, but just any sort of magnitude would be helpful.

John Cappasola

Yes. Sure, Peter. So we have seen sequential improvements during Q2 in traffic and same-store sales. Obviously starting with the launch of Fresh Faves boxes which also, by the way, coincided with the favorable Lent rollover. So we had the unfavorable rollover in Q1 and unfavorable as we moved into back into Q1 and into early Q2. But nevertheless, Fresh Faves boxes, we saw some momentum coming out of that program and then we have seen further acceleration recently with the launch of Beyond Tacos. So we think overall, these two initiatives as designed puts us just in a great position to compete more effectively for transactions immediately while we work to scale our digital platform via mobile app and delivery.

Peter Saleh

And then on the Beyond Tacos, how much of this, do you think is trial versus a more sustainable trend in terms of same-store sales? Sorry, go ahead.

John Cappasola

Yes. I think there is definitely excitement around the launch. We are 11 days in right now. So there is a lot of excitement. The media is off. The PR plan was great. And the things that I can say about it thus far are that it's behaving very similar to what we saw in our test markets. So the sales mix is in a similar ballpark. I think we said on the last call that we were seeing incremental check and traffic from the program in our test markets. We are seeing that in the early days of the launch thus far. So I think all signs are pointing towards a very similar outcome that we saw in our test markets. But clearly, on a system program like this with a lot of buzz around, Beyond Meat in particular, we want to just continue to execute really well and we will see where it shakes out here over the next several weeks. But early days, we are pretty excited about the program.

Peter Saleh

And then just on the margin profile of the Beyond Tacos. Are they in line with the rest of the menu? Are they margin accretive, margin dilutive? How should we be thinking about that as well?

Steven Brake

Yes. Peter, the margin percentage after food, it's slightly lower than our overall normalized margin profile. That said, with the extra $1 per taco plus fee and upcharge if they add it into any other item, the margin dollars flowing through from that transaction, we are going to be very, very happy with. So we see it as definitely margin dollar driver, without a doubt. Very modest percentage contraction perhaps depending where a mix settles. But as John said, we are very happy with it and it's going to be a nice driver for us as we move forward.

Peter Saleh

Great. Thank you very much.

John Cappasola

You got it.

Our next question comes from the line of Craig Bibb with CJS Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Craig Bibb

Hi. I guess I will ask the same question in a different way. You guys are very data-driven in your management of the company [indiscernible]. So can you give us up, I bet you know the percentage of Beyond orders that are new to your concept?

John Cappasola

Yes. So it's early to be able to tell that, Craig. If I got your question right, you are looking for the new users related to the Beyond Taco launch?

Craig Bibb

Yes.

John Cappasola

Right. Okay. Yes. It's early days. Anecdotally, what we would tell you, having a lot of leadership team has been out in the restaurants and we have been talking to franchisees and talking to operators on regular calls and we continue to see and also get reports back that, as I said, we are seeing new faces in the restaurants. We have had stories in our social media of folks talking about having never been to Del Taco before and this giving them a reason to check out the brand. So that was why we wanted to be really focused on the operational element walking into this program because we felt like we would see new faces and maybe some lapsed users and to create an opportunity for our operations to do what they have done well with combined solutions and really keep those guests in, get those guests come in back again tomorrow. So that is our utter focus, as we speak today, is just continuing to maintain a high level of experience for those new guests coming in. So we will probably a bit more color on that as we move through time here, but anecdotally, it does feel like there are some new faces coming in.

Craig Bibb

Okay. And then on the re-franchising efforts in the quarter. I know there were high volume units and low volume units. But you said you bought three for $3.1 million. You sold 13 for $2.1 million? I must be missing something.

John Cappasola

Well, certainly the three we bought, we feel very happy with that transaction. We don't disclose transaction multiples. But we feel good about that acquisition being certainly earnings accretive in a nice baked-in return investment from day one. On selling the 13, we said before that they were low volume, $1.1 million AUV or even inside that. And we don't have a lot of low volume units but those were. And they have a much lower restaurant contribution margin. Think definitely single digit, not dramatically above the 5% royalties that we were going to receive going forward. So not a lot of net EBITDA was sold. By the way, we are now one area manager or area director lower than we would have been, which is a significant G&A save. So the effective EBITDA we sold just wasn't a big number and I will just tell you that the $2.1 million net proceeds we feel good about that and we also believe set these buyers up with stores that definitely have outside and we are looking forward to working with them to untap that upside.

Craig Bibb

Okay. On labor, on a per operating week basis, you did spectacular, given the dollar increase and minimum wage. How material was the offset from workers' comp and lower payroll tax?

John Cappasola

In the first quarter, workers' comp and health insurance, well, they were both down on dollars and percent, not down a lot. Probably more notable for the first quarter was, we went over that FUTA, Federal Unemployment Tax surcharge that we talked about in the fourth quarter. That was retroactively eliminated last year. So we were paying and accruing or rather accruing that tax first quarter a year ago. As you know, in the fourth quarter that ended up being reversed and was not paid because it went away. So I would say that the favorability of lapping that this recent quarter definitely more significant than workers' comp and health insurance. We probably lapped about half of the dollar impact of that payroll tax going away. The next couple of quarters, there will be a lower amount that is favorable as we lap them in Q2 and Q3. And then Q4, we go over the reversal a year ago. So there is a little bit of cadence there that as we go forward, we will do a good job trying to illustrate how that's playing out.

Craig Bibb

Okay. Great. Thank a lot.

John Cappasola

You are welcome.

Steven Brake

Okay. Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Nick Setyan with Wedbush Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Setyan

Thank you. It's great to hear that sequentially the trends have improved. Steve, would you mind reminding us when your next pricing action might be? And if the upwards of 4% pricing is still the plan or potentially we can see a bit more pricing as the year progresses?

Steven Brake

Sure. So we have been in a cadence of making three pricing moves per year. That would be very early spring, summer and fall. So far this year, early spring, we did take some price that resulted in us carrying just a hair over 4% during the first quarter. There is also a early summer increase that has now been authorized. So that will kick in as we approach summer. That's going to result in us carrying just again a hair over 4% during the second quarter. Then the timing and what we are lapping will result in us carrying about mid-3% during our third fiscal quarter. As we get into fall, naturally our fall price increase has not yet been determined. It will give us the opportunity to hold that 3.5% potentially used to back up. As you know, we take every scientific approach as well as taking a look at the marketplace and competitor actions and the trends within our business. So that's what we can talked about. Basically Q1 is 4%, Q2 is 4%, Q3 will be about 3.5% and then fourth quarter to be determined. But I would expect it to be at least in that 3.5% to 4% area, in line with our guidance.

Nick Setyan

Very helpful. Thank you. John, any updates on the Grubhub partnership? How that's going? I don't know if you guys will be willing to share any percent of sales type of information? And also what the timing of the Postmates and DoorDash rollout? Is that Q3? Is that Q4?

John Cappasola

Yes. Sure. So we are feeling like we are on track with our rollout with, as I said, nearly all the company restaurants are on Grubhub with POS integration. And incidentally, the franchisees are right behind. So we have got a lot of franchisees are opting into the program now as well. I think roughly the numbers, as of today, we are about 50% of the franchise restaurants are in the process or in some stage of rollout. So we feel good about that as well as momentum building up outside of the house. And you can plan that DoorDash and Postmates will also be added with some POS integration later this year. I can't give you an exact timeframe right now. It's just the nature of technology and getting technology up and running in our restaurants is, we want to make sure we do it right. So my hope is that, as we get through the summer months and into the early fall, that that will be happening in a lot restaurants with both of those providers. And that's certainly the aim but we also want to hedge for things that just come about as you are implementing new technology. So overall, we feel good about where we are at in regards to the performance. As I said, I think, on the Q4 call, the overall average volume, if you look at it on a per day per store basis, is relatively low. And part of that is that we just haven't implemented the full strategy just yet. So we need to get all three of these DSPs kicked in and we believe that the restaurants that are experiencing smaller demand are going to do nothing but improve as that really kicks in. That said, Nick, we are seeing some locations that are significantly outperforming. And our multi-DSP test also shows greater demand than the single DSP. So the performance should continue to grow as we build awareness through marketing and have these additional DSPs to optimize demand.

Nick Setyan

That makes sense, especially with the market share that Postmates and DoorDash have in some of your markets. And then just kind of last question on the margins as kind of think about the back half. Steve, we have got a little bit more inflation of food costs. We have potentially got the other OpEx hit from the third-party delivery rollout. Labor, we have another minimum wage increase. So how are we thinking about getting to maybe the low-end or the midpoint of your margin guidance? Is it just a function of where comps end up being for the rest of the year? Or are there things in terms of operations that you guys are focused on to be able to get to those types of margins for the year?

John Cappasola

It's a little bit of all the above. I would say that comp momentum certainly would be a high on that list of what can put us in ideally a better position to have margin performance. I shared the level of pricing that certainly what I shared means we are going to be in that up to 4% area certainly, which is elevated, goes a long way to protecting margins and enhancing margins. And as you know, if we can couple that with continued menu mix, which we have had a nice long track record of doing and the nice sequential improvement, especially of Lenten traffic, that's very exciting. So I would say that comp equation is going to play the heaviest role. Along with that, we talked about the food prep equipment that is now well in place in all our restaurants several months ago. Working with the operators who really do the best they can to streamline labor. Scheduling enhancements has also been an ongoing work in process. A lot one things going on in the food basket in terms of strategies, looking at portion optimization, packaging, freight strategies. A lot going on there. Probably to some degree, that's baked in the guidance. But just really that ongoing margin management focus is something that we remain very focused on.

Nick Setyan

Perfect. Thank you very much.

John Cappasola

You are welcome.

Our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Hamblin with Dougherty & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Jeremy Hamblin

Thanks. Congrats, guys, on the improved results. I wanted to just come back to the commentary around Beyond Taco here and traffic trend. I just want to make sure I had this clear. So prior to the launch of Beyond Taco, it sounded like you had seen comps go back to positive quarter-to-date in Q2 prior to the launch of BT. Is that correct?

John Cappasola

Correct.

Jeremy Hamblin

And then in terms of what you said further from that traffic trend, did you say traffic had returned to positive territory post BT launch?

John Cappasola

Yes. So we didn't say. We said was that we have seen sequential momentum and an acceleration with Beyond Tacos trend. We want to be careful with it. But I will say that we have definitely seen some days of positive traffic here since the launch of Beyond Tacos. But like I said earlier, it is early days of the program. Lots of excitement and PR. I am sure you have all been watching some of the social media and the presence that it's had out in on the marketplace. So we want to be careful with that because there is a lot of momentum associated with it. But we feel good. It is absolutely doing what it was supposed to do, which is to bring in an incremental occasion and brings some new users to the business and drive some traffic. So early days, feel good about it.

Jeremy Hamblin

And then just one more on that product launch in terms of having a higher price point with slightly lower food margin. You guys do know big business on, let's say, Taco Tuesdays. And in terms of usage by your customers, a little bit to the prior question of the type of customers coming in, in terms of units moved when somebody is coming, are they buying the Beyond Tacos with a regular taco? Or just know, in terms of pattern, are you seeing people just come for the Beyond Taco? And then if so, are they, because the higher price point, buying fewer units of that product than somebody who might come in and say, I am looking for five tacos?

John Cappasola

Yes. It's a good question. Jeremy, it's very early on system launch of this. So I would say, it's definitely a mixture of both. And you can imagine, one of the reasons we wanted to make sure that the ingredient tasted very similar to our ground beef product which is in our tacos is because we do see a broader general market opportunity here beyond just vegans and vegetarians where folks are just simply looking to reduce red meat consumption? And a lot of those folks are actually in QSR today. So we want to make sure we are serving them well. Like that could be a larger opportunity in the long run, obviously. So a mixture of behavior. When you look at a new users coming in for Beyond Tacos exclusively, of course they are buying Beyond Tacos and maybe trying a few other things versus somebody that maybe comes in and has their Del Taco go-tos, whether it be a chicken taco or a Del Taco or burrito, they are likely just mixing the Beyond Taco in and trying the Beyond Taco. And probably finding that, it's really similar to our existing Del Taco.

Jeremy Hamblin

Got you. Thanks. And then last one here, coming back to delivery for a second. So first, what kind of contribution did delivery have to your total comp in Q1? Part one of the question. The second thing is, what type of impact did it have, I assume on the negative side, to occupancy and other operating expenses in Q1?

Steven Brake

Yes. Jeremy, I think as you guys know, our goal is to get to the multiple DSP platform as soon as possible, namely this year. So really until we get the second and third DSP up and running, it's really maximize driver coverage and maximize consumer demand. It would be premature to give any granular details about sales contribution and/or margin and cost side dynamics, because we are still early days with DSP. It's certainly not a number on either front that would be material for me to want to call out, but encouragingly as we get to that second and third DSP, when volume ramps up as we have seen in our limited testing to-date, down the road, I think we will be in a position to give more color along the lines of what you asked about.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. So on that almost 220 basis points of deleverage on that line item, there wasn't anything that was material from delivery?

Steven Brake

No.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. Thank you. Good luck.

Steven Brake

And remember, we are taking the 10% premium pricing to help manage that potential. So that kind goes into my assessment there as well.

Jeremy Hamblin

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Nicole Miller with Piper Jaffray. Please proceed with your question.

Nicole Miller

Afternoon. A couple of quick question on the Beyond Meat. It's a very interesting discussion. It sounds like everybody is coming in the door. So I am curious, are these orders happening online and for delivery specifically as well? And then just thinking about the derivative impact, if a lot of these orders are coming in the store, there has got to be a halo on your freshness queues. And may be it's too early, but is that something you could see push up guest satisfaction score which tend to be a leading indicator for same-store sales?

John Cappasola

Yes. Nicole, so on the online versus in store, as you can imagine, majority transacting in the restaurants at this point, because it's the biggest part of our business versus delivery. And clearly, I don't look granularly down at what percent of Beyond Tacos are happening via delivery at this point. But I imagine, it's probably commensurate from the standpoint of the overall pie of what you would see breaking down in the restaurants. I think the opportunity that we have here with this program is definitely to bring some put a spotlight on the Del Taco brand and make sure that folks know we are brand that can deliver a value-oriented QSR-Plus position. And that said, a big part of this was making sure that when these guests are coming in, they are walking away with high overall satisfaction. And so, so far we are seeing some of that. We are definitely seeing those at on the overall Beyond Tacos program outperform. I mentioned in my prepared remarks that they are actually, both of the tacos are outperforming the launch of the Del Taco, from an overall satisfaction standpoint. So good signs there that we are delivering and executing the product well to our guests. And that's what it takes in the early days of a new incremental program like this. We need to be able to prove that we can deliver it, deliver it well and then consumer will come back again.

Nicole Miller

Thank you. And on that point of it selling well, almost 6%, I believe you said, mix, just on the math alone, that could be low single digit positive impact to sale. So two things. I guess you are asking us to use prudence in terms of modeling that out because you don't know what trial awareness were permanent, albeit the Del Taco was a permanent driver for quite some time of same-store sales. And then again, just not to overlook or overshadow that before you saw a positive momentum or an increasing momentum on the core business, correct?

John Cappasola

Yes. That's correct. I would think certainly the Fresh Faves boxes as well as the bounce back helped propel the sequential improvement it started as we got into the second quarter, but without a doubt, a nice acceleration in the last 11 days.

Nicole Miller

Okay. And just on the math, the 6% mix and it's all incremental. This is a big impact, right? But just use prudence, is that kind of the idea?

John Cappasola

Yes. I wouldn't call it 100% at this point because we know existing users are trading into the product, right, because that's the bigger general market opportunity I referenced. Certainly, could it provide incremental frequency among an existing user? Absolutely, it could. Now clearly when it's bringing in a new or lapsed user, that's an incremental transaction. We just don't have the depth with it just yet, because it's 11 days in to be able to quantify the percentage that are completely new user incremental. But on side of the fence, it's really something that can provide some traffic boost.

Nicole Miller

That's great. Thank you so much. And then just on the re-franchising efforts. You bought in three stores. Was that packaged in with the stores you re-franchised? And it's that that buyer did not want? Or were these separate? And are you working as an intermediary? And in your re-franchise stores, are these part of your permanent collection?

Steven Brake

So the 13 we sold, they were to three different existing franchisees who had a nice track record of performance and all those groups had bought other stores off of other franchisees. So we feel great about those three separate transactions that lathered up to the 13 restaurants we sold. The three we bought in was frankly a long-term franchisee who ready to retire and move on to other things in life. So that was a totally separate transaction. We bought those three in a very mature, well-run part of Southern California. So we feel great about that being a permanent part of our portfolio moving forward. And both of those transactions are really separate from the non-core market re-franchising effort that certainly lies in the market with Cypress Group known. And as John said, that's really all new of existing folks to have interest in the brand that will stimulate growth into the future.

Nicole Miller

Thank you.

Steven Brake

You are welcome.

Our next question comes from the line of Steve Anderson with Maxim Group. Please proceed with your question.

Steve Anderson

Yes. Good afternoon. A couple of housekeeping questions. First, with regard to your other food commodity. I have noticed that, looking at ground beef prices, they have actually [indiscernible] and has been going up. And how confident do you feel about maintaining your guidance, even as beef prices start to go up? And I have follow-up?

John Cappasola

Yes. Knowing what we know right now, the 2 to 3% for the full year, we feel good about. As I said, we are a little over 1% in Q1. So Q1 was in a terrible level inflation. I did say the next three quarters we are looking at 2.5% to 3%. So certainly, some of the pressure you alluded to, we are seeing in the marketplace, not to mention that avocados are not in a great spot currently. Lettuces had some challenges. The proteins, we remain focused on. We do have some buys out on the calendar to give us some protection there across certainly chicken, but also a number of our beef items. We are also watching the Asian swine fever quite closely as well. So as we sit here today, I think the guide is good. But obviously we are going to keep our eye on it.

Steve Anderson

Okay. And the follow-up to it, you mentioned higher insurance cost. I saw a couple of your peers late last year that was an impact that lasted for a couple of quarters in some cases. And how confident do you feel that the higher insurance costs you saw in Q1 won't be repeated in future quarters?

Steven Brake

Yes. So in the first quarter, the challenge we had in insurance was in occupancy and other was our general liability insurance portion which is self-insured. So we had some customer claims situations develop adversely on us in the first quarter. I believe that was fairly transitory. As we get beyond the first quarter, I think that should normalize back to a typical run rate. The other insurance items w talked about from time to time, workers' comp has continued to be a good guy for us with year-over-year reductions. I see that kind of normalize as we go forward. I don't see it is an opportunity or a threat. And then health insurance, we had a nice renewal this year and we should have a pretty good stable, if not slightly stable run rate on that insurance line this year as well. So I mean that should round out the insurance topics.

Steve Anderson

All right. Thank you.

Steven Brake

You are welcome.

John Cappasola

Okay. Everyone, thank you for your interest in Del Taco today and we look forward to sharing our progress on future calls. Have a great day.

