Eldorado Gold: Lack Of Trust Is The Main Problem

Eldorado Gold (EGO) shares suffered a material setback following the publication of the company’s first-quarter results. The headline numbers were not impressive as Eldorado Gold suffered from shipment delays at Efemcukuru. Not surprisingly, such delays directly impacted the bottom line (the company scored a loss of $27 million) and cost metrics (all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $1132 per ounce. Eldorado Gold stated that this problem was due to a dispute with a certain customer and that alternative contracts have been executed, so we should expect shipments to catch up in Q2 2019 and Q3 2019.

At first glance, the stock market’s reaction looks like a typical overreaction to the headline miss based on a one-time item that would be corrected in the future. However, I suspect that there is a bigger reason for the rapid decline of Eldorado Gold share price after the earnings release – the luck of trust in the company, its strategy and its management.

Eldorado Gold has the collection of assets that should have long provided at least some upside to the share price. Unfortunately, this value stays unlocked up until present times. This year, the company took a U-turn on Kisladag mill decision, calming market fears that it will simply run its cash position into the ground without delivering on its promises. However, that was the only market-friendly performance so far.

The cash position continues to deteriorate, down from $286 million at the end of 2018 to $221 million at the end of Q1 2019. The worst thing is that management cannot explain where the money went as has been vividly shown by its awkward performance during the conference call.

The number in question. Source: Eldorado Gold Q1 Financial Statements.

An analyst asked why capex was at $86 million while sustaining capital was $11 million and capital spent on Lamaque (the mine entered production phase) was $34 million, leaving a gap of roughly $45 million. Astonishingly, he did not receive an exact answer on his question, and the conference call ended with this phrase from management: “We’ll get back to you on that now Josh”. Failure to break down capex numbers is a huge red flag, there’s simply no way how a good management team can fail to provide clarity on such an important number.

Neither the company’s press release nor the earnings call contained detailed discussions regarding the fate of the disputed Skouries project in Greece or about the company’s plans to deal with debt due in 2020. Eldorado Gold’s management discussion and analysis had only this “news” on Skouries: “Skouries remained in care & maintenance during the Q1 2019”. As for the debt, the company is counting on increased cash flows from Lamaque and restarted Kisladag:

Source: Eldorado Gold Q1 presentation

This looks like a feasible idea (and the major reason behind Eldorado Gold’s upside in February and March), but given the unconvincing answers from the management team, the market may choose to wait for actual results rather than bid up the stock in advance as it did this winter.

Eldorado Gold shares corrected from ~$5.00 to ~$3.50, creating an interesting short-term setup for a technical rebound. Management performance is a major concern in this case, so anyone willing to take a long-term bet on the company should definitely take this into account.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.