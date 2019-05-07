Dividend Champion Spotlight: Albemarle Corporation

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

Speculation about the price of Lithium has pressured shares to near 52-week lows, but the long-term need for Lithium should spur cash flow growth in the years ahead.

The company is heavily investing into its Lithium production capacity to feed long-term demand created by green energy applications such as electric vehicles and batteries for energy grids.

While there are long time stalwarts within the circle of "dividend champions" (companies that have raised their dividend for 25 consecutive years or longer), new businesses come and go over time. Today's spotlight article focuses on a brand new addition to the club, after its 25th straight dividend increase. Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a specialty chemicals company.

The company as it's presently known was formed in 1994, and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Albemarle generates more than $3.4 billion in annual revenues. The company operates three primary business segments in Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. Albemarle holds strong market positions as a top two producer in each of its three main businesses.

Source: Albemarle Corporation

The company's Lithium business is the crown jewel of Albemarle. It is the largest contributor of EBITDA, and happens to be a growth engine for the company moving forward as demand for batteries continues to increase over time.

Performance Overview

Source: YCharts

The company has exhibited solid growth over the past 10 years, driven by growth in its Lithium business as well as a large merger in 2014-2015. Over the past decade, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 3.18% while EPS has grown at a CAGR of 11.68% over that same time frame.

To gain a better understanding of underlying strengths and weaknesses of Albemarle, we will review a few key operating metrics of the company.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: YCharts

Some interesting trends exhibited by the business. Operating margins have expanded over time, while the FCF conversion rate and CROCI have both downtrended. It's obviously great that the company has become increasingly profitable, a result of the company's lithium business growing. We can trace the other two metrics by looking at the company's capital expenditures.

Source: YCharts

Since 2015, capital expenditures have more than quadrupled to $700 million. The company is heavily investing to boost its lithium production, which will boost cash flow in the long term (more on this later). The metrics will improve as CAPEX shrinks and these investments begin to generate returns. Investors will want to monitor this over the next few years.

Before moving on, we want to review the company's balance sheet. With the company operating at negative free cash flow over the past couple of years, it's important to make sure that the company doesn't take on too much debt. This can squeeze cash flows over the long term, and cause systemic risks should the business suffer an unexpected downturn.

Source: YCharts

Fortunately, the increased investments of Albemarle haven't drastically impacted the balance sheet. The company carries $555 million in cash against $1.70 billion in total debt (a ratio of 3X). Meanwhile, the company's leverage ratio of 1.62X EBITDA is well under the 2.5X threshold that we used to identify when a company is beginning to overleverage itself.

Buybacks and Dividend Outlook

Management doesn't consistently buy back shares at an aggressive rate, but it has spent $500 million for this purpose over the past year. The purpose is to help "pay down" a 2015 equity offering that was part of the company's massive $6.2-billion merger with Rockwood that bumped the number of outstanding shares from approximately 80 million to 112 million.

Source: YCharts

Albemarle is also one of the newest dividend champions after increasing its dividend payment for the 25th consecutive time. The dividend is paid every quarter, and totals an annual sum to investors of $1.47. The stock's current dividend yield of 1.91% falls short of what 10-year US treasuries can muster (2.49%), so income-focused investors may shy away from Albemarle. The stock has grown pretty consistently, at a CAGR of 10.7% over the past decade. The most recent increase of 9.7% falls pretty in line with that trend.

Given the increased CAPEX of the business, we look at the dividend's payout ratio on an earnings basis rather than cash flow. From that perspective, the dividend accounts for just 21%. We project that the dividend will continue to grow at a rate in the high single digits for the immediate future. The company's Lithium investments will grow cash flows that will fuel future dividend increases.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

Lithium is the company's main growth engine moving forward. Albemarle is one of the world's leading lithium producers, and the company is heavily investing to expand its capacity over the next several years.

Source: Albemarle Corporation

The increase in demand is primarily driven by the need for larger battery systems. These are used in electric vehicles, as well as green energy systems such as solar grids. Both of these applications are rapidly growing. Even by Albemarle's own estimates (the company that sells the material is usually among the most optimistic in its forecasts) demand has grown faster than anticipated. Forecasts have continually been revised higher year after year.

Source: Albemarle Corporation

To match this demand, the large capital expenditures into capacity will drastically expand Albemarle's production in the coming years. By 2021, current capacity will be more than double what it is currently. Over the long term, the company is looking at increasing production capacity 4X-5X. This is already the highest margin aspect of Albemarle's business, so the cash flow boost from these advancements will be substantial in the years ahead.

There are some risks that investors need to be aware of that are inherent in any commodity-based business. With this much being invested into capacity, it's very important that Albemarle is able to successfully move the increased volumes of lithium. The company seems on pace to succeed in this, as management has declared that roughly 80% of 2021 capacity has been spoken for to this point.

Obviously, lithium prices will also play a huge role in how profitable Albemarle is moving forward. While demand is currently strong, demand is largely driven by a select few applications. Any disruption to the growth of these applications (such as the electric vehicle market) could have a large impact on lithium prices. Furthermore, as supply enters the market (higher prices will entice suppliers to grow capacity), prices will fluctuate.

Source: Trading Economics

This has already occurred, with prices of lithium trending lower since 2018 after exploding the previous few years.

Are Shares A Buy Today?

This downtrend in lithium prices and speculation about where those prices could head have impacted shares of Albemarle. The stock currently trades just under $77 per share, which is towards the low end of its 52-week range at a time when the market is flirting with all-time highs.

Source: YCharts

Analysts are currently predicting full 2019 earnings per share of $6.21 for Albemarle. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 12.4X. This is a large discount to the company's 10-year median multiple of 16.95X (approximately 27%). In addition, the stock's current dividend yield of 1.91% is noticeably larger than the stock's 10-year median of 1.39% (a 37% difference).

While the market is down on shares, we think that the business is poised to grow in the coming years. The company's lithium business will drastically grow, and because of its margins - company-wide margins will continue to expand. The long-term demand forecast for lithium involved applications is healthy as well. We expect the company's cash flows to grow at a solid rate moving forward, which adds to the appeal of a stock that is currently trading well below historical norms. Investors should remember that a collapse in commodity prices could effectively change the company's outlook, but we find appeal in Albemarle's combination of future upside and current value.

