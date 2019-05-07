Dividend Increases: April 29-May 3, 2019

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Recently, 17 companies that decided to increase their dividends passed these screens, including 3 of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context.)

Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in the table above.

Pool (POOL)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, POOL distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, packaged pool kits, pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools, and irrigation and landscape products.

Recently, POOL increased its quarterly dividend by 22.22% to 55¢ per share. The dividend is payable on May 31 to shareholders of record on May 17. The ex-dividend date is May 16.

Caterpillar (CAT)

CAT was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL. The company manufactures construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. It provides technology for construction, transportation, mining, forestry, energy, logistics, electronics, financing, and electric power generation.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 19.77% to $1.03 per share. The dividend is payable on August 20 to shareholders of record on July 22.

Open Text (OTEX)

OTEX provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services, digital process automation, and a discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. It was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 17.64¢ per share, an increase of 16.21% over the prior quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on May 31 will receive the new dividend on June 21.

UGI (UGI)

UGI distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services. The company distributes propane throughout the United States. It also distributes liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity, and operates several electric generation facilities. UGI was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

On April 30, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 15.38%. The dividend is payable on July 1 to shareholders of record on June 14.

Paychex (PAYX)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Rochester, New York, PAYX provides payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. Additionally, the company offers accounting and finance services, including Paychex Accounting Online, Paychex Payment Processing Services, and Paychex Small Business Loan Resource Center.

Recently, PAYX increased its quarterly dividend to 62¢ per share, an increase of 10.71% over the prior dividend of 56¢ per share. All shareholders of record on May 15 will receive the new dividend on May 30.

Regal Beloit (RBC)

RBC designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. Products are sold directly and through independent sales representatives and distributors. RBC was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 7.14%, from 28¢ per share to 30¢ per share. The first payment will be on July 12 to shareholders of record on June 28. The ex-dividend date is June 27.

Apple (AAPL)

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, AAPL designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players. The company also sells a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. AAPL was founded in 1977.

On April 30, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 73¢ per share to 77¢ per share, an increase of 5.48%. The new dividend is payable on May 16 to shareholders of record on May 13, with an ex-dividend date of May 10.

South State Corporation (SSB)

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank, which provides retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans to customers in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. SSB was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

SSB will pay a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share, an increase of 5.26% over the previous quarterly dividend. The first payment will be on May 17 to shareholders of record on May 10. The ex-dividend date is May 9.

Extended Stay America (STAY)

STAY owns, operates, and manages more than 600 hotels in the United States. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also relicenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees. STAY was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recently, the board of directors of STAY declared a quarterly dividend of 23¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 4.55%. The dividend is payable on May 30 to shareholders of record on May 16.

RLI Corp. (RLI)

RLI Corp. is an insurance holding company that underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It operates in the Casualty, Property, and Surety segments, and markets its products through branch offices and independent agents. RLI was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

On May 2, the company declared a dividend of 23¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 4.55% increase. The dividend is payable on June 20 to shareholders of record on May 31. The ex-dividend date is May 30.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD)

SSD, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States and internationally. SSD was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

On Monday, April 29, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 4.55% to 23¢ per share. All shareholders of record on July 3 can expect the dividend to be paid on July 25.

Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., CCOI provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. CCOI offers bandwidths up to 100 Gigabits per second.

Recently, CCOI increased its quarterly dividend from C58¢ per share to C60¢ per share, an increase of 3.45%. The first payment will be on May 31 to shareholders of record on May 17. The ex-dividend date is May 16.

International Business Machines (IBM)

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Armonk, New York, IBM is a global information technology (IT) company that offers consulting and application management services, IT infrastructure services, and infrastructure technologies. IBM’s Watson is a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes Big Data, and learns from interactions with people and other computing systems.

IBM will pay a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share, an increase of 3.18% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on June 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 10.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PEP is a global beverage and food company. The company distributes beverages under well-known brands, such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, 7UP and Tropicana, and food and snacks under brands such as Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles. PEP was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

PEP will pay a quarterly dividend of 95.5¢ per share, an increase of 2.96% over the previous quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on June 7 can expect the dividend to be paid on June 28.

American Campus Communities (ACC)

ACC is the largest owner, manager, and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. It is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management, and operational management of student housing properties.

The board of directors of ACC has declared a quarterly dividend of 47¢ per share. The new dividend is 2.17% above the prior dividend of 46¢ per share. ACC will trade ex-dividend on May 10. The dividend is payable on May 24, to shareholders of record on May 13.

MPLX LP (MPLX)

Founded in 2012 and based in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The company gathers, processes, and transports natural gas. It also gathers, transports, stores, and markets natural gas liquids, and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Recently, MPLX increased its quarterly dividend to 65.75¢ per share, an increase of 1.54% over the prior dividend of 64.75¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on May 15 to shareholders of record on May 9. The ex-dividend date is May 8.

Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

HCSG provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. HCSG was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 0.64% to 19.75¢ per share. The first payment will be on June 28 to shareholders of record on May 24. The ex-dividend date is May 23.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: POOL, AAPL, and PEP.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

POOL's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in POOL in January 2009 would have returned 25.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AAPL's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in AAPL in October 2008 would have returned 28.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

PEP's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in PEP in January 2009 would have returned 10.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 7-20, 2019

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, IBM, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.