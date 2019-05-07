Novo Nordisk: Obesity And Diabetes Thesis Plays Out In First Quarter

On Friday, May 3, 2019, diabetes-focused pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were reasonable as the company posted 8.8% top-line growth compared to the year-ago quarter. A closer look at the company's results does indeed show that there were quite a few things to like here as the company continues to take advantage of the diabetes crisis in the United States and elsewhere by introducing new products that are proven to be drivers of growth for the firm. The United States is certainly not the only country in which Novo Nordisk performs well, however, and we certainly see this in the company's earnings report.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my regular practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Novo Nordisk's first-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Novo Nordisk had net sales of DKK 29.291 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 8.77% increase over the DKK 26.930 billion that the company reported in the equivalent quarter of last year.

The company reported an operating profit of DKK 14.239 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 14.39% increase over the DKK 12.448 billion that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Oral semaglutide was filed for regulatory approval for glycaemic control in both the United States and the European Union. In addition, both oral semaglutide and Ozempic were filed for regulatory approval for CV risk reduction in the United States.

The company is now marketing and selling Ozempic in nineteen different countries.

Novo Nordisk reported a net profit of DKK 10.445 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 2.85% decrease over the DKK 10.751 billion that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

The first thing that anyone reviewing these earnings is likely to notice is that Novo Nordisk managed to grow its top-line revenues at a fairly impressive 8.77% rate year over year. However, it is important to keep in mind that Novo Nordisk is a large, international corporation that does business in many different countries. Thus, the company's customers pay for its products with a variety of different currencies, the values of which are constantly fluctuating against each other. These fluctuations will thus have an impact on the company's reported figures. We see this in the most recent quarter as the Danish krona declined against many of the currencies used by the company's customers. This has the effect of boosting the top-line when Novo Nordisk converts the currencies that it actually received back into the Danish currency for reporting purposes. Thus, some of the growth that we see was due to currency movements and not from the company actually selling more products. With that said though, Novo Nordisk still managed to grow its revenues by 4% year over year on a constant exchange rate basis, so it did still deliver some real growth.

Novo Nordisk managed to deliver organic growth in every region in which it operates except for North America. There was also some growth in North America when we take the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Danish currency over the same period:

Source: Novo Nordisk Q1 Press Release (linked in introduction)

The sales growth that we saw was mostly due to increased demand for Novo Nordisk's primary products, which are those used in the treatment of obesity or diabetes. These products include Novo Nordisk's insulins, GLP-1 analogues, and obesity care drugs such as Saxenda. Unfortunately, the sales level of its biopharmaceuticals was largely unchanged from last year. However, biopharmaceuticals make up only a tiny portion of the firm's overall business, so this is not really a big deal.

Source: Novo Nordisk Earnings Presentation

In past articles on Novo Nordisk, I speculated that the firm's long-lasting GLP-1 analogue (semaglutide) would become a major growth engine for the company. We do certainly see that in the first quarter as the drug now commands a 30.5% market share in the United States, a figure that has been steadily increasing since the product was introduced:

Source: Novo Nordisk Earnings Presentation

We also see that Ozempic has managed to capture market share steadily in both Canada and in the European nations in which it has been introduced:

Source: Novo Nordisk Earnings Presentation

This clearly shows us that doctors and patients prefer this product to competing ones across the Western world. Clearly, this is quite good for Novo Nordisk as it allows the company to capture that money which would otherwise have been spent on other products. This is quite obviously a net positive for Novo Nordisk and by extension its investors.

We are also continuing to see Novo Nordisk expand the footprint of Ozempic internationally as regulators grant approval for the product. As mentioned in the highlights, Ozempic has now been approved for sale in nineteen different countries with undoubtedly more to come, although Novo Nordisk does not explicitly state this in its earnings report. If we see the same type of market share growth in new countries that we see in the countries where it has already launched, it should prove to be quite positive for the company's forward revenue growth.

Another product that I have mentioned as a potential growth stimulant for Novo Nordisk is Saxenda. This is a product that is designed to help obese people with other obesity-related conditions control their weight. When we consider that the current obesity rate in the United States is at 39% and is projected to be 55% by 2045, the potential market here is quite large. We saw the overall thesis play out here as the product delivered sales growth of 51% in the first quarter alone, continuing a streak that it has had since the product was introduced:

Source: Novo Nordisk Earnings Presentation

Novo Nordisk continued to roll out Saxenda in new markets during the first quarter as regulatory approval was granted. The product is now available in 41 countries and as we can see above, nations other than the United States have been accounting for an increasing proportion of the company's sales growth. The company's strategy thus appears to be working and this clearly backs our thesis that the diabetes and obesity problems faced by the world will be net positives for Novo Nordisk.

In conclusion, the first quarter of 2019 was an overall good one for Novo Nordisk, although perhaps not as good as the headline numbers suggest once we back out the effect of currency fluctuations. We do continue to see strong growth from the company's flagship diabetes and obesity care products, which are certainly nice to see. Overall then, the company continues to execute on the thesis that I have outlined for it in past articles and it remains a solid healthcare holding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.