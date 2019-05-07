Yamana Gold: Mr. Market Is Still Disappointed By Chapada Deal But The Stock Has Already Dropped Too Much

Yamana Gold (AUY) has recently announced a major decision to sell Chapada mine to Lundin (OTCPK:LUNMF) for a total consideration of more than $1 billion, including a payment of $800 million at the closing of the transaction. Now that the company announced its Q1 2019 earnings and held conference call, investors and traders have a chance to better understand the rationale for transaction and evaluate upside chances for Yamana’s shares.

In the first quarter, the company had revenues of $407.1 million and a net loss of $4.1 million. Yamana Gold finished the quarter with $110.4 million of cash and $1.8 billion of debt – a big debt pile which is the leading reason behind the decision to sell Chapada. The company stated during the earnings call: “The upfront cash payment will be allocated towards debt reduction with repayment of our outstanding revolver the first priority followed by repayment of near and medium-term debt".

Source: Yamana Gold presentation

Yamana Gold story is unfortunately common for the contemporary gold mining space: the company took debt, invested the money, failed to produce results, and the debt became a problem that needed to be addressed. Put simply, the company did not have the money to invest in Chapada so that it can unlock the mine's potential, so now a more financially healthy Lundin will be doing these investments. This is a classic case of value destruction, and the long-term share price performance fully recognizes this:

However, the stock price is about the future, not the past. So, what’s in the future for Yamana Gold?

Source: Yamana Gold presentation

Yamana Gold is expecting a flat production profile for the upcoming years. The company mentions organic opportunities to increase production – I’d bet that the market will wait for actual results and capex estimates before buying the story. A big chunk of debt will be eliminated once Yamana Gold receives money from Lundin, providing support for the company’s shares as any longer-term insolvency fears that may have existed will be eliminated.

At this point, the way to improve the share price performance is to buy back the stock (the buyback has already been announced) as current levels are definitely low enough to start decreasing the total amount of shares, paving way for higher dividends and higher EPS as the denominator is reduced. Judging by the share price performance of many peers, investors’ appetite to bet on the gold mining industry is shrinking, so I would not rule out further M&A in the sector following Newmont (NEM) – Goldcorp and Barrick Gold (GOLD) – Randgold deals.

In my opinion, the downside after the Chapada sale news is unwarranted since the company's troubles have been already priced in and the sale is actually a step to cure the previous damage done to the company. Sure, selling a core mine because you have stretched your balance sheet to the point where you cannot afford to invest in it properly and unlock the value does not look great, but Yamana’s problems with execution were long-known and reflected in the price of the company’s shares. Despite the sale, the company stays a 1-million-ounce producer selling at a $2 billion market cap – not the worst deal, especially if Yamana controls the spending, does not engage in new speculative endeavors and produces positive free cash flow. I think the current price is interesting for those willing both to trade the current range $2.10 - $2.80 and for those willing to give the company a longer-term benefit of the doubt, although management’s performance remains an issue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AUY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.