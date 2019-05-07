A Potential 10% Yield On Long Square Inc. Position

I am bullish on Square Inc.'s long-term strategy to grow the support ecosystem for small and mid-sized retailers and on the potential of Cash App.

I am writing put options at $65 to receive a short-term 10% yield if Square Inc. trades above the strike price by May 31st, 2019.

Square Inc.'s fair value is estimated at $74 and seeking to establish a long position between $64 and $65.

I am bullish long term on Square Inc. (SQ) but have yet to establish a direct investment in the company. Instead, I have opted to take a long position through selling put options on the stock while I patiently wait for an entry point, which is $64, based on a 10-15% discount over my fair value estimate of Square Inc., which is $74.

Year (in US$M) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenue 552.43 850.19 1,267.12 1,708.72 2,214.25 3,298.18 Gross Profit 128.79 226.07 370.03 576.04 839.31 1,303.70 Gross Margin 23.3% 26.6% 29.2% 33.7% 37.9% 39.5% SG&A Exp. 133.10 206.80 289.08 425.87 503.72 750.40 D&A Exp. 8.27 18.59 27.63 37.75 37.28 60.96 EBITDA (96.67) (131.91) (146.83) (132.71) (16.93) 24.35 EBITDA Margin -17.5% -15.5% -11.6% -7.8% -0.8% 0.7% Operating Profit (104.94) (150.49) (174.46) (170.45) (54.21) (36.61) Operating Margin -19.0% -17.7% -13.8% -10.0% -2.4% -1.1% Net Profit (104.49) (154.09) (212.02) (171.59) (62.81) (38.45) Net Margin -18.9% -18.1% -16.7% -10.0% -2.8% -1.2% Free Cash Flow (111.38) (138.59) (15.63) (4.06) 74.70 119.89 Income Tax 0.51 1.44 3.75 1.92 0.15 2.33

(Source: Summary of Historical Financials from Sure Dividend)

Note: Square Inc. publishes adjusted EBITDA figures, but I have not used the adjusted figures for the basis of valuation because I think the reported GAAP financials are relevant in evaluating the business, not simply part of its business which management focuses investors on.

Based on historical performance, management has been able to grow new businesses like the Cash App, and over the course of 6 years, has grown gross profit margin from 23% to 40%. This establishes a fundamental base for Square to leverage existing businesses and build on new products. The cash-generating capability of the company has also significantly improved. As a result, I see 2019 as a period of growth and transition into a profitable, well-oiled company.

However, Square Inc. share price dropped by 6% after the Q1 earnings announcement and weaker Q2 guidance on May 1, 2019. While full-year guidance was maintained, management had reported strong growth in the Cash App active users as well as growth potential post Weebly acquisition to grow the Japan market.

My fair value estimate was based on price-to-sales 7x based on 2019 expected sales per share of $10.50 (30% year-on-year growth). As a comparison, PayPal (PYPL) and Shopify (SHOP) trade at 8x and 25x respectively.

Investors and analysts are concerned that competition will intensify for Cash App as it wrestles for market share alongside PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Venmo and Zelle.

(Source: Digital Trends)

Below are comparisons obtained from SimilarWeb comparing Square's Cash App against Venmo and PayPal based on Google Play Store rankings. Clearly, Cash App is seen as the more popular app on Android. The Apple Store stats show a tighter competition between Venmo and Cash App, with Venmo having the better user ratings as well for both Android and iOS. That is probably due to its social features, which makes using the app easy and fun. Overall, my sense is that the competition between Venmo and Cash App remains fierce, but it is currently difficult to ascertain which one is in poll position. Venmo claims 40 million yearly active users, whereas Cash App claims it has 15 million monthly active users. What is clear, however, is both services are growing. Cash App reported only 7 million monthly active users in early 2018, and in its latest Q1 announcement, reported that Cash App volumes grew 2.5x year on year.

(Source: SimilarWeb)

With 65 million Americans under-banked or unbanked, what is clear is that there is strong growth potential for both Venmo and Cash App.

While biding my time to enter Square Inc. in the $64-65 range, I am writing short-duration put options to receive some cash flow and yield.

(Source: My brokerage account)

I am short 2 put options of Square Inc. at $65, earning a premium of $0.70, which brings the average cost to enter the stock at $64.30 per share. Assuming Square maintains above $65 by the end of month, I potentially recognize the $0.70 as realized profit. The required margin is $1,300 for 2 options and the net yield would be $133 after commission and fees, 10% yield in this situation on the utilized margin.

The fundamental view is to purchase shares in my target price range and continue earning some cash flow until I am able to establish a long position in the price range between $64 and $65.

The risk, however, is that due to error in judgment or sudden unforeseen market corrections, I might have been able to acquire shares at a much cheaper price. As such, it is important that I take a long view on the strength of Square Inc.'s ecosystem and regularly assess this view based on updated insights and developments in this company.

