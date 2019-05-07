Dividend Champion Spotlight: Brown & Brown, Inc.

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

At 24X earnings, the stock has gotten just a little too hot, despite strong fundamentals that have powered strong total returns over the years.

The company has grown primarily by heavily investing in acquisitions, a trend that will surely continue as management seeks to grow revenues to $4 billion (twice the current figure).

When scrolling through the list of "Dividend Champions", you will see that finance- and insurance-based businesses are a common occurrence. Despite the systemic risk that seems to cause many financial institutions to have a meltdown once a decade or so, prudent and risk-averse management can result in success that can lead to consistently increasing dividend streams. Today's spotlight touches on a company that assumes the role of "middleman" in a typically profitable industry. Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) recently joined the Dividend Champions club with its 25th consecutive increase. Brown & Brown is an insurance broker that has effectively utilized acquisitions and strong management to generate 17% annual total returns for investors over the past two decades.

Brown & Brown was formed in 1939, and is based out of Daytona Beach, FL. The company generates more than $2 billion in annual revenues. As an insurance broker, Brown & Brown acts as a "middleman", connecting clients with competitive insurance products. The broker then earns what is essentially a commission for bringing the two parties together. The company operates four business segments, including Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Performance Overview

Brown & Brown has been able to exhibit strong growth over the years. Despite insurance being a modestly growing industry, the fragmented nature of the broker business has enabled the company to grow through aggressive M&A (we will detail this later). Over the past decade, it has grown revenues at a CAGR of 7.47% and EPS at a CAGR of 7.63%.

To illustrate how this growth has impacted the underlying financials of the business, we will look at a few key operating and financial metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

We can see from the chart above that Brown & Brown has a very profitable business model. While operating margins have slightly trended lower over time, we attribute that to the company expanding its smaller National, Wholesale, and Services segments. These segments operate at lower margins than the retail business, which has slightly diluted company-wide operating margins over time. Meanwhile, the company is an excellent cash flow generator with a whopping 26% of revenues being converted into free cash flow. We would like to see CROCI measure out a little higher, but the rate at just below 11% is solid. The company is very acquisition-heavy, so there are integration and valuation risks that come with an aggressive M&A growth engine.

The last area of review before moving on is the balance sheet. It's important for a company to avoid taking on too much debt, something that can sometimes happen when companies get trigger-happy on M&A. Too much leverage can suffocate the business financially and cause potential liquidity issues in the event of a downturn in the business.

Fortunately, Brown & Brown is in a solid financial position. The company carries $322 million in cash against total debts of $1.49 billion (a ratio of 4.6:1). Its leverage ratio of 1.74X EBITDA is safely within our 2.5X "warning sign" threshold that a company is beginning to take on too much debt.

Dividend Outlook and Stock Buybacks

Brown & Brown is a brand new Dividend Champion with 25 consecutive years of payout increases. The dividend is paid quarterly and totals an annual sum to shareholders of $0.32. The current yield is quite low at 1.0%, much less than the 2.50% available to investors via 10-year US treasuries. This makes Brown & Brown less appealing as an income-focused investment.

The dividend is well-funded, consuming just 20% of free cash flow. Nonetheless, it has grown at a solid (but modest considering the payout ratio) CAGR of 7.9% over the past decade. This is because the company heavily prioritizes growth investments, spending most of its cash flow on funding acquisitions.

The same holds true for stock buybacks. Brown & Brown's management has dabbled some with buybacks over the past few years, but hasn't made a notable commitment to retiring shares.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

The company's strong commitment to M&A has driven what has been solid growth over the years. Maintaining this strategy remains its strongest growth driver moving forward.

As we can see, the business has scaled very effectively over time. Over the past 25 years, revenues have grown from $94 million to over $2 billion, while segments outside of Retail have been fleshed out to diversify the revenue pie away from relying so heavily on Retail.

In 2018 alone, Brown & Brown made 23 acquisitions (almost a rate of an acquisition every other week). The insurance brokerage industry is extremely fragmented, and with the strong cash flows the business generates, the company packs a lot of financial firepower to continue snapping up smaller players.

Brown & Brown maintains an aggressive mindset that should allow for continued growth. The company integrates a cheetah into its corporate artwork, a means to signify a "hunter"-like mindset. The current growth goal by management of $4 billion represents a doubling of the business.

As long as the company can maintain responsible financial management and doesn't try to grow too fast by over-leveraging, we like the continued growth prospects of Brown & Brown.

Are Shares A Buy Today?

At more than $32 per share, Brown & Brown stock is paving fresh 52-week highs. Much like the overall market, the stock has made great strides since the beginning of the year.

Analyst projections are putting full 2019 earnings per share at $1.35. This values the stock at an earnings multiple of just about 24X. Considering the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 20.7X, the current earnings multiple represents about a 16% premium to historical norms.

We get a similar story if we look at valuation from a cash flow perspective. The stock's current FCF yield of 4.9% is near the low end of its 10-year range.

We remain bullish on Brown & Brown's long-term growth prospects, as we see the M&A strategy in the company as both effective and sustainable. The company has grown pretty consistently, but we don't see a reason to pay a premium to its historical valuation levels. We would be interested in shares near 20X earnings, or $27 per share.

Wrapping Up

Being a "middleman" in complex industries such as insurance can be quite lucrative. When the industry within itself is fragmented, larger players with financial advantages, such as Brown & Brown, can sustain growth by snapping up smaller competitors. The company's high margins, strong cash production, and clean balance sheet bode well for future returns. Unfortunately, the stock has gotten a little too excited in this bull market, making Brown & Brown a stock worth revisiting during a market correction.

