Is It Too Late To Buy Disney Stock?

The stock may be too hot in the short term, but the long-term investment thesis for Disney remains intact.

Disney (DIS) is on fire lately. The stock has gained almost 35% in the past year due to the promising potential from the upcoming Disney+ streaming service and massive success from Avengers: Endgame.

In this context, investors may be wondering if it's still a good time to buy Disney or if the best is already in the past for the entertainment powerhouse.

When trying to assess this question, it's important to have a clear time horizon in mind. Disney may be a bit too hot in the short term, but the company still offers attractive upside potential in the months and years ahead.

The Fundamental Picture

The market has reacted in a positive way to the details about the upcoming Disney+ streaming service. The service will be aggressively competitive in terms of price - 6.99 per month, or $69.99 annually - and it will offer outstandingly valuable content. The goal is reaching 60-90 million subscribers by 2040, and Disney is strong enough to achieve such a goal if management plays its cards well.

The fact that the new Avengers movie is smashing records has obvious direct financial implications for the business. The movie business has a high degree of operating leverage, meaning that costs tend to be far more stable than revenue. For this reason, a movie studio can make huge profits when a movie performs well at the box office.

Even better, Disney has a unique business model based on monetizing its intellectual properties through multiple platforms over the years. A successful movie means additional business opportunities for Disney in areas such as home entertainment, including streaming, toys and merchandise, video games, and entertainment park attractions, among other possibilities.

It can be easy to miss the forest for the trees when you focus too much on the short-term price movements. Looking at price performance over the long term, Disney stock has been consolidating below $120 per share since 2015.

In other words, DIS stock is up steeply in the past several months, but returns over the past few years have been lackluster, to say the least.

The main point is that the narrative is changing around Disney. In recent years, the company has been defending its business from the negative impact of cord-cutting, and investors have been concerned about its ability to adapt to a changing industry landscape. This has had negative implications on market expectations and valuation.

But now the company has a solid plan to adapt, and even thrive, in streaming. In addition to this, booming success from Avengers: Endgame is a good reminder to investors of the fact that content is king in the business, and Disney comes second to none in terms of content-generation capabilities.

A Transformative Opportunity

Disney+ could be remarkably important for Disney in terms of growth opportunities and successfully competing with players such as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) in streaming. But the strategic impact on the business model and the customer experience could be even more relevant.

The graph below comes from the Disney archives from 1957, and it brilliantly shows the company's business model based on leveraging its creative talent through multiple branches, while all of those branches feed each other in different ways. An updated version of this chart would obviously include different assets and platforms, but the main vision remains intact.

Disney+ could be a game changer in terms of better implementing the strategy. If the company succeeds in streaming, it could easily continue adding more features to the platform, for example offering benefits such as apps, online games, and price discounts for products and parks. In fact, the company already has a small version of this service with Disney Life in the UK.

Disney has come a long way in terms of integrating its different intellectual properties and businesses, but a subscription service such as Disney+ could take this integration to a whole new level. As opposed to selling different products or providing entertainment services for a limited time, the company would be a provider of permanent entertainment ecosystems.

Direct distribution could allow Disney to eliminate intermediaries in order to better control the customer experience and potentially increase profitability levels. A successful subscription service with a loyal customer base can be remarkably effective in terms of generating consistent revenue growth - and Wall Street loves consistent revenue growth.

Besides, the subscription business model allows for exceptional profitability when the revenue base is big enough. Once you are already covering the costs of providing the service, each new subscriber has a remarkably low impact on expenses. For this reason, the marginal profit contribution of every new subscriber is quite elevated once the business is big enough.

In the middle term, streaming is about growth and adapting to a changing industry landscape. In the long term, however, subscription services could be about much more than that, representing a transformational opportunity for Disney in terms of taking the company's strategy to a whole new level.

Reasonable Valuation

The stock has significantly appreciated lately, but you need to understand where the prices and valuation are coming from. Disney was exceptionally cheap a few months ago, and valuation is still very reasonable at current prices.

The price-to-earnings ratio stands at 18.38, while the average stock in the S&P index carries a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5, according to data from Morningstar. Being such a high-quality business, it's hard to say that Disney is overpriced at these levels.

The average price-to-earnings ratio for Disney in the past five years is 18.83, so the current valuation is pretty much in line with historical standards for the company. Offering a similar perspective, the price-to-free cash flow ratio currently stands at 14.24 versus a five-year average of 14.45 for Disney.

Fundamental momentum is also pointing in the right direction. With Disney+ looking like a solid proposition and the new Avengers movie generating spectacular revenue, it would not be much of a surprise to see earnings estimates for Disney increasing over the coming months.

A company with superior financial performance and strong fundamental momentum obviously deserve higher valuation levels than a business with mediocre financial quality. This is beyond discussion, but it can sometimes be difficult to incorporate the different quantitative metrics in a single tool.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm available to members in "The Data Driven Investor." This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to quantitative return drivers, such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

Disney is the top quintile with a PowerFactors ranking of 95.76. According to the backtested performance data, companies with the strongest quantitative rankings tend to generate superior performance in the long term.

In simple terms, when looking at valuation ratios such as price-to-earnings and price-to-free cash flow, Disney is very reasonably priced, both in comparison to the market in general and by historical standards for the company.

Even better, when incorporating other quantitative factors into the valuation picture, DIS stock looks like an attractive proposition at current prices.

The Bottom Line

With the stock rising so steeply in the short term, it makes sense to be patient when building a position in Disney. Maybe buying a third or one half of your intended position at current prices and waiting for a pullback before buying the rest of the position is a sounder approach than jumping with both feet into a full position right now.

That said, Disney is a high-quality business with plenty of room for growth and trading at very reasonable valuation levels. The stock looks well-positioned to generate attractive gains over the long term.

