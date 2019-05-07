Massive Asset Bubbles And Cheap Gold And Silver

Notwithstanding Friday's absurdly phony and propagandistic employment report, it's becoming more apparent by the week that the Fed and the U.S. government are once again preparing to print more money. I don't know when the Fed will revert to more QE, but I would argue that the intense effort by the banks to use the Comex as a conduit to control the price of gold is a probable signal - just like in 2008 from March to October. Several FOMC officials have already hinted at the possibility of employing "radical" policy measures to keep the system from falling apart.
Silver Liberties invited on its podcast to discuss the extreme overvaluation of financial "assets" and the extreme undervaluation of real money - gold and silver - and the related derivative of real money - mining stocks.
