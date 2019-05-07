Buy The Pullback In Crude Oil

Over the last few weeks, WTI (USO) has seen a pullback in price with the front-month futures contract falling by about $4/bbl. If you’re tuned into the financial pundits, you’ve probably heard this pullback attributed to a number of different things: trade wars, correlations with financial indices, speculators. In this article, I’ll walk through the fundamentals driving crude oil and show how now is potentially an excellent time to buy the pullback in WTI due to persistent underlying bullishness.

Throughout the course of this year, the supply and demand balance of crude in North America has flirted between two themes. The dominant theme in the few weeks of the year was a message of oversupply: the market was concerned that inventories were elevated and supply continued to grow higher. As the year progressed, this theme faltered as inventories churned sideways. In recent weeks, inventories have surged with two weeks of strong builds seen in stocks.

The main drivers of the recent gains in inventory really boil down to two key variables. The first of which is the consistent and persistent growth in crude production.

Production continues to surge to higher levels with no end in sight. Gains in the Permian are leading the charge and with additional takeaway capacity being constructed, we are likely to see continued growth for some time.

The other major variable contributing to the recent inventory builds is a snap-back in the lagging trend in imports.

Until the last two weeks, we have seen historically low imports with declines seen from most of our major suppliers. The recent surge in imports is noteworthy in that not only has it restored us to more normal levels, but we have seen gains from almost all of our importing partners. In fact, imports have risen from all but Mexico over this period.

While inventories were on track for one of strongest drawdowns in stocks ever seen around March of this year, we have since seen incredibly strong weekly builds which have propelled us back into the territory of “normal.”

As inventories surged, the bull’s back has been temporarily broken. The important question for investors, however, is this: has the market topped or will we continue to see upside momentum?

It is my belief that underlying fundamentals remain bullish despite the strong builds in inventory. The reason I maintain this position is due to the underlying product markets into which crude is converted. The primary product of course is gasoline – and at current levels, inventories have fallen the most on a year-to-date basis in recorded history.

This is truly noteworthy in that it shows that there is strong underlying demand for crude to be processed. Despite strong imports in gasoline, the market is flirting in the territory of undersupply.

The presence of this underlying catalyst comes at a pretty bad time for oil bears because we have just now started the driving season, or the time in which gasoline demand is the highest of the year. The significance here is this: high demand during periods of lower stocks leads to higher prices of products. Higher prices of products relative to crude lead to greater quantities of crude demanded by refineries to capture the margin. Greater quantities of crude demanded (as expressed by declining stocks) is directly correlated with gains in the price of WTI.

I believe we will see this thesis played out over the next 3 months as summer driving demand kicks in and crude stocks fall. Even now, this thesis can be seen in the data. First, the gas crack is rallying across the entire nation and continues to strengthen.

Next, while we are seeing crude runs high from a raw throughput basis, it is important to note that refining utilization is low – which means there’s significant room for upside when refineries decide to fully capture the positive economics.

Given the presence of the immediate catalyst of impending refining demand to resupply an undersupplied market, I believe the fundamentals are bullish for WTI. While it’s true that recent weeks have seen strong builds in crude inventory, I believe these builds are largely due to the fact that refining utilization is surprisingly low. As utilization increases, supply will be sapped from the market, inventories will draw down, and price will increase.

To capture this thesis, I suggest that investors buy the USO ETF. USO is one of the most popular WTI-tracking ETFs and while it does have pretty heavy exposure to roll-yield, I believe that when refining demand kicks up, we’ll see the market switch into backwardation more strongly in the front months which will be a net positive for holders of the ETF.

Perhaps the biggest potentially derailing factor for the bull thesis on crude oil is crude exports and production. Production is basically a given: it’s going to keep increasing for years to come in all likelihood. Exports are the questionable factor in that since they serve as a balancing mechanism, if we see demand begin soaking up supply, then we will likely see exports diminish and the constant source of 2-3 million barrels per day of demand removed from the equation. To monitor this, I would keep an eye on the Brent-WTI spread and look for a switch in the trend of heightened wideness we’ve seen since 2016.

As long as the Brent-WTI spread remains wide, we are likely to see strong exports which will serve to continue giving additional demand to the market. Provided we continue to see a widened Brent-WTI spread throughout the duration of the summer, I believe that holding USO is a great trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.