'All Manipulations End.' Why The Future Looks Bright For Gold And Silver - Weekly Wrap-Up (May 03, 2019)

By Craig Hemke

As we roll into May, the new U.S. jobs report makes some stunning claims - but can you believe the numbers? In this edition of The Weekly Wrap-Up, Eric Sprott breaks down the latest gold and silver news, including:

Why the economy isn't as strong as people suggest

The best indicator of a looming recession

Plus: the most important news out of the World Gold Council

"It's funny how [gold] got smashed. Because it actually went up initially. It went down later, I think when [Powell] made some pro-growth comments in the interview after. But there's been a lot of criticism of the Fed. We had some funny things happen. This IOER, the Inter-Bank Offered Excess Reserve Rate, something like that, was cut, and there's a lot of suggestions that the Fed is losing control of interest rates. We still have an inverted yield curve, which does suggest that there's no one out there thinking there's any great amount of growth happening here."

