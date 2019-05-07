Markel: The Mini-Berkshire Has A Long Runway To Compound

Markel is a compounder with a long runway, and I add on pullbacks. By owning Markel, you indirectly also own Berkshire. Berkshire is by far Markel's biggest equity investment.

Berkshire is too big to take on smaller family-run businesses, while Markel is not. And the outperformance of small-caps is well documented empirically.

Markel has an excellent track record in both investment skills and underwriting, although book value growth has declined over the last two decades.

Markel is basically a "Mini-Berkshire" due to similar business models, and both companies have the same shareholder return over the last two decades which is significantly better than S&P 500.

Background for analysis and conclusion

My goal is compounding, and thus, my ideal investment horizon is at least a decade, preferably an investment that I can just hold and never sell, and the article is based upon that. Most investors are bad at selling, and this applies to me as well. I prefer companies that pay a growing dividend, but occasionally I make exceptions (Markel being one of these), and I stick to investments in beer-drinking countries.

The aim of this article is to present why I'm long Markel (MKL) (instead of Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B)), and why I believe Markel will deliver above market returns for the next decade(s).

Summary

Markel is both an insurance and investment company, diversified to insurance, reinsurance, insurance linked securities, stock market investments, fixed maturities investments and now increasingly unlisted smaller equity investments. The strategy is very similar to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. However, due to its size, Berkshire can't acquire smaller family businesses as they will not make a significant impact.

Markel neither pays a dividend nor buys back shares, instead it invests to grow both organically and through (mostly) minor acquisitions (and occasionally bigger acquisitions). The historical returns are excellent but diminishing, and their new segment, Markel Ventures, will most likely play a pivotal role in the future. I look at Ventures’ performance up until today.

The growth in book value has been disappointing the last five years, but I believe this is temporary due to random events, low equity allocations due to acquisitions and a few wrong decisions which they learn from. I believe book value growth in the low teens is viable over the next decade(s). Berkshire has a much bigger moat and reputation than Markel, but Markel has the advantage of smaller size and thus the chance to profit from the small-cap effect via acquisitions and organic growth.

The business

Markel was established in 1930, but didn’t go public until 1986. It started as an insurer but has evolved into a “Mini-Berkshire”/"Baby" Berkshire. Markel has four separate businesses:

Insurance and reinsurance. Insurance Linked Securities (ILS). Investments. Market Ventures.

It's organized as a conglomerate and unified under the “Markel Style”, which sets values and goals that emphasize capital allocation, integrity, autonomy and independent thinking. Markel itself believes their cultural values are so important that it can be described as the “fifth dimension”, almost as a business itself.

Since the IPO in 1986 the shareholder return has been excellent:

Source: Yahoo! Finance. Blue line is stock price (left axis, logarithmic scale) and pink line is 10-year rolling CAGR (y-axis on the right).

CAGR has been about 16% since the IPO, which is close to spectacular, but the last decade has seen depressed returns compared to past.

Because Markel is known as the “Mini-Berkshire”, let’s compare the share performance for the two stocks over the last two decades:

Source: Yahoo! Finance. $10,000 invested in each stock in 1998. Logarithmic scale.

Blue line is Markel and pink is Berkshire. The performance has been pretty similar, and both much better than S&P 500. A $10,000 investment into both returned about $570,000 from 1998 to 2019. The average one-year correlation between them is 0.55.

To get a better grasp of Markel I will go through each of the business areas to look at how they have historically performed and show their strengths, with more emphasis on the investments/Ventures:

Insurance and reinsurance

The core business of Markel was, and still is, insurance. For 2018 insurance was 82% of the written premiums, and 18% came from reinsurance. Insurance is a highly competitive business where the industry as a whole usually makes a loss on their underwriting, just so they can get a slice of the valuable float. Because insurance companies are paid premiums up front, underwriting operations provide a “costless”, sustained source of investable cash, called float.

But Markel sets itself apart by having consistently made a profit on their underwriting, indicated by their combined ratio:

Source: Annual reports

The blue line indicates the combined ratio for each year, while the pink line is the five-year rolling average. The twenty-year average is 99. Markel has just eight years with underwriting losses (combined ratio over 100) since 1989.

Core to Markel’s cultural values is a very strong focus on underwriting profits. All insurers aim for profitability, but in reality, it’s pretty common to operate at a loss because of the temptation to generate volume and float for investment income. It’s very hard to have the cultural discipline to not chase growth and revenue which later often turns up as losses. Markel also happen to be very good investors, so they make very good returns on two fronts (more about their investments later).

How does Markel get a profit from underwriting? Because of the competitive nature on underwriting Markel focuses on niche markets. Those markets are identified via the characteristics of the insured and Markel identifies niches where they can add value to the buyer of the insurance. Examples of niche markets are wind and earthquake-exposed properties, liability coverage for highly specialized professionals, worker’s compensation insurance for small businesses, classic cars, environmental-related activities, summer camps, livestock, childcare centers etc. The list goes on.

A smaller part of the insurance business is reinsurance. That has always been a part of their business, but in 2013 they added to this by acquiring Alterra for $3.3 billion, which had about 50% of their business split among these two types of insurance. In hindsight that was bad timing as pricing pressures and catastrophe losses increased for reinsurance, especially in 2017 and 2018:

Source: Annual reports. Blue line is reinsurance, pink line is insurance.

By nature reinsurance is more volatile than primary insurance, often boom and bust, as indicated by the chart above, because catastrophe losses can be enormous. In reinsurance it’s more difficult to find a niche and it’s highly competitive. The motivation behind acquiring Alterra was to get a bigger scale and better diversification.

Further complicating the Alterra-acquisition is hedge funds’ and other institutional investors’ entrance in this area in search of uncorrelated return and diversification: Insurance Linked Securities (ILS, more about this later). ILS added to pricing pressures. In addition, it’s hard to merge two different corporate cultures, as “big M&A” empirically have struggled.

In the conference call for 2018, they said they would “back away” if prices didn’t improve in reinsurance. Their combined ratio in reinsurance is worse than for Munich Re (OTCPK:MURGY) which had a combined ratio of 97.3 for this period, where Markel had a negative ratio.

Markel is still small in both the US and global insurance business. Looking at different sources it seems Markel only has about 1% of the US insurance market, and much smaller globally as its main business is in the US.

Insurance linked securities (ILS)

This is a relatively new business for Markel. In 2015 Markel acquired CATCo, which was established as late as 2010, for $205 million in cash. In 2018 Markel added to the ILS segment when Nephila was acquired for $972 million in cash. Per April, funds under management in Nephila is $11.6 billion and revenue for 2018 was $25.3 million. The numbers for CATCo was $3.4 billion and $10.9 million. Both Nephila and CATCo manages investment funds and make both a management fee and a performance fee.

In late 2018, Bermuda authorities started investigating CATCo for its loss reserves. Subsequently, Markel started their own investigation and on 15th of April they concluded no wrongdoing had taken place. However, the Bermuda authorities have not concluded yet.

As part of the internal investigation, the CEO and another executive of CATCo were fired in January 2018 for violating Markel policies. Due to this and the ongoing governmental investigation into loss reserves, CATCo's ability to maintain or raise capital has of course been negatively impacted. Markel decided to write down goodwill and intangibles to zero (179 million).

Despite all this, Markel is very optimistic about the future for ILS. During the conference call in the winter of 2019 they said they expected to learn from the catastrophe losses in 2017 and 2018 (ILS investors suffered losses), and management expects ILS will be valuable and profitable to Markel’s overall long-term strategy.

They got off to a very bad start with the clearly wrong acquisition of CATCo, but they still have 20% of the growing ILS market (State National partly included - an acquisition done in 2017). This is still a very small part of Markel, but the capital markets for catastrophe bonds are growing fast. Markel's focus on ILS is still too new to be judged, except for the rather poor start. Much of this is now depending on Nephila. CATCo will soon be forgotten if Nephila turns out a winner.

Since 2009 the ILS market has grown at CAGR of about 15%:

Source: Artemis.

For those interested in learning more about the ILS market, I recommend reading the annual report of 2018 which has a long description of this market (page 8 and onward).

Investments

Insurers can fund their assets by debt, equity or insurance liabilities/float, or most likely a combination. The insurers allocate their investments differently but typically have a low level of equity/stock investments. Some, like Travelers (TRV) or Munich Re, for example, invest almost all of their float and capital in fixed income securities and only a small portion in equity, typically around 5% of investments. Markel is different and has a very high level of equity in their investment portfolio. Their goal is to invest most or all of the shareholders' equity into stocks and supplement with bond income (from the float) and underwriting profits.

The table below summarizes their investment portfolio since 2013:

Source: Annual reports

As the table indicates, Markel has increased their exposure to equity since 2013, and at the end of 2018 equity investments were higher than their tangible book value.

One of the main reasons to invest in Markel is their excellent investment skills. This, coupled with their high share of equity investments, has been an important part in the 16% CAGR since 1986. This works almost like a turbo on the growth in book value.

The table below shows Markel's excellent equity performance:

Source: Annual reports.

Average outperformance any given year has been 2.81%, which is outstanding. In reality, the outperformance has been slightly less due to various exposure. How have they managed to accomplish this? They have a reasonable strict and disciplined methodology in picking stocks which resembles very much Warren Buffett’s:

A proven record of profitability and good/high returns on total capital and not too much leverage. Talent and integrity in management. Favorable reinvestment/compounding opportunities and capital allocation discipline. Can be acquired at a price that is fair or better.

In addition, they take a very long-term view of their investments to make good use of the compounding effect and delay taxable gains. You can see their current holdings here. Although holding many stocks, it is concentrated heavily toward the top 10-15 positions. Berkshire is their biggest investment with 10% of all equity investments, and the top 10 and 15 positions are 40 and 49% respectively of equity investments.

The graph below shows total returns since 1993 with 10 000 invested in Markel’s equity investments compared to S&P 500 (of course this is a simplified comparison because of varying exposure to equities):

Source: My own calculations.

$10,000 invested into Markel's performance would have grown to almost $160,000 (blue line), while S&P 500 only managed $78,000 (pink line). This is the magic of compounding a "small" annual outperformance!

I still believe Markel's equity investments (around $6 billion at present) is so small that they have no problem finding good candidates to invest in. They are still small enough to take positions in a small number of shares without diversifying too much. In contrast, Berkshire Hathaway has an equity portfolio of nearly $172 billion and faces more limitations that can impact overall returns.

Lastly, Markel manages basically all of their assets/investments in-house. That means very low cost that is “hundreths of a percentage point” (from annual report 2015). This is what Markel wrote in 2015 about costs and passive investments:

One example is the current move to passive and indexed investments. One goal of indexers is to reduce investment costs. Count us in for that part. As we cited earlier, we operate at very low investment management cost levels. The problem with indexing, and when it cycles in and out of favor, is that it is a relatively brainless activity. Certain behaviors and practices get reinforced by money gushing in or out of indexes, and prices of real companies get distorted in the process. We’ve been around long enough to have witnessed the dreadful returns experienced by indexers in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. We’ll try to use brains and common sense to avoid the excesses of index strategies while at the same time competing toe to toe with them on costs. Our record of now being in our third decade of outperforming the S&P 500 should give you some confidence in our approach.

To summarize the part about their investments: Their methodology has worked for three decades and under at least two different CIOs. I certainly have confidence that they are able to replicate this with many times their capital.

Markel Ventures

In 2005 Markel established Markel Ventures, and it has since grown to be a very important part of Markel with 27% of the revenue, although Ventures was not mentioned specifically until the annual report of 2009. Source: Annual reports.

The aim of Ventures is to find solid businesses whose owners are seeking a source of liquidity and stability with a capitalized partner, while retaining the ability to manage their business without much fiddling from Markel. Does it sound familiar? This is practically the same model as with Buffett’s Berkshire.

Because Ventures now has a much bigger impact on book value growth and especially earnings, it deserves more attention. Given Markel’s long-term view and disciplined approach, the potential is enormous. The investment process is the same as for stock market investments as this is just as relevant for unlisted companies. Tom Gayner is responsible for decisions together with co-CEO Mike Heaton, the COO at Markel Ventures.

I believe Markel in most cases pays between 6-10 times EBITDA for acquisitions. During earnings calls Markel has stated that they have an advantage in having underwritten insurance for similar businesses for decades. When a business is available for sale, Markel can acquire it, already knowing a lot about the business and can use their database to research the industry.

Another big advantage with diversifying into non-insurance is to get another source of cash flow. When times are tough and Markel is valued closer to book value, it creates opportunities to buy back shares. Alternatively, the cash flow from Ventures can be reinvested elsewhere in the Markel system as management chooses. Ventures open a lot of doors in terms of capital allocation.

Right now investments span a wide range of Industries:

equipment used in baking systems and food processing;

portable dredges;

over-the-road car haulers and equipment;

laminated oak and composite wood flooring used in the trucking industry;

dormitory furniture, wall systems, medical casework and marine panels;

storage and transportation equipment for specialty gas;

ornamental plants;

fashion handbags;

residential homes.

leasing and management of manufactured housing communities;

behavioral healthcare;

concierge health programs;

retail intelligence; and

management and technology consulting.

78% of revenues come from products/manufacturing and 22% from services.

Most of the businesses were family owned. That makes sense, as there is a lot of empirical evidence indicating family-owned businesses perform better than others (in the US). It seems Markel wants stake on the companies that are too small for Berkshire, which now is a gigantic company where smaller companies do not make any significant impact on overall results, but for Markel has a significant impact. In a conference call some years ago chief investment office Gayner said this (more about him later):

Just to expand on the comments, we see some fascinating stuff just like we have a diverse and eclectic set of insurance risk that we underwrite, we have a diverse and eclectic set of businesses that are part of Markel Ventures. And the very, very, very good news is that now that we have a decade-long track record of buying, integrating and successfully partnering with people who run these businesses, word gets out. And as the old Breck shampoo commercial used to say, they told two friends – he told two friends and they told two friends. So we see some cool stuff.

How do you value this business? All companies are consolidated into Markel Corporation, but in the notes and in the business description after the notes, there are both income and balance sheets for Ventures. Markel uses EBITDA as the main parameter to evaluate performance, and in the annual report of 2010 Markel gave a detailed description why. Charlie Munger has called EBITDA for “bullshit earnings”, but Markel argued the following for the use of EBITDA:

Ventures’ companies are not capital intensive and don’t need massive doses of capital to remain competitive (not much depreciation).

Ventures’ operate with little or no debt (little interest payments). The balance sheets contain long-term debt, but the majority is due to other subsidiaries. Main source of capital is thus equity.

Any write-downs in the goodwill and intangibles are done every year if needed.

Markel expects the intangibles to increase, not decrease.

Readers might disagree with Markel concerning EBITDA, but let's look at the performance of Ventures. I went through the notes of the annual reports since 2013 and summarized it:

Source: Annual reports.

Source: Annual reports. Pink line is EBITDA (y-axis on the right).

Shareholders' equity has since 2013 grown 9.5% annually.

EBITDA has grown 12.7% annually.

Revenue has grown 18.5% annually.

Return on invested capital (by EBITDA) is 13.5%.

EBITDA margin on average 11%.

The cash balance has grown 18% annually.

Products/manufacturing is much bigger part than services.

Huge goodwill and intangibles in the balance sheet (as to be expected).

Margins are smaller than I would expect from less capital intensive businesses, but this is of course very difficult to ascertain without going more into the specifics of each company (Markel does not publish income and balance statement for each company). To put the EBITDA-margin into context, Procter & Gamble has 25%, Unilever has 19%, Emerson Electric has 19% and Dover has 18% (just to randomly pick a few). According to this link (page 10), average EBITDA margin for S&P 500 companies is about 21%.

Assuming a fair value of 11 times EBITDA, the value of Ventures should be in the ballpark close to two billion, almost 15% of today's market cap.

The latest report for Q1 2019 showed revenue increased almost 23% y/y and EBITDA grew 17%. Markel didn't separate organic growth, but stated the increase was due to more volume, higher prices and the acquisition of a leather bag producer/retailer (Brahmin LLC).

Berkshire's owned businesses are a much bigger part of their total assets, and their quality is in another league. Berkshire has enormous brands in their portfolio that are number 1 or 2 in their segment: Geico, BNSF, Lubrizol, Precision Castparts, Duracell and Candies to name just the most obvious. In 2018 these subsidiaries earned 16.8 billion, a sum describing what remains after all costs are paid (no "bullshit" earnings!). At this stage, Markel is light years away from having any brands in this league. This is because of at least three reasons: First, markets are a lot more competitive now than before. Second, Berkshire has a lot better brand/reputation and capital at hand. Third, Markel Ventures is still small, but I expect management to find niches as they do in insurance.

Ventures is just a decade old, and I would say the jury is still out in this segment. However, I see no reason why it shouldn’t work due to their values, experience, culture and investment discipline. They have more than three decades of proven investment skills for their float and equity. The investments have supported the insurance business and produced excellent returns on capital, and this could be transferred to Ventures as well.

Book value

Up until now, this has been the most important and used measure to value Markel. Markel has itself emphasized through numerous reports the importance of book value growth. However, as Ventures get bigger in the future, income and operational measures might be more relevant and thus less focus on P/B, and Markel’s premium to book value will likely increase.

Warren Buffett said in the annual investment letter for 2018 that this year’s edition will be the last time the book value per share of the company is highlighted, because "it's a metric that has lost the relevance it once had". Instead, Warren Buffett will be putting his faith in the market price. Buffett mentioned three reasons for the change: First, the major value of assets has shifted from marketable stocks to operating businesses. Second, accounting rules require operating companies to be included in book value at an amount far below their value, a clear mismatch with reality. Third, Berkshire will at one point buy back shares, transactions that will take place above book value but below his estimates of intrinsic value. However, Markel still has focus on book value and has not indicated anything else but this might change when Ventures become bigger.

As can be seen from the chart below the book value growth is flattening:

Source: Annual reports.

Blue line is book value per share (left axis, logarithmic scale) and pink line is five-year rolling CAGR of book value (axis on the right). Clearly, the growth rate has been declining for over two decades. Because Markel is much bigger now than in the past, I think it's unlikely that we will see average growth above 15% again. For comparison: Since the inception of Berkshire Hathaway in 1964, per-share book value of the company has increased 18.7% annually (!).

Is the declining growth random or sign of worse/mediocre business performance? As far as I can see it's a little bit of both:

Part of the low growth the last two years is higher catastrophe losses, partially due to the Alterra acquisition back in 2013 and State National in 2017 (acquired for 919 million). These acquisitions are also to be "blamed" for the reduced allocation to equity investments during last years bull market (both acquisitions had a low allocation to equities), but this under-exposure has been gradually shifted toward higher equity exposure. Recently we witnessed the less fortunate acquisition of CATCo which led to a write off of 179 million. Additionally, we have experienced continued low interest rates for the fixed investments, which of course Markel has no influence. If interest rates rise we can expect higher investment income and subsequently a higher multiple, but of course the implications with higher rates is quite complicated as insurance pricing also reflects this (premiums go down because of the intense competition).

Clearly the management has done some mistakes during these years, but I fail to see a permanent low growth because of this. Except for reinsurance and the ill-fated acquisition of CATCo, both insurance and investments are performing well. Even Buffett makes mistakes (for example Kraft Heinz).

Worth noting is the big amount of goodwill and intangibles in the balance sheet: 43% per end of 2018 and 40% per end of Q1 2019. Book value at end of Q1 is 705 USD per share.

(From 2018 GAAP changed to include unrealized gains in earnings, previously only included in comprehensive income. This will undoubtedly lead to wild swings in earnings from quarter to quarter to reflect mark-to-market rather than operations, for example, had Markel EPS of 42 USD per share in Q1 2019. Prior to 2018 unrealized growth in equity didn’t show up in revenues using GAAP – they only showed in the balance sheet. Comprehensive income includes both realized and unrealized income, and thus “earnings” could be significantly different than reported earnings. Buffett has regularly warned investors not to pay attention to unrealized gains because they “fluctuate randomly”. Buffett wrote in the 2017 investment letter that he thinks the change is not "sensible" because focus is on short, potentially big, gyrations in earnings due to market swings and not operational performance.)

Recession proof?

Historically, some insurance stocks correlate less with the stock market than the majority of stocks, and many of them are quite defensive in a falling stock market, both highly attractive features. For example, the main reason behind the outperformance of low-volatility stocks is the simple fact that they fall less in a downturn, thus recovering from a higher level than volatile stocks. Two stocks trading at 100 USD that falls respectively 20 and 40%, and in year two increases 20 and 40%, will have prices of 96 and 84 at the end of year two. Clearly, the less volatile has generated better returns and start year three at a higher level than the volatile stock. Because of the compounding effect, I always prefer stocks which are as less cyclical as possible.

People/companies still buy insurance in recessions, and losses happen of course mostly uncorrelated to economic conditions. For example, Munich Re, the world’s biggest reinsurer, has a 12 month average correlation of just 0.26 to S&P 500 since 2003, while its market-beta is also a low 0.3. Both Markel and Berkshire have a beta of 0.8, which fits into the category as "low-volatility". Markel and Berkshire has an average correlation to S&P 500 of 0.46 and 0.48 in the same period, but correlation has increased post 2008/09.

Markel allocates much more to the stock market than other insurers, and in addition owns a much bigger unlisted group of companies through Ventures, thus Markel correlates more to the overall market. This is the pain/risk you have to endure to get Markel’s long-term returns. During the 2008/09 recession Markel fell more than 40% on a rolling one-year return, more or less the same as Berkshire and the market:

Source: My own calculations. Blue line is Markel, pink is Berkshire and red is S&P 500. Both Markel and Berkshire have pretty similar dispersions in one-year rolling returns.

Worth noting in the chart is the more correlated movements after the crisis in 2008/09.

Capital allocation

Markel differentiates itself a lot from other insurers and investment firms in terms of capital allocation. The majority of companies hand back capital to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, but Markel does not pay a dividend and have bought back a very small number of shares. The priority is to allocate capital for organic growth and investments, an allocation they have done excellent so far.

Because of their small size and excellent investment skills, it makes no sense to pay a dividend. There is a buyback mandate in place, and in the annual report of 2014 Markel detailed their thoughts on buybacks:

Our fourth and final choice for capital allocation happens when we believe that the repurchase of our own shares creates better returns than any of the first three choices. We’ve only purchased modest amounts of our stock over the years and we believe that you are better served when we can reinvest capital into businesses which create attractive recurring returns.

Moat

In general, insurers do not obtain any moats, and Markel's is narrow. Industry competition is fierce, and the products are essentially commodities, and thus next to impossible to obtain a moat. Still, Markel’s business model is very hard to replicate because of the following reasons:

In general, well managed and low turnover in management.

They take a very long-term view of their capital allocations.

Insight, passion, discipline, knowledge and proven methodology in their investment department.

Underwriting discipline, which is hard to do year in and year out.

Synergies between insurance and Ventures (in terms of finding candidates).

The interest of the shareholders and the management is aligned.

Risks

I would say the overall risk for Markel is lower than other insurers. I base this on their history of underwriting profitability and their investment knowledge. But because of the large exposure to the stock market, it will fall more than other insurers in a recession. But volatility is not necessarily a measure of risk: The biggest risk in investing is to invest in stocks that return below average results.

Goodwill was $4 billion at end of 2018, representing 44% of shareholders' equity. Even though Markel is an excellent company, they do make mistakes. Goodwill was written off in 2018 because of CATCo, as mentioned earlier, but also in 2016 with $18.7 million because of lower oil prices related to Ventures. Does goodwill matter? The possibility of erasing some of the book value is there, but more importantly goodwill reflects the earnings power of their underlying business. Goodwill is written off when that is impaired.

As with other insurers, Markel's biggest risks are claims in excess of the amount reserved or material impairments in its investment portfolio. Reinsurance is notorious for its boom/bust nature, and the addition of Alterra in 2013 added to this.

Another often overlooked risk is inflation. If inflation suddenly picks up, Markel might have to replace insured assets at a higher price than the premiums received. Because insurance usually involves paying out claims many years after writing the insurance, inflation needs to be addressed. Any sudden increase could be detrimental.

Perhaps even more overlooked than inflation are tax policies. Markel is almost as much an investment company as an insurer and has massive unrealized capital gains. If tax rates increase, Markel gets less capital to reinvest. This of course influences the amount of capital that can compound in the future.

Lastly, loss of key personnel could also turn out to be a big loss. Let’s look at this more deeply:

Ownership and management

Insurance and investing companies rely heavily on those capable people behind the desks.

The key people within Markel have been in the company for a very long time. Alan Kirshner was the CEO from 1986 to 2016. He stepped down in 2016, and today there are two co-CEOs: Tom Gayner and Richard Whitt. Gayner was employed in 1990 as an investment analyst and became CIO in 2004, a position he still holds. He is the main brain, just like Buffett in Berkshire. Gayner is also the architect behind the investments, both for the stock market investments and Ventures, in his position as both CEO and CIO. He is 58 years old in 2019 and still very passionate about investing, and I believe he will still be at Markel as long as his health allows.

Markel decided early on that management and investors’ interest should be aligned. No bonus is paid if shareholders are not doing well. Even better, in my opinion, no dilutive options are part of the remuneration. Instead, employees are offered stock purchase plans and need to put up money to purchase, albeit at a small discount. About 2.5% of Markel is owned by insiders. Depending on the position, executives are required to acquire and maintain ownership with a value up to five times base salary.

Management remuneration is based on book value per share growth on a rolling 5-year average. By using a 5-year rolling average, it avoids short-term thinking because losses can come years after the underwriting.

Valuation

Markel deserves a lower premium compared to the past due to lower growth. Book value per share per end of March 2019 was $705 which gives a P/B of 1.5 and 2.8 to tangible book value. Markel has said numerous times the growth in their book value is the most important parameter. Historically, the multiple has been like this:

Source: My own calculations.

Due to their commitment and discipline to stick to the “Markel Style” I think it’s reasonable to assume that book value growth will somewhat increase to lower teens again, but this of course depends very much on the stock market, of which I will not make any predictions. But if we assume 12% book value growth, and with current P/B of 1.5, it’s currently trading at a "P/E" of 12.5. If growth is 15%, then P/E is 10, and 15 if growth is 10%. Considering the quality of the company, I believe current value is fair.

For comparison, Berkshire is currently trading at more or less the same P/B multiple as Markel. Markel deserves a discount to Buffett on quality, but not in terms of growth potential, in my opinion. It's always easier to get good return on a smaller amount of capital.

Conclusion

I believe the current valuation is fair, although not as cheap as it was after the Alterra acquisition. However, this is a well managed company, and with a time horizon of 10-20 years, I think the likelihood of getting above market return is very good. Markel is a classical compounder with a lot of positives where investors and management are in the same boat, which is extremely important.

I’m long Markel, and not Berkshire, because of these reasons:

I own Berkshire indirectly through Markel as Berkshire is by far their biggest stock market investment worth around $650 million (10% of equity investments, 7% of book value, 5% of market cap, 4% of total investments and 2% of assets).

Excellent investment skills and operational capabilities with a passionate CIO in Gayner. The management has a proven track-record and seems honest and transparent.

I believe Markel has a much longer runway than Berkshire based on their market caps and assets, albeit a significantly smaller moat. The small-cap effect is very well documented empirically. Markel’s market cap is $14.5 billion while Berkshire’s is $535 billion, assets are $34 billion vs. $715 billion, and thus more opportunities to acquire well managed smaller family run businesses.

CIO Tom Gayner is about 30 years younger than Buffett. I believe Gayner is pivotal in the investment process and most likely will stay in Markel as long as his health allows. Buffett has indicated many persons in the Berkshire system can replace him, but I'm always skeptical when the founder leaves a firm. My own anecdotal evidence suggests it leaves a vacuum that is hard to fill. Furthermore, he is obliged to say he is replaceable. Personally, I think investors underestimate the organizational and cultural importance of investors like Gayner and Buffett. They are very hard to replace.

I already own Markel, but I expect to add to my position on any significant pullbacks.

