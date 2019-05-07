Why Investors Can Overlook 'Ugly Dolls' And 'Long Shot's' Weak Kick-Off To The Summer Movie Season

STX and Alibaba's "Ugly Dolls" has a harder road after a "ugly" start, but while STX's race is run, Alibaba still has some considerable muscle to flex internationally.

Two of the weekend’s new releases flopped especially hard, which will likely cause concern for investors in their distributors, but both still have the potential to turn profits.

This weekend's box office was underwhelming, unless you're looking at it from the perspective of Disney, which again saw success from its "Avengers: Endgame" juggernaut.

I know you’ve seen the headlines" “Ugly Dolls have even uglier box office debut,” or “Long Shot fails to overcome the odds,” or one of the other many options that are presented to writers when a film’s title lends itself so well to its box office results. However, if you’re an investor in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF.A) or any film studio (other than Disney (DIS)), you likely aren’t in a laughing or “punny” mood after this weekend’s box office. In fact, you are probably just asking, "What happened?"

Before I explain that though, shareholders need to remember that it is common for films to have a problem in this window when following a blockbuster of The Avengers level, and these are a very specific set of situations. Neither’s results should be that shocking, and ultimately, both will be a blip on the radar in the bigger picture. However, it is important to look at why these films flopped and how will it impact their distributor’s long-term profitability, because it does signal a few new industry trends to keep an eye on, as we are now officially into the summer season.

Let’s start with Ugly Dolls, because it has an interesting backstory.

The good news is the budget for the film was only around $45 million. Yet, when you see an $8 million opening week debut, it still stings for investors, and it stings even more when you realize it was just because the film was rushed - and it showed.

The companies behind it were trying to launch a new franchise, but opted not to take the usual steps that make those brands successful. STX already had eyes on a specific international roll-out and corresponding TV series early on in the process. The problem is that international release is still TBD, and that series won’t hit until 2020 (and now is looking like something that will weigh heavily on TV home Hulu).

The studio thought that by producing the film for a shell of the cost of others like in the past (i.e., Illumination’s Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets - which ironically at one point was looking at the project), there wouldn’t be an impact on quality given the talent attached (Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Pitbull) and the fact that it was a kid’s movie.

Well, even kids have standards.

As it turns out, while STX and company thought attracting stars with high social media power would be a massive draw, they overlooked that their target market can’t access Facebook, Twitter or Instagram without their parents’ permission, and those parents know when they are being peddled something underwhelming.

The only upside here is that Alibaba has yet to flex its considerable muscle for the project and come through with the international side of things. Honestly, it doesn’t bode well though, and investors have reason to worry. Usually, when a film succeeds internationally, the domestic take is a bonus - but when a project fails in the States, it then has to then succeed overseas to recoup any costs.

Again though, Alibaba still has to work its magic, and as investors have seen, the company knows how to promote its projects and it knows a thing or two about franchises (Mission Impossible, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Its next release is also a franchise and one that had legs - or paws rather (sorry couldn’t resist one pun).

A Dog’s Purpose opened in January 2017 to $18 million off a $25 million budget and worked its way up to $64 million domestically and more than double that internationally, for a total haul of over $200 million. The sequel, A Dog’s Journey, will open on May 17th (through US partner Universal (CMCSA)), and while its tracking lower ($13 million), I’d still expect a similar result off a similarly small budget, which should be good news to shareholders.

Turn towards Lionsgate and you’ll see something along the same lines. Long Shot may have been flat but Lionsgate is riding the franchise route for the summer, and that will likely course-correct the company’s returns.

Though the difference here is that Long Shot was actually very well-reviewed, but faded away when Avengers: Endgame snapped its fingers. As Forbes points out, history is full of films that followed a big-budget, season-launching actioner to take advantage of a quieter second frame (The Horse Whisperer, Monster-In-Law, Bridesmaids, etc.), but times have changed. Yes, people will still go see these quieter films, but more will opt to wait until they are streaming.

Lionsgate really did nothing wrong here - the company took a tried-and-true approach with a film it had confidence in, but that trend is sadly proving to be less and less profitable. Again though, the film’s budget was in the $40 million range, and positive word-of-mouth could help recoup some of that through the end of the month after a slow $9+ million debut.

Investors also don’t have much to worry about yet towards the bigger picture, as they know the studio’s big action brands are still in queue, and that’s what they are banking on to power the summer. The third chapters of both the John Wick and Fallen franchises are slated for the start and end of the season, with Wick projected to open to over $30 million off a similar budget.

While threequels have bit Lionsgate domestically in the past, i.e. Expendables 3, these are relatively safe bets that investors can film comfortable in going into their releases.

Next week, the industry overall should feel more comfortable as Warner Bros.’ (T) Pokemon: Detective Pikachu stands poised to capture audiences’ attention, which should help balance out ticket sales. The film is tracking around $55 million, but that number could shoot as high as $80 million, according to early estimates. For those investors fearing that the summer season is reliant purely on the success of Disney, this should hopefully put them a little more at ease.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.