Janus Henderson Group Is Highly Oversold

A patient investor here will be rewarded for the mis-pricing, while enjoying quarterly dividend payments. We see a market outperforming return of 13.5% in the next 6 months.

The firm is committed to returning excess cash to investors. This is in the form of a 6.39% dividend yield and a $200 million share repurchase program.

The firm has lost around 28% of its value YTD, which we feel is overblown. The firm now trades at around an 8.8 P/E ratio vs. an industry average of 12.95.

Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) has faced a sell-off due to short-term headwinds. We believe that the selloff is overdone, and the firm is now a pure value play for a patient long-term investor. The firm continues to reward investors with a yearly dividend and share repurchases as well, making the low P/E even more remarkable.

The firm has a good future ahead of it, with AUM at $357.3 billion, an increase of 8.8% from December 31st, 2018. This was due to favourable market conditions and foreign currency translations, which offset outflows, which are more short-term focused. The firm has a huge amount of assets under management, which allows it to continue to generate huge amounts of cash flow.

We believe this stock will outperform the market going forward with at least a 13.5% return in the next 6 months, while paying a hefty dividend at a yield of around 6.39%.

Mispricing

I believe in Warren Buffett’s maxim ‘Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.’ This is a situation where the market is too short-term focused and being irrational due to the human emotion of fear. This is the time for us to get greedy.

Management Fees

Management fees across the asset management industry have come under pressure as passive investments grow in popularity. Management fees are down 12% in Q1 2019, in comparison to Q1 2018. In response to an analyst asking why the firm doesn’t adopt a more aggressive fee structure, management was clear to point out that they are focusing on growing funds sustainably over the long term. The fall in management fees decreased revenue from $502.9 million in 2018 to $441.9 in 2019.

This accounted for most of the fall in revenue. With expenses roughly the same, total income fell from $218.1 million in 2018 to $130.8 million in 2019. I believe that management fees have bottomed around here, and the increased AUM that will result will eventually increase revenue. The management didn't go as far as stating that they had bottomed, but indicated they were solid fees that would allow them to continue to grow their funds.

Outflows

The firm has faced outflows in their fund over the last few quarters due to short-term events. This includes their emerging markets team departing (with $5 billion AUM), the closure of their Australian equities business and the loss of a key staff member in Bill Gross. $700 million left the fund after Bill Gross announced he was leaving. $2 billion of assets left Janus due to their emerging markets team leaving and it’s expected to have an effect on outflows in the next 2 quarters as well as that number increases.

Janus Henderson Group is committed to replacing that Emerging Markets team as quick as possible. Key members of the team left after the Head of Global Emerging Markets Equities quit. If I had my hard-earned money placed in that fund, I’d think twice about keeping it there. That thinking is shared by others. These are short-term problems though, the firm is performing very well with around 70% of AUM outperforming against their 3 and 5-year benchmarks.

This will lead to increased AUM in the long term and revenue. Wall Street is very short-term focused. These short-term headwinds won't be an issue a year from now, which presents an interesting opportunity for a long-term investor, to buy into the overreaction.

Shareholder Returns

The company is committed to returning wealth back to its shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Buybacks

Management recently announced in their earnings call that they plan to buy $50 million to $60 million of shares every quarter, in total buying back $200 million shares. I believe this is because management, like myself realizes how cheap their shares are, and it’s a good way of boosting shareholder returns. As the shares are bought back by the firm, the total share count goes down and EPS goes up. 1,258,443 shares were purchased during Q1 2019 for $30.9 million.

Dividend

The firm pays a dividend of $0.36 per share every quarter, totalling $1.44 per year. Based on the current price of 22.54, this would indicate a dividend yield of 6.39% yearly. Personally, I see that as a very healthy return while waiting for the firm to get over short-term headwinds and return to a more profitable position.

69.7 million was paid to shareholders in Q1 2019, with net income of $94.1 million; this indicates a dividend payout ratio of around 75% for the quarter. The firm in their earnings call stated that they want this dividend to increase in the future as earnings grow. At 75% though the ratio is quite high and unsustainable in the long term. The firm however has $739.9 million in cash, which allows them to sustain the dividend and share repurchases. As highlighted this is a unique short-term challenging period. I believe that the dividend will be sustained. The firm’s profitability is at its lows with the headwinds it has faced and will increase from here.

Valuation

P/E

The firm has an average EPS estimate of 2.56 in 2019 and 2.64 in 2020. That gives the firm a P/E ratio of 8.8 and 8.5, moving forward. The industry in comparison has an average P/E of 12.95, which highlights the steep discount that the firm is being valued at, due to the fear in the market.

P/B

In terms of its P/B ratio, the firm is trading cheaply below its total book value at 0.91. The average in the industry is 0.99 and over the last 10 years, Janus Henderson Group has averaged a P/B of 1.28.

I believe that the worst for Janus Henderson has happened and the downside is extremely limited here. This is a pure value play that shareholders will be rewarded for from the continuing dividends and repurchases. There are not many opportunities like this in a high overall average P/E ratio market.

Conservative Valuation

I am going to be very conservative in my valuation. Based on a respectable P/E ratio of 10, I am going to give the firm a $25.6 valuation. That’s 13.5% price appreciation I see over the next 6 months, while you obtain a healthy dividend. This is a price shared by the analysts who have an average target of 25.38.

Conclusion

The market gripped by fear of events that won't affect Janus in the long term, has oversold the company. The firm should be trading at a much higher P/E ratio than this, and is a great pick for a value investor. The stock looks even more enticing in light of the healthy dividend yield and share repurchases that provide value back to shareholders. This makes it an interesting stock for an income investor as well, who agrees with me that the company has short-term problems that will be sorted in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.