4 Reasons AT&T's Streaming Plans May Disappoint Investors

A year ago, had the Department of Justice been unable to at least delay the AT&T (T) acquisition of Time Warner, the telecom giant may have had a fighting chance to enter the competitive streaming video market and secure the market share scraps industry leader Netflix (NFLX) couldn’t hold onto. A myriad of missteps made in the meantime, however, may have made that a lost cause.

That’s clearly not the party line you’ll hear from the company, which recently named NBC Television veteran Robert Greenblatt to spearhead AT&T’s streaming business going forward, and even more recently, shed its modest stake in Hulu back to the Hulu consortium to better focus on its own thing. That "thing" remains unclear - if it’s going to be something other than a rehash of AT&T’s (or Time Warner’s) current streaming offerings. To hear it from AT&T, the decks are being cleared for the proverbial "killer app" that’s been in mind for years.

Somehow though, it feels unlikely that AT&T will be able to leverage Time Warner to any degree and make a meaningful dent in the on-demand video space.

Three, or arguably four, overarching but related challenges stand out more than any others.

1. Too Late

Netflix is the undisputed leader in the streaming market outside of so-called skinny bundles that deliver traditional cable television programming outside the traditional coaxial cable connection. Netflix sports 60 million domestic subscribers and another 88 million paying members overseas. It’s taken over a decade to create a whole new type of content delivery industry, but by virtue of being first, the name Netflix is practically synonymous with streaming.

The next nearest competitor is in a distant second place. That’s Hulu, which, as of the most recent tally, counts only 28 million subscribers and only does business in the North America in Japan. Yet, the company has also had years to win that modest degree of market share, even though it was backed by some of the biggest names in the entertainment business.

Before AT&T launches, or re-launches, a new play that will take aim at Netflix, Disney (DIS) will be launching its own on-demand service, made even more potent by access to all of Fox’s franchises in addition to Marvel and Star Wars franchises. NBCUniversal is developing one of its own as well.

In the meantime, CBS is already in the business with its CBS All Access. While it would seem there would be little market left for a third option when it launched in 2014, CBS announced in February that it had reached its All Access goal of 8 million subscribers two years before the company expected to do so.

It’s possible consumers could, and would, sign up for multiple services. In fact, most subscribe to three streaming options. "Subscription fatigue" is becoming a reality, however, and AT&T may find consumers aren’t willing to add yet another service and are happy enough with the content they’re already getting.

2. No Identity

To be clear, AT&T is already in the streaming business. Through Time Warner’s HBO Now, AT&T has garnered roughly 5 million subscribers. The company’s DirecTV division operates DirecTV Now, which is servicing 1.5 million members. It lost another 83,000 paying subscribers a quarter ago, and can only be categorized as a disappointment after launching in 2016. Then, there’s WatchTV... yet another skinny bundle under the AT&T umbrella that too few consumers have ever even heard of that’s still managed to attract half a million users in just a few months.

Watchers are getting confused though.

Perhaps worse, AT&T may be out of touch with how confusing all of its different options can be as it plans another one. WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey commented in March, "We have done an amazing job establishing our brands as leaders in the hearts and minds of consumers.”

In-the-know observers don’t see it though. As Business Insider’s Abby Jackson penned around that same time, “A director who worked in marketing said the strategy to sell DirecTV and cellphone packages always seemed disconnected, especially as AT&T started pushing harder for wireless sales. The teams slapped clunky banner ads on the top of DirecTV websites, but many consumers didn't associate the two products with each other or even know that AT&T and DirecTV were one company. AT&T has looked into rebranding DirecTV with a new name, said the director.”

Leaving WarnerMedia alone may not help identity challenges much in the near future either. Hollywood Reporter’s Tim Goodman noted last month “Nobody outside of this town - and hell, many right inside of it - can really tell you what the hell WarnerMedia is or has, which is not a problem that Netflix, Amazon (AMZN), Hulu or Disney+ currently grapple with.”

AT&T doesn’t have a great branding track record, but is planning to add a WarnerMedia-branded product to the mix.

3. Too Much Vested in Existing Brands

It may be an extension of challenge number two. That is, whether or not it’s done a great job at building up the brand names themselves, DirecTV and its offshoot DirecTV Now, HBO Now and Watch TV, it’s already spent too much time and money establishing those names and cultivating their customer bases.

It could - and arguably should - kill some or all of those services and put everything into a powerful, all-encompassing new product that includes Time Warner content. A sweeping reshuffle, however, runs the risk of alienating existing members who defect to the growing number of alternative streaming options.

4. Not Enough Content

Finally, while the streaming industry is still a work in progress that its participants are trying to figure out, one certainty has emerged - original and exclusive content is critical. A recent study from Deloitte suggests that 57% of U.S. consumers and 71% of U.S. millennials subscribe to a service for original programming.

Given how much original content Netflix and now even Amazon and Hulu are creating, Time Warner is going to have to step up its game.

And it is. In a memo seen by Reuters in early March, Stankey explained to employees, “At a time when we must shift our investment focus to develop more content for specific and demanding audiences on emerging platforms, we can’t sustain a model where we invest one dollar more than necessary in the administrative aspects of running our business. Put simply, our priority is to direct resources to product development and innovation.”

A precise content budget for 2019 and beyond hasn’t been given, but Stankey made clear last year that its spending would be competitive with that of rival Netflix.

Creating more content and creating quality content are two different matters, however, and like Netflix several years ago and Hulu in the meantime, AT&T is likely to find the learning curve of creating a lot of high-quality video content is a steep one. Leading the charge is Bob Greenblatt, who is an industry veteran, but with experience only in the broadcast television arena. Mostly unregulated streaming content may prove to be a different kind of challenge.

Bottom Line

None of these challenges are beyond addressing and overcoming. Given enough time, enough experience and enough money, all things are possible.

AT&T may struggle more than rival players might in its same situation though. The shuffle of personnel into its current arrangement is still no guarantee that the right people are in place, and even if they are, consumers may be slow to adopt what appears to be the sixth major entrant into the market. The streaming companies that came before whatever AT&T does on this front at least have the advantage of collecting current subscription to fund (or at least partially fund) current content creation. AT&T is going to have to fund everything upfront and then hope consumers become excited about Time Warner’s content. With the company already $171 billion in debt, liquidity has become an overwhelming worry.

It’s not a call for the demise of AT&T. Its wireless and wired services can, if managed well, can become a powerhouse again. In the meantime, it's at least a cash cow.

To the extent AT&T needs streaming video to be a growth engine though, the future isn’t looking all that encouraging.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.