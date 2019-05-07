Costco: No Special Dividend But Another Double-Digit Dividend Hike

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) was widely expected to announce a special dividend last month but the company did not declare a special payout. While investors expecting a special dividend payout may have been disappointed, Costco did raise its regular dividend by an impressive 14%.

Costco continues to provide double-digit dividend growth each year, and the company is a member of the Dividend Achievers, a group of stocks with annual dividend increases for at least 10 consecutive years. You can see the full list of 264 Dividend Achievers here.

Moreover, this exceptional stock has enjoyed an impressive 28% rally off its bottom in the Christmas sell-off and is now trading around its all-time high. Therefore, given the steep rally in less than five months, the rich valuation of the stock and the absence of a special dividend, it is reasonable to wonder whether the stock is still attractive.

Business overview

Costco is the third largest retailer in the world, with a market capitalization of $108 billion and 770 warehouses that generate $147 billion in annual sales.

Costco has a unique business model. It charges its customers an annual membership fee in exchange for the right to benefit from its bargain prices. On the surface, the membership fees, which amount to approximately $3.3 billion per year, seem negligible, as they account for just 2% of the annual revenues of the company. However, it is important to realize that Costco sells all its products at prices just above their cost. As a result, the membership fees comprise almost all the earnings of the company.

It is also worth noting that Costco operates with much thinner margins than its peers, Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT). During the last decade, the operating margin of Costco has consistently hovered around 3.0%.

Costco's razor-thin margins render the company somewhat vulnerable to the intense competition from other brick-and-mortar retailers as well as Amazon (AMZN). When Amazon acquired Whole Foods almost two years ago, it led the stock of Costco to plunge 20% in less than two months. The market was afraid that the online giant would disrupt the business model of Costco and would thus cause its already razor-thin margins to contract even further. The bear thesis of the stock relied on the business model of Amazon, which seemed similar to the model of Costco. In its Prime service, Amazon charges its customers an annual fee in exchange for free shipping, access to movies, shows and Kindle books. Consequently, the market feared that Amazon would attract a significant portion of the customers of Costco.

Nevertheless, Costco has proved those concerns overblown thanks to its robust business model. If the two retailers competed only on prices, then Costco would face great competitive pressure and hence its results would be negatively affected. However, the key of the business model of Costco is the unique, “treasure-hunting” shopping experience it offers to its customers. This experience cannot be duplicated by the online giant. In addition, Costco offers unparalleled convenience to its customers, who can perform several tasks in the stores of the retailer, such as change of tires, prescription filling and an eye exam, in just one visit to a store. The unique shopping experience and convenience that Costco offers to its customers constitute a wide moat in its business.

Moreover, Costco was perceived as the laggard in the shift of consumers from conventional shopping to digital purchases. Right now, 5.5% of all grocery purchases are made online. As this percent is still too small compared to the digital purchases in other categories, it is expected to almost double until 2022. It is thus evident that retailers have to adjust to this trend in order to protect their market share.

Costco was considered the laggard in this respect, as its online sales were growing at low-double digit rates until about three years ago. However, the company has adjusted to the new norm and thus it has grown its digital sales by more than 20% per year in the last quarters. In addition, it has taken significant steps to address competition, which has heated more than ever in the retail sector. More precisely, Costco now offers same-day grocery delivery to its members within a short drive of 99% of its U.S. locations while two-day grocery delivery is available anywhere throughout the Continental U.S. Moreover, Costco is working on expanding the range of its products that are available online. For instance, the company is now offering a much broader selection of Apple and Sony products.

In early March, Costco reported its results for the second quarter of its fiscal year. The company exhibited impressive performance, as its earnings per share exceeded the analysts’ estimates by 18% ($2.01 vs. $1.70). The retailer grew its adjusted comparable sales by 6.7%, with its U.S. same-store sales up 7.2% and its digital sales up 25.5%. As Costco has grown at a relentless and consistent rate for several quarters in a row, it is obvious that the company is in a reliable growth trajectory thanks to the wide moat of its business model.

Growth prospects

Most large companies struggle to grow their revenues at a decent rate. As a result, they try to grow their earnings per share via cost-reduction initiatives, which enhance operating margins. Many companies also try to enhance their earnings per share via share repurchases.

Costco is an exception to the above rule. The company relies on remarkably thin operating margins and hence investors should not expect meaningful earnings-per-share growth via margin expansion. Moreover, Costco does not perform meaningful share repurchases. To be sure, its share count has remained essentially flat over the last decade. Management recently announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which will expire in four years, but this program will not have a meaningful effect, as it can reduce the share count be less than 1% per year over the next four years. Costco had a similar share buyback program before the new one but that program only offset the issuance of new shares as part of management’s compensation. To cut a long story short, Costco does not rely on margin expansion or share repurchases to grow its earnings per share.

On the other hand, the company grows its sales at a fast pace and hence it does not need the above two growth drivers. It also greatly benefits from the hikes it implements in its membership fees every few years, as these hikes make it all the way to the bottom line of the company. Moreover, the company grows its earnings thanks to the increase in the number of its members, as new members outweigh the ones that do not renew their membership. It is remarkable that Costco has consistently posted high membership renewal rates, such as the most recent 90.7%. Source: Investor Presentation

In the last five years, Costco has grown its earnings per share at a 9.6% average annual rate. Given the consistent growth record of the company and its strong business momentum, we expect it to grow its earnings per share by about 9.0% per year in the upcoming years. This is by far the highest earnings growth rate in its peer group, as the other large retailers have a much thinner business moat and thus grow their sales at a slower rate, sometimes at the expense of their margins.

Dividend

Costco recently raised its quarterly dividend by 14%, from $0.57 to $0.65 per share. With that said, the stock is still offering a lackluster 1.1% forward dividend yield. As this yield is too low compared to the yield of the S&P (1.8%) and the target yield of income-oriented investors, most income-oriented investors dismiss the stock. However, it is a shame to dismiss this exceptional stock for its low yield. This is particularly true for the dividend-oriented investors who have many years ahead before retiring.

As Costco is growing at a fast clip and has ample room to keep growing for years, it is much more efficient to reinvest a great portion of its earnings on its business than to distribute most of its earnings to its shareholders. Moreover, its low dividend yield results to a great extent from the rich valuation of the stock, which in turn results from the exciting growth prospects of the stock. Costco is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Such a rich valuation greatly reduces the dividend yield of the stock. Even if the company decides to distribute half of its earnings in dividends, it will offer just a 1.6% dividend yield.

On the other hand, investors should note the double-digit dividend growth rate of Costco. Since the retailer initiated a dividend in 2004, it has raised its dividend at a 13% average annual rate. Source: Investor Presentation

In addition, the company has a low payout ratio of 29% and a markedly strong balance sheet, as its interest expense consumes only 3% of its operating income. Therefore, Costco is likely to continue raising its dividend at a double-digit rate, just like it did last month. If the company continues raising its dividend at its historical pace for another ten years, it will be offering a 3.7% yield on cost in ten years from now. In other words, the high dividend growth rate will eventually compensate investors for the lackluster current dividend yield.

It is also worth noting that Costco offers a special dividend to its shareholders in some years. When it accumulates a great amount of retained earnings or benefits from a special tailwind, the company announces a special dividend. For instance, in 2017, Costco raised its membership fees by about 9% and thus offered a special dividend. In the last seven years, the company has offered the following special dividends:

2012: $7.00 per share

2015: $5.00 per share

2017: $7.00 per share

Some analysts were expecting a special dividend this year but management refrained from satisfying those analysts. Thanks to the strong performance of the company, its low payout ratio and its healthy balance sheet, Costco could have offered a special dividend this year so it is natural that income-oriented shareholders were disappointed. However, we believe that the company is likely to offer a special dividend within the next two years, particularly if it raises its membership fees during this period. Even if it doesn’t offer a special dividend, investors should not base their investing decision on this fact, which is much less important than the growth prospects of the company.

Resilience to recessions

Thanks to its business model, which relies heavily on annual memberships, Costco enjoys strong brand loyalty from its customers. In addition, as it sells all its products at prices that are just above their cost basis, the company performs strongly even during recessions.

In the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse, Costco saw its earnings per share decrease only 11% between 2008 and 2009. Even better, its earnings per share grew 14% in 2010 and thus they reached a new all-time high level. In essence, the Great Recession was a soft headwind for Costco and it took the company less than a year to return to its pre-crisis earnings. Overall, the company performed much better than the vast majority of the companies in the worst financial crisis of the last 90 years. Whenever the next recession shows up, Costco is likely to exhibit resilient performance once again.

On the other hand, it is remarkable that the stock of Costco plunged 50% from top to bottom in the Great Recession, along with the S&P, which fell 55%. This is a reminder that investors should focus on the underlying fundamentals of their stocks during sell-offs and ignore the bloodbath in the stock prices and the threatening headlines.

Unfortunately, this is much easier said than done. Moreover, while Costco is resilient during economic downturns, investors should note the high sensitivity of its stock price to any negative news. This sensitivity mostly results from the aforementioned rich valuation of the stock. When Amazon acquired Whole Foods, it led the stock price of Costco to plunge 20% in less than two months. Another example was the previous earnings report of the retailer, in December. The company grew its comparable sales 7.5% and its earnings per share 19% over prior year’s quarter. That was certainly strong performance.

However, Costco missed the earnings-per-share analysts’ estimate by just one cent due to the contraction of its operating margin from 3.0% to 2.7% and thus its stock plunged 8% after the earnings release. The lesson from that report is the fact that the stock is priced to perfection and hence it can plunge even if it keeps posting strong results. Therefore, only the investors who can stomach high stock price volatility should consider purchasing this stock.

Valuation Analysis

Costco is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. This is the richest valuation level of the stock in more than a decade. It is also a lofty valuation multiple in comparison to its industry peers such as Walmart and Target. We thus consider the stock overvalued. If the stock reverts to a more reasonable earnings multiple of 24.0 over the next five years, it will incur a 4.8% annualized drag in its returns due to the contraction of its valuation level. If the contraction materializes sooner, the drag effect in the stock price will be even more pronounced.

Overall, we expect Costco to offer an approximate 5.3% average annual return over the next five years thanks to 9.0% annual earnings growth and its 1.1% dividend, which will be partly offset by a 4.8% annualized contraction of its price-to-earnings ratio. We thus advise investors to wait for a much better entry point.

Final thoughts

Costco has grown at an impressive rate for many years. Even better, it is likely to continue growing for years thanks to its wide business moat and its exemplary execution. While the company is offering a lackluster current dividend yield, it is likely to keep growing its dividend at a double-digit rate for years and thus compensate patient investors. However, the stock has rallied 28% in less than five months and is now trading near its all-time high and at a decade-high valuation level. The dividend yield (even after the recent 14% increase) is barely above 1%. Therefore, the expected future growth and current yield are mostly priced in to the elevated valuation. Costco is a great business, but the stock is not attractive enough to buy today.

