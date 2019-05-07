Buy NXP Semiconductors

When NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) reported solid first quarter results, shares would have headed north of the $110 level. Unfortunately, an ill-timed President Trump tweet threatening higher tariffs against China put the NXPI stock rally on pause, and for good reason. NXP already pointed out a slowdown in China markets during the first quarter. Regardless of the outcome of trade talks, the macro headwind is already priced in its stock. With shares trading at a P/E of just 15.5 times, a forward P/E of sub-12 times, a share buyback, and a growth plan ahead, should investors jump on NXPI stock?

First, a disclosure: We had mixed results with NXPI stock on the DIY Marketplace. NXP and Qualcomm (QCOM) made money for members at first. When I added both stocks back, betting the deal would go through, both plays did poorly. Yet holding NXPI stock in the months that followed paid off. I believe the stock will offer positive returns in the next 12 months.

NXPI reported a loss of $0.07 GAAP as revenue fell 7.9% to $2.09 billion in the first quarter. For 2018, automotive sales topped $4.5 billion. Considered the number one ranked global automotive semiconductor supplier, its auto processing, ADAS radar solutions and digital clusters all grew market share. The company is clearly unfazed following Qualcomm's failure to buy the company out. By operating the business like it was another business day, NXP continued its strong revenue momentum in the automotive markets.

NXPI has solid IP, advanced products like the complete radar subsystem, which includes the 77 GHz front-end transceivers. Plus it has a vacuum processing engine and high-speed interconnect, all of which are tied together with its in-house software. The combination of superior hardware and high margin software should lead to bigger profits ahead.

Increasing Shareholder Returns

Although management looked as though it overpaid for its shares last year when the stock kept falling, that move now looks like the right call. It aggressively reduced its share count by 65 million, or 19% of float. In the first quarter, it spent $715 million to buy back 8.5 million shares. And since March 31, it bought back 2.5 million more shares for $252 million.

NXP ended the first quarter with $2.19 billion in cash and $7.34 billion in debt. The net debt of $5.15 billion is more than acceptable because the debt/equity is just 0.7 times. Overall, revenue growth is expected to come in at 3%-7% sequentially. At its growth midpoint, automotive will come in flat, Industrial and IoT will grow in the mid-single digits, and mobile will grow in the mid-teens. Communications infrastructure will grow by nearly 10%.

What is there not to like in the forecast?

Headwinds From China

NXP experienced headwinds in China in the first quarter and expects the same for the second quarter. Management thought Q2 would have stronger momentum sequentially but that is not the case. A more likely scenario is a second-half rebound, should markets in the region stabilize. On its conference call, management said:

And frankly, you know, China continues to be which is clearly a large market for us from an industrial perspective continues to be somewhat frozen.

Source: SA Transcript

Despite the near-term challenges in China, NXP is confident that customer design wins will lead to the business growing in 2019.

Opportunity

The radar business continues to perform very well. After meeting expectations in the first quarter, NXP expects second quarter and full-year growth in the business in the high 20% range. Europe will perform even better, with growth of 25%-30% growth in radar.

The company is benefitting from the early deployment of 5G. And in mobile, the deployment of mobile wallet is driving the strong growth in that segment. Momentum investors could trade PayPal (PYPL) or Square (SQ) to profit from the mobile payment trend. Otherwise, semiconductor investors should stick to NXPI stock because its developments are bearing fruit. Developing countries and new customers are embracing NXPI's technology. So for now, shares languish in the $106 range or the 11.8 times forward P/E. That will change as more customers employ NXP's mobile solution.

Valuation

Wall Street is neutral on NXPI stock, with 13 analysts setting a price target close to its recent price of $106. Savvy investors could assume revenue growth in the range of -4% (negative) to 7% in finbox.io. In the 5-year DCF Revenue Exit model, the fair value for NXPI stock is nearly $130 a share.

Your Takeaway

NXP is on the way towards the $110-$130 level in the next 12-18 months. Its growth in automotive beyond 2019 will accelerate. Once markets notice, investors will bid the stock higher.

Thank you for your time in reading this article. For a limited time, I am inviting you to sign up for risk-free trial access to DIY (do-it-yourself) investing. This invitation will close after reaching capacity. Please [+]Follow me for coverage on stocks like NXP Semiconductors, which was first introduced to DIY members. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.