STAG Industrial: Pricey But Uncrushed

I have been a bull on STAG Industrial (STAG) for many years now. I bought my first shares in 2014. Looking at the results of a $10K investment in shares of STAG bought at the start May of 2014, which matches the date of the earliest purchase in my DGI portfolio, the total return (with dividends reinvested) has a CAGR of 11.16%. While I invest for income, and the dividend income of that position has increased 40% over that time, I think I can stand to be crushed like that again.

So how is STAG Industrial doing on my 4 keys?

I evaluate my investments based on 4 keys (full explanation here): growing revenues or market share, growing cash generation or profits, handling debt well, and paying a well-supported and preferably growing dividend. Each key is important and each builds on the ones before it and helps support the ones after it. So how is STAG Industrial doing with these keys? Let’s take a look at both the slide deck from the Q4 and full-year 2018 earnings call and the slide deck from the Q1 2019 earnings call.

So what is happening with revenue? The slide below shows the details of revenues comparing 2018 to 2017.

Figure 1 Q4 Earnings Presentation

Rental income is the largest component of revenue, which, since STAG is in the business of renting space for various warehousing and industrial use, is where we want most of the revenue originating, and is growing. Total revenue grew just shy of $50 million or by 16.6% over 2017.

Looking at Q1 2019, we also see substantial YoY growth in revenue. Total revenue in Q1 grew $12.6 million (about the same dollar amount as the growth from Q4 2018) or 15.1% YoY. Total expenses grew modestly at only 10.6% over Q1 expenses last year.

Figure 2 Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

Figure 3 Q4 Earnings Presentation

STAG Industrial also acquired just over 10 million square feet of additional space in 2018. Based on the purchase price and the average cap rate, STAG Industrial is collecting about $4.52 per square foot of rent on the recently acquired space (for the first year) which is above its portfolio average of $4.22. The average lease term remaining of 8.3 years is also above the portfolio average of 4.9 years. Finally, the 6.9% cap rate is above the dividend yield, so these purchases increased dividend coverage.

The next key, growing cash generation or profits, is best measured with FFO and AFFO. The earnings presentation provides us with a slide with those numbers.

Figure 4 Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

Net income grew so much because STAG booked a large profit on some buildings it sold during the year. Cash NOI shows a very healthy 1.4% YoY growth, which, since Same-Store Cash NOI only grew 0.3%, is clearly do to new acquisitions. The same-store figure was so anemic primarily because occupancy declined to 94.5% from 95.6%. Total Core FFO was up 20.9%, while the per share value was up only 5.3%, reflecting the fact that STAG uses share sales to help fund its acquisitions. AFFO was up 18.7%, while the per share values ($1.72 for 2018 and $1.66 for 2017) were up 3.6%. So STAG is still growing its ability to generate cash, even on a per share basis as the share count continues to increase.

Figure 5 Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

In Q1 2019, Core FFO per share continued to grow at a 4.7% rate, very similar to the prior quarter. Again, we are seeing increases in the various per share FFO numbers, but they are less than the total as STAG uses share sales to partially fund its growth.

STAG didn’t report AFFO numbers this quarter, but most of the items added or subtracted work out to be a wash except for the correction for straight line rent collection. AFFO is roughly lower than Core FFO by the difference between the GAAP rent calculation and actual cash rent. The straight-line rent adjustment was about $1.2 million in Q1 2019, and about $1.6 million in Q1 2018. So a very rough estimate of AFFO is $0.432 for Q1 2019 and $0.414 for Q1 2018 or about a 4.3% increase. I think a mid-single-digit increase in AFFO per share is a reasonable number. Yes, the per share cash generation is growing slower than the total cash generation, but that is always going to happen when you are using share sales to grow. Those who claim it is an indictment of STAG’s performance fail to understand that simple fact.

To determine if the company is managing debt well, I look at a couple of metrics.

Figure 6 Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

The average interest rate on the debt is 3.56% which is fairly reasonable. The outstanding preferred shares also have a current yield of around 4.4% and trade at well over par. Moody’s rates STAG as Baa3 while Fitch gives them a BBB rating. All of that tells me they are using adequate debt and managing it well. With the interest rate on the debt and the yield on the common both being below the cap rate on their recent acquisitions, management is funding growth prudently and accretively.

Dividend increases have certainly slowed over the last few years, but at $0.1192 per share per month, the dividend is still reasonably generous. At an annual rate of $1.43, the D/AFFO ratio (using 2018 AFFO) is 83.2% which is reasonably safe.

How safe is the dividend?

To judge how safe the dividend payment is, I look at CFFO (Cash Flow from Operations) and see what conditions will result in CFFO just covering the dividend in 5 years. I get all the information to fill in the calculator from the latest 10-K, or from my DDM calculator (for the projected dividend payments). To be conservative, even though STAG increased CFFO in 2018 over 2017, and that it has done so again in Q1 of 2019, I will use the value of CFFO from 2018. I also calculate the dividend growing faster than I expect it to grow when I calculate a price (1.6% growth over 5 years versus 1%).

One factor that makes it difficult to continue supporting the dividend is that STAG is increasing the share count at a fairly aggressive rate, around 16% last year. At first glance, it might seem that 10% growth in CFFO will be hard to achieve, but remember STAG is growing its portfolio around 20% to 25% a year, with properties that generate slightly more rent than the current portfolio. Over the last 2 years, CFFO has grown more than 20% each year. So only having to hit half that rate going forward shouldn’t be a hard task. And remember, a large part of the growth needed is to cover the new shares being issued, so management can always sell fewer shares to ensure that the dividend remains well covered.

What does Simply Wall St. say?

I use Simply Wall St. because it displays data in very interesting and easy to understand graphs and charts. Critics of STAG Industrial have described an investment in the company using such words as “crushed” and “lagged”. The chart below shows shareholder returns over various periods between STAG, the eREIT industry, and the market as a whole. Other than over the last month, I see no time period where those negative words are representative of the stock’s performance. At the 3- and 5-year time frames, you can also see how important the dividend payments are to STAG’s overall performance.

Figure 7 Source

Below is an earnings growth comparison between STAG, the eREIT industry, and the market as a whole for the last 5 years and the last year. While these are total earnings numbers and not per share values, I still see no reason to use negative adjectives in describing STAG Industrial’s performance.

Figure 8 Source

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see a history of dividend increases since STAG first began paying dividends in 2011.

I annualized the current monthly dividend to calculate the dividend payment over the next 12 months as $1.43. I estimate that STAG will be able to grow the dividend by 1% a year, that is slightly higher than the last dividend increase, but well below increases in the past and well below the rate it has been increasing AFFO.

Based on those parameters, the NPV (Net Present Value) of the future expected dividends is $26.75. That makes my buy price anything under $27. With the current market price around $29.50, it is overvalued by about 9.25%. That’s not huge, but still enough that I wouldn’t be a big buyer here. If I was dripping, I wouldn’t turn that off, but the current price isn’t a good enough value to put in new capital. It’s also not overvalued enough that I would sell unless I was very overweight. And even then I would trim only the smallest amount that made sense.

While I don’t often use P/E ratios (and all its variants) to determine a buy price, some investors do. I do from time to time find it instructive to look at the earnings yield. The YChart below shows that investors got much more FFO per dollar of share price when investing with STAG than when investing in Prologis (PLD).

Conclusion

STAG Industrial has performed well over the years. Even with aggressively issuing new shares, it has still been able to grow per share FFO numbers around 5% or so, and the dividend has grown nicely as well. Since I first started buying it in May of 2014, the total return has had a CAGR of near 12% with a 40% increase in dividend income. While it is a bit expensive to buy more shares right now, holding produces significant income that can either pay expenses or buy the dividend paying stocks of other companies. I have no regrets from investing in STAG and will continue to do so.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of good value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Simply Wall St. provides me with a free subscription to their service with the understanding that when it helps me make my case I will use their data and provide a link to their site.