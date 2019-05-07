Dividend Income Update April 2019

My dividend income portfolio saw an overall modest year-over-year increase, which, in my book, is a win.

It's dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month, as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolios.

Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market the last few months, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends. As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim, while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable. Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible, but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS and payout ratios). Forget chasing the high-yield unicorns and focus on the boring, lower-yielding but sustainable dividends. In the long run, you'll be better off. With that being said, let's take a look at my April 2019 dividend totals.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $2,002.24

Date Description Amount $ 04/01/19 ***INGERSOLL RAND PLC ([IR) CASH DIV ON 89 SHS REC 03/08/19 PAY 03... 47.17 04/01/19 COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) (KO) CASH DIV ON 126.99777 SHS 50.80 04/01/19 ***ALLEGION PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (ALLE) CASH DIV ON 28.07368 SHS 7.58 04/02/19 KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP. (KMB) CASH DIV ON 64 SHS REC 03/08/19 PAY 04/0... 65.92 04/10/19 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. (ITW) CASH DIV ON 58.44715 SHS REC 03/29/1... 58.45 04/11/19 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (PM) CASH DIV ON 40.66506 SHS 46.36 04/12/19 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC. COM (MDLZ) CASH DIV ON 32.19688 SHS 8.37 04/15/19 ***JOHNSON CONTROLS (JCI) INTERNATIONAL PLC ORDINARY SHARES CASH DIV 30.93 04/15/19 CARDINAL HEALTH INC. (CAH) CASH DIV ON 61.61456 SHS REC 04/01/19 PA... 29.35 04/15/19 ***CHUBB LTD. COM (CB) CASH DIV ON 9.05059 SHS 6.61 04/17/19 ***DIAGEO PLC-SPONSORED ADR REPSTG 4 ORD SHS (DEO) CASH DIV ON 43 ... 58.66 04/25/19 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY COM (GE) CASH DIV ON 308.33683 SHS 3.08 04/30/19 ALTRIA GROUP INC. (MO) CASH DIV ON 56.54623 SHS REC 03/25/19 PAY 0... 45.24 Total: $458.52

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $752.93

Date Description Amount $ 04/01/19 COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) CASH DIV ON 31.24548 SHS 12.50 04/02/19 KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP CASH DIV ON 7 SHS REC 03/08/19 PAY 04/02... 7.21 04/11/19 PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. CASH DIV ON 7.11639 SHS 8.11 04/12/19 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC. COM CASH DIV ON 44.27071 SHS 11.51 04/29/19 ***BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (BNS) CASH DIV ON 160.80676 SHS REC 04/03/1... 103.90 04/30/19 ALTRIA GROUP INC. CASH DIV ON 27 SHS REC 03/25/19 PAY 04/30/1... 21.60 Total: $164.83

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $323.33

Date Description Amount $ 04/12/19 VENTAS INC. (VTR) CASH DIV ON 80.04138 SHS REC 04/01/19 PAY 04/12/1... 63.43 04/30/19 LTC PROPERTIES INC. (LTC) CASH DIV ON 30.63749 SHS REC 04/22/19 PAY... 5.82 Total: $69.25

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $458.52, up from $420.31, an increase of 9.1% from April of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $164.83, up from $151.25, an increase of 9.0% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $69.25, up from $67.83, a year-over-year increase of 2.1%.

Grand total for the month of April: $692.60, an increase of 8.3% from April 2018.

An overall modest year-over-year increase, which, in my book, is a win. Who wouldn't want to continually grow their passive income stream in the face of so much near-term price uncertainty. As mentioned above, stocks will rise and fall on a seeming whim, but those predictable and reliable dividends keep chugging along.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your April dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.

