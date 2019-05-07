Proto Labs: Headwinds Will Likely Dissipate, Leaving A Solid Cloud Manufacturing Play

Proto Labs (PRLB) is trading at around $109, near its 52-week lows. The PE (FWD) is slightly above 35 times earnings.

Proto Labs is a cloud manufacturing business model

The company started as a manufacturer of custom plastic injection molded parts in small batches and reduced lead times for prototyping and short-run productions. Protomold, as it was, initially, called, became known for its low-volume and rush orders. The company later added CNC machining services. Finally, with the acquisition of FineLine prototyping, Proto Labs entered the 3D printing market.

We can synthesize the business model in the following way: customers go to the company's website and ask for a batch of production runs, and the company provides it. The customers upload a CAD file, the company assess the feasibility of the part and proposes revisions (if needed), then the flow goes into the production schedule until it becomes a finished product. In this case, the digital thread guarantees a fast flow of information, and, therefore, fast lead times.

That is a steep difference for other 3-D printing companies, like 3D Systems (DDD) and Stratasys (SSYS). These are, usually, focused on developing and selling 3-D printers to customers. Proto Labs focuses on selling a solution. At this stage, we can make the case that Proto Labs business model has more potential than just selling hardware and consumables, in the medium-term.

Growth problems in Proto Labs

An earnings miss, back in February, confirmed the rumors that the company's growth wasn't as good as previously thought.

Integrating RAPID has become a big issue. The main problems lie on the marketing offering and the automation of the whole processes. Basically, the processes and systems in place, at RAPID, differed enough from Proto Labs' as to create attrition. Victoria Holt has synthesized it very well during the Q4Y18 earnings call:

So when we acquired the business, the business did not have the level of automation and scalability that we need (…) it's a change for the current salespeople who are positioning that offering with current customers and it's also a brand new offering for our legacy salespeople who haven't even sold sheet metal or an expanded CNC offering. So they're having to learn that.

Another problem the company is facing is the change of CNC facilities that occurred during the last months. The management was too optimistic thinking that the efficiency wouldn't drop significantly. The reality was a bit harsher, and the truth is that the impact was visible on the gross margins.

To drive the point home, if you add the weakness in Europe and the uncertainty in the US economy, you have summed up most of the company's troubles.

Valuation for Proto Labs

Even after the recent fall, the company's valuation is pretty generous and assumes a lot of future growth. It is not worrisome because, although the company has cyclical customers, it still has a lot of total addressable market in the automotive, consumer electronics and medical industries.

On the other hand, moving the CNC facility was a major headwind for the company's gross margins. However, on the bright side, the company now has plenty of floor space to add machines. The most likely outcome is the gross margins to normalize, while the company now has more space to grow incrementally during the next few years.

Proto Labs has production capacity, in the same way, that cloud companies have storage and processing capacity. In this case, small companies can access on-demand production from anywhere. That feature makes it very similar to the cloud software business model. Cloud manufacturing is a very interesting concept, and it makes a clear distinction between traditional 3-D printing companies and Proto Labs. In the mid-term, it wouldn't surprise me that Proto Labs maintains a premium over other additive manufacturing players.

(Source: Proto Labs)

Summing-up, the company has a differentiated business model. And, due to its strong offerings, it is very likely that the revenues keep growing in the mid-term. Therefore, let's consider two likely scenarios, one slow growth, and one normal growth. In the slow one, we will consider revenue growth around 10% and margins around 10%, while in the normal one, we will consider growth around 20% and margins of 14%. In 2021 we would get the following:

Table 1 - Scenario analysis for Proto Labs

(Source: Author's calculations using a stock price of $110)

In the last two rows, I have calculated the probabilities that cancel the weighted returns of both scenarios. In other words, I have computed the probabilities where the risk/return is symmetric. The result suggests that the slow growth scenario has almost 24% chance to materialize. In my opinion, the slow growth scenario probability should be somewhat lower than the one calculated. Meaning that there is a slightly asymmetric risk/return relation on the upside.

Wrapping-up, the company has very interesting growth prospects, in part due to its cloud manufacturing business model. On the other hand, the valuation is not a steal. Nevertheless, it might be considered a fair price for a company with very good prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.