GasLog: LNG Growth Thesis Remains Strong

On Friday, May 3, 2019, liquefied natural gas tanker giant GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite solid, as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. This was perhaps not entirely unexpected by those that follow the industry, as there is currently a great deal of demand for LNG tankers, which has benefited many of the participants in the industry. A closer look at the company's results does indeed show that there was a lot to like here, although the quarter was perhaps not quite as good as the first. There are certainly a lot of reasons to like GasLog right now, and investors should certainly be overall pleased with these results.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from GasLog's first-quarter 2019 earnings results:

GasLog reported total revenues of $166.547 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 20.27% increase over the $138.478 million that it had in the same quarter of last year.

The company reported an EBITDA of $109.790 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 14.51% increase over the $95.880 million that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

GasLog completed the sale of the GasLog Glasgow to GasLog Partners (GLOP) for $214.0 million following the company managing to secure a multi-year contract with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) for the tanker.

The company took delivery of the GasLog Gladstone, which also promptly commenced working on a time charter agreement with Royal Dutch Shell.

GasLog reported a net income of $5.849 million in the first quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the $42.541 million that the company had in the first quarter of 2018.

There were quite a lot of favorable developments here that should contribute to the company's forward growth. As mentioned in the highlights, GasLog took possession of the GasLog Gladstone, which immediately began work on a ten-year contract with Royal Dutch Shell that the company managed to secure prior to the tanker's construction. As the energy supermajor began making charter payments on the vessel as soon as it started working, this development had a positive impact on the firm's revenues and was just one of the contributing factors to GasLog's year-over-year revenue growth. However, it is important to note that GasLog took delivery on March 15, so it only contributed about two weeks of revenues to the company's top line. This will change in the second quarter, as the GasLog Gladstone will be working for the entire quarter, so will contribute much more dayrate revenue to the company's top line.

As second reason for the company's year-over-year revenue growth is that spot rates were generally higher than they were in the year-ago quarter:

Source: GasLog Investor Presentation

This results in the tankers trading in the spot pool receiving more money for each voyage that they make. The spot pool consists of those tankers that are not employed under long-term contracts, and so, are simply working one-off jobs. While spot rates are generally determined by the supply of tankers and the demand for waterborne transportation, the spot market was actually weaker in the first quarter of this year compared with the first quarter of 2018. In the quarter, there were 57 spot fixtures compared with 70 in the year-ago quarter. The average voyage length was relatively unchanged year over year though. As the amount of money that a tanker receives is a function of spot rates and voyage length, we can see that each voyage brought in more revenue than in the year-ago quarter.

The biggest reason why the LNG tanker market was so strong in the fourth quarter was Southeast Asian nations (mostly Korea and China) stockpiling natural gas in advance of the winter. However, they forced incoming ships to slow down when stockpiles were not being drained as quickly as they expected. These high stockpiles persisted throughout the first quarter due to the winter being warmer than expected. As a result, there was much less demand for tankers to bring in more natural gas to prevent the stockpiles from being depleted. While the first quarter always sees a seasonal decline, this year was much more than normal, as cargoes declined 19% in the quarter compared to 11% in the year-ago quarter. This is the reason why this happened.

Fortunately, the long-term outlook for the liquefied natural gas tanker industry remains strong. In 2019, Wood Mackenzie expects global LNG supply to be 365 MT, which is a 12% increase over the level that was achieved in 2018. This growth is mostly due to new projects either coming on-line or being ramped up in the United States, Australia, and Russia. In addition, energy companies have been signing long-term contracts to supply LNG to their customers, with agreements for 10 MT annually being signed so far this year. Naturally, the parties to these agreements will require tankers to actually fulfill the agreements. As every project that will be contributing to supply growth in the next few years is already under way, we have a reasonable idea of what production will be and, therefore, how many tankers will be needed to transport that supply. In addition, we also have a reasonable idea how many tankers there will be due to the time needed to construct a tanker. Here is how the two compare:

Source: GasLog Investor Presentation

As we can see here, while the supply and demand in the tanker market is currently roughly balanced due to a fairly large number of deliveries last year, there will probably not be enough tankers available to meet demand by 2020. This is especially true if tanker operators choose to scrap some of their older tankers instead of fixing them to meet the low sulfur emissions standards, as seems likely. This is one of the reasons why suppliers of LNG have been racing to put tankers under long-term contracts. GasLog has already benefited from this, as the company currently has eight tankers currently under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries (OTC:SMSHF), all of which have already secured long-term contracts:

Source: GasLog Ltd.

These will have the effect of applying upward pressure on GasLog's revenues once they begin operating, as we saw with the GasLog Gladstone this quarter. It is worth noting, though, that some of these ships may end up getting sold to GasLog Partners, which is GasLog's dropdown master limited partnership that helps it free up capital by buying tankers that manage to secure long-term charters. However, GasLog still owns 30% of the common units of the partnership and the general partner interest, so ultimately, it still keeps a solid percentage of the cash flow from the tankers sold to the partnership. Ultimately then, GasLog will benefit from these tankers once they begin operating one way or another.

In conclusion, this was a solid quarter for GasLog that very much shows us that the growth in the liquefied natural gas trade is alive and well. While the spot market was a bit weaker than it was a year ago, we still see that the demand for tankers is likely to remain strong over the next few years. GasLog has already positioned itself to grow off of this due to its newbuildings that have already secured contracts. Overall, we should be quite happy with these results.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.