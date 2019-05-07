Mid-Con Energy Partners: Not Much Excitement For Common Equity

This will keep the credit facility lenders happy, but the story for the common equity isn't all that exciting.

Mid-Con needs to reduce costs at its acquired properties by a bit to keep LOE within its guidance range.

Mid-Con Energy Partners' (MCEP) Q1 2019 report showed that Mid-Con's production dropped 5.3% compared to Q4 2018 while its lease operating costs per BOE jumped around 11.1% compared to Q4 2018. This was largely caused by winter weather effects, so the rest of the year should generally show better trends for Mid-Con.

That being said, Mid-Con's story appears to have it continuing to focus on debt reduction for the indefinite future. There doesn't appear to be much (if any) in the way of production growth on the horizon, while its hedges should generally ensure positive cash flow but also limit how much positive cash flow it can generate.

Production Trends

Mid-Con's production trend has been uninspiring recently. It reported 3,715 BOEPD in average production in September 2018 (which gave a clear view of Mid-Con's production base after its July 2018 acquisitions). Mid-Con's production fell a little bit to 3,663 BOEPD in Q4 2018 and has dropped more significantly to 3,467 BOEPD in Q1 2019.

Sept 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Production (BOEPD) 3,715 3,663 3,467

Mid-Con indicated that its Q1 2019 production was adversely affected by winter weather as well as temporary well shut-ins in Wyoming due to low wellhead prices for oil.

With benchmark oil prices and regional differentials improving, Mid-Con noted that production went back to "more historical and expected levels" by March. Thus, Mid-Con's production may end up back at around 3,600 BOEPD going forward. That would still be essentially no organic production growth after accounting for the acquisitions and divestitures though.

Lease Operating Expense Pressure

Mid-Con also reported slightly higher than expected lease operating expenses attributable to winter weather effects. LOE came in at $21.89 per BOE in Q1 2019, up from $19.71 per BOE in Q4 2018.

While Q1 2019's LOE is well within Mid-Con's full-year guidance range of $21.00 to $24.00 per BOE, the addition of the Oklahoma properties and the sale of the Texas properties results in an increase of $5 to $6 per BOE to overall LOE.

To keep LOE at $24 or below for the full year would probably require Mid-Con to average no more than around $24.66 per BOE during the last three quarters of 2019. This would require Mid-Con to do a bit of cost improvement from Q4 2018 levels (after accounting for the effect of the recent acquisitions and divestitures).

Hedges And Cash Flow

Mid-Con has around 60% of its oil production (assuming no production growth) hedged for 2020 at $55.81 per barrel. This provides downside protection so that it doesn't have cash burn even at $40 WTI oil (assuming $9 million in capital expenditures). However, its positive cash flow would probably be limited to a bit over $12 million even with an average of $70 WTI oil. WTI oil has not managed to average over $70 for three consecutive months since late 2014.

WTI Oil - 2020 $40 $55 $70 Cash Flow Before Hedges ($ Million) -$10.8 $5.8 $22.3 Hedge Value ($ Million) $11.1 $0.6 -$10.0 Cash Flow After Hedges ($ Million) $0.3 $6.4 $12.3

There is a bit more potential for variance in 2021 since Mid-Con has less of its oil hedged, and also has some collars (albeit with fairly narrow ranges) in addition to its swaps. Mid-Con has hedges covering around 41% of its production in 2021 (assuming no production growth again), with half of those hedges being swaps and the other half being collars.

At $40 WTI oil, Mid-Con would have modest cash burn of $4 million, while at $70 WTI oil, it would generate around $16.1 million in positive cash flow.

WTI Oil - 2021 $40 $55 $70 Cash Flow Before Hedges ($ Million) -$10.8 $5.8 $22.3 Hedge Value ($ Million) $6.8 $0.2 -$6.2 Cash Flow After Hedges ($ Million) -$4.0 $6.0 $16.1

Conclusion

Q1 2019's results illustrate a couple of Mid-Con's challenges. Mid-Con's production has fallen in recent quarters, although winter weather appears to be the culprit for Q1 2019.

Perhaps Mid-Con can eke out a bit of growth from its new properties going forward, but with its capital expenditure budget remaining at $9 million, growth would probably be minimal. Mid-Con's production seems likely to stay around 3,600 BOEPD going forward for now.

Mid-Con also has some work to do in bringing down the costs at its acquired properties, otherwise it risks lease operating expenses ending up near the high end of its guidance range (or above) for the full year.

That being said, Mid-Con looks capable of continuing to generate positive cash flow and paying down its credit facility further. However, that story of continued slow debt reduction isn't that exciting for Mid-Con's common equity.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.