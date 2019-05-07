Mid-Con Energy Partners: One Quarter Does Not A Picture Paint

Though this looks bad, guidance for the year has not changed and the company is looking good on the whole.

Right now, one of my favorite companies in the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) space is Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP). After the company completed a transformative transaction earlier this year, it was able to reduce leverage materially and has set the stage for future prosperity. In its latest earnings release, the management team at the firm revealed some negative developments for the business, which have negatively affected shareholder sentiment, it seems - but on the whole, the company is in a good position to address its leverage either through EBITDA growth or debt reduction.

Some negative developments

The first quarter has not exactly been a fine start for Mid-Con. Shares of the business declined from their high in mid-January of this year of $1.13 apiece to $0.74 as I type this (a drop of 34.5%). That alone was painful, but on a fundamental level, there were some negative developments that the market might have anticipated. For starters, due to inclement weather in Wyoming and Texas, as well as some shut-ins in Wyoming that were caused by low realized pricing, the company’s production for the first three months of this year came out to 3,467 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day.

Though not bad in and of itself, this falls toward the lower end of the 3,400-3,800 boe per day the company expects to produce this year, with a mid-point of 3,600 boe per day. Fortunately, during the quarter, the company returned 11 net wells on-line, brought 2 new ones on-line, and completed 2 others. Despite the inclement weather, management did say that this year’s range for production, including the mid-point, is still likely to be achieved, so that’s a positive for investors.

Another pain to Mid-Con related to its cost structure. Investors already understood, due to the lower energy prices in the first quarter, that realized pricing would be impacted, but something that escaped my thoughts at least was the costs associated with the firm’s asset acquisition and asset divestiture. As a result of this, the company’s general and administrative costs came in at $8.53 per boe. This is up marginally from the $7.52 per boe seen a year earlier, and is up a great deal compared to the $4.64 per boe seen in the fourth quarter of last year. Fortunately, lease operating expenses did come in at $21.89 per boe, slightly below the $22.50 per boe mid-point forecasted by management for the year, but that only helped a bit.

These cost increases, combined with lower production, as well as other items covered by management, were responsible for adjusted EBITDA for the company totaling $4.45 million, while operating cash flow was a negative $1.13 million. These metrics compare to the $6.05 million and $4.44 million, respectively, seen the same time last year. Should this persist, there could be pain, but given that the transactions were completed at the end of March and that oil prices have risen, I suspect that these will be looked back upon as temporary issues that are now gone.

Some items to keep in mind

Even though the first quarter was not so great for Mid-Con, the company did report some data that was positive for shareholders. As you can see in the image below, for instance, guidance for the year (admittedly as limited as it is) is identical to what the company announced earlier this year that it would see. While this still means high lease operating expenses compared to some prior years, it’s better than seeing production expectations falling while costs rise.

*Taken from Mid-Con Energy Partners

In addition to this guidance, management did succeed in reducing leverage, lowering debt from $93 million to $68 million today. This places the company’s consolidated leverage ratio on a TTM (trailing twelve-month) basis at about 3.35. Yes, on the downside, we saw the firm’s borrowing base reduced from $135 million to $110 million, but that still leaves $42.3 million, net of letters of credit, for the business to tap into should the company need it.

Another positive investors need to keep in mind relates to the business’s prospects moving forward. While guidance beyond this year is anybody’s guess, according to my model, 2019 should look quite nice for the business. If oil averages $60 per barrel this year and natural gas average $2.50 per Mcf, and if general and administrative costs for the other three quarters this year average what we saw last year, while all other guidance figures are left unchanged, the company should see its EBITDA come in at $27.4 million.

Without factoring in the firm’s preferred shares as a liability, this translates to an EV (enterprise value) / EBITDA multiple on the business of just 3.31. Including it, this reading rises up to 4.77. Even though the higher end there may seem pricey compared to some companies in the space, it’s low on an absolute basis, and it’s also cheap when you consider that, even net of preferred dividend payments this year, the company’s free cash flow should come out to about $8.1 million. That is nearly as high as the $9 million being allocated toward capex, meaning that management can focus on reducing leverage further, or it can allocate that toward more growth, which may be the best option. It’s also worth mentioning here that if it weren’t for the business’s hedges, EBITDA would be higher this year, keeping all else the same, by about $2.5 million - as would operating and free cash flow.

Takeaway

Right now, the market may seem a little disenchanted with Mid-Con, and I understand why. The first quarter was a bit of a let-down, but it’s important not to lose track of the big picture. On the whole, the company is doing just fine, and so long as it can still achieve guidance at the mid-point, the upside prospects for the entity are attractive. With free cash flow being generated, management might be able to grow production nicely, or they may be able to start saving up so that they can pay off some or all (in time) of its preferred units. Either one of these paths is logical and would place the business in an even better position for the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.