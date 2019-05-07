REIT ETF Alternatives To VNQ

After reading a recent article, it got me thinking about REIT ETFs. I wanted to examine REIT ETFs that select their holdings and have a strategy involved that does not simply use market cap as the main criteria. In the table below are five REIT ETFs that have a unique selection process or strategy. Following the table, I have provided a short description for each fund on how they select their underlying holdings.

Strategy Selection Criteria Weighting (EWRE) Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Equal Committee Equal (ICF) iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Fundamental Committee Market Cap (PPTY) U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Fundamental Fundamental Tiered (PSR) Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Active Proprietary Proprietary (RORE) Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF Multi-factor Multi-Factor Multi-Factor

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

EWRE simply takes all the stocks in the S&P 500 real estate index and equally weights them. Following up, the S&P 500 real estate index as represented by the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE), selects its holdings by holdings only REITs or real estate companies as classified by GICS in the S&P 500.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

ICF tracks the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index which focuses on large and liquid REITs. To be included in the index, potential REITs are screened by factors including management, portfolio quality, sector and geographic diversification. Out of the five ETFs I examined, ICF is the only one that has a market cap weighting.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

PPTY uses a rules based fundamental approach to find and select their holdings. The following table is a great overview of the four factors the fund focuses on in selecting what REITs to include: location, property type, leverage, governance. Out of these 5 ETFs, PPTY provides the most in depth look at their strategy and their weighting methodology. They have a 4% limit on weighting for individual holdings, then as the second chart below shows, they have a cap on REIT sub-sector holdings as well. One of the downsides is that PPTY does not hold infrastructure REITs, so companies like American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI) are not included in the fund.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PSR selects stocks from the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index by looking at quantitative and statistical metrics to find attractively priced REITs and manage risk. PSR is actively managed but I could not find in the prospectus could I find how the fund chooses its weighting, so I will just have to go with what ETF.com says in the table above that the weighting is proprietary.

Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF

RORE uses a rules based approach to select stocks that are included in RORE. One downside to RORE is the fact that the largest REIT sub-sector that RORE holds is in retail REITs. Being overweight retail REITs is not the best strategy given the current state of the retail market.

Key Facts

Out of the five ETFs I examined, ICF is the largest, the cheapest and trades the most volume on average. Surprisingly, of the ETFs I examined, actively managed PSR is the second cheapest fund, which is surprising given actively managed funds usually have high expense ratios. Looking at assets under management, PSR, EWRE and RORE all have under $50 million in assets, which is not ideal. PPTY has over $100 million in assets, but it trades a limited number of shares. The volume for EWRE stands out given its low assets under management, but that is due to 1 or 2 days a month where EWRE has an outsized day of volume. On normal days, the average volume is substantially lower than 23K.

Expense Ratio AUM Avg. Volume ICF 0.34% $2.19 billion 118,695 PSR 0.35% $48.89 million 2,716 EWRE 0.40% $37.14 million 23,035 RORE 0.45% $30.78 million 2,459 PPTY 0.53% $110.30 million 8,000

Number of Holdings

The issue of VNQ casting a wide net and owning everything can be seen in the chart below showing the number of holdings each of these five ETFs has in comparison to VNQ. As I described above in the overview for each fund, they all use a fundamental or special selection process to screen the REIT universe. This in turn leads to the funds holding a significantly lower amount of REITs in comparison to VNQ.

Number of Holdings EWRE 31 ICF 32 RORE 52 PSR 77 PPTY 108 VNQ 169

Exposure to underperforming REITs

To show that the ETFs have a good screening process, I used the ETF.com stock finder tool to see what ETFs held any of the worst performing REITs over the past year. The data I found shows EWRE, ICF, PPTY and PSR currently do not hold any of these underperforming REITs, while RORE does hold shares of CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG).

CBL (PEI) WPG (SNH) (OPI) (UNIT) EWRE No No No No No No ICF No No No No No No PPTY No No No No No No PSR No No No No No No RORE Yes No Yes No No No

Because these ETFs screen for and remove lower quality, higher yielding REITs, it is not surprising to see that all of these funds have a lower yield than the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). If someone is looking for high current income, you are not going to find it in these funds. Conversely, if someone is looking for income and total return potential, these funds have outperformed VNQ (except RORE) over various time frames. Simply put, quality comes at a price in the REIT world and that price is in the form of lower yields.

Dividend Yield EWRE 2.86% ICF 2.71% PPTY 1.75% PSR 2.11% RORE 4.96% VNQ 3.96%

Performance Overview

I looked at multiple periods to see how these five ETFs have performed in comparison to VNQ. I will detail what I found from the following charts to help aid in further examining these REIT ETFs.

Finding #1:

RORE has outperformed VNQ and the other REITs I looked at over the past year as well as since the inception of PPTY in March 2018. As you can see in the 1-year chart below, all the other REITs I examined as well as VNQ have made new highs, but RORE has failed to do so.

Finding #2:

PPTY has a short history, but is has outperformed VNQ over the past year and since its inception. The only fund that has performed better over those two time frames is ICF.

Finding #3:

Active management in the REIT sector has been proven to outperform over multiple time frames as shown by the performance of PSR.

Finding #4:

Over all the time frames that EWRE is included, it has outperformed or performed in-line with VNQ. Equal weighting helps mitigate the impact that large REITs have on performance when compared to market-cap weighted funds.

Finding #5:

ICF has outperformed VNQ over all the time frames that I examined, which in my opinion shows their selection process is good at picking quality REITs. Out of the funds I examined ICF is the only one that is weighted by market cap, so it is top heavy, but unlike VNQ, ICF does screen through REITs, which is shown by the fact that ICF has significantly fewer holdings than VNQ.

Performance Charts

1- Year

Since PPTY Inception March 2018

2-year

Since RORE inception October 2016

Since EWRE Inception August 2015

5 year

Closing thoughts

In my opinion, I believe ICF, PPTY and PSR are worthy of further research and consideration. After looking at how each of these five funds select their holdings, the key facts for each ETF and the performance over various time frames, that led me my decision that ICF, PPTY and PSR are the best of the group. ICF is the largest and most liquid, PPTY uses a quality method of screening holdings and PSR is actively managed and significantly outperformed. Each of these funds carry some risks: ICF only has 32 holdings so it concentrates its holdings, PPTY has a low yield, and PSR has been around forever but still has relatively low assets even though it has vastly outperformed.

Stay tuned for one of my next articles, where I will covering a simple way to avoid REIT sectors that others are bearish on like retail, office and hotels. The best part about the simple way I will be covering is anyone can do it and no marketplace subscription is needed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.