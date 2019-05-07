Avianca: United May Ultimately Acquire This Colombian Airline

Avianca's currently depressed share price seems to present an opportunity for prospective investors to acquire a stake in the company for considerably less than its fair value.

If enforcement action is taken in relation to this loan default, the company's controlling shareholder would likely end up being United Continental Holdings.

Avianca, Colombia's flag carrying airline and the second largest operator in South America is in a complicated position as a result of its controlling shareholder defaulting on a loan.

Investment Thesis

Avianca (AVH) is Colombia's largest airline, with a 54% market share of the domestic market and an increasing share of international flights to and from a range of destinations across South America. Recent disclosures by the company have revealed that the controlling shareholder in the company, BRW Aviation, has defaulted on its obligations under a loan agreement with United Airlines that was secured using the company's shares in Avianca.

Whether or not United Continental Holdings (UAL) decides to take enforcement action in relation to the breach of covenants relating to the loan, the downward pressure on the share price due to the confusion around this situation has opened up an interesting buying opportunity. In my view, the company is undervalued in consideration of the situation's likely potential outcomes.

Avianca's Successful Airline Business

Before discussing anything regarding the complicated situation related to the recent default on the loan from United, I would like to briefly highlight why there is such a compelling case for investment in Avianca as a going concern.

Dominant Player In Growing Market

Avianca maintains an very large share of the passenger air transport market within South America (including a massive 67.5% share of the Central America Domestic market) and manages to maintain a consistently high load factor on the majority of its routes (averaging 81.9%). Its other main businesses including the LifeMiles loyalty program and Avianca Cargo are also rapidly growing sources of revenue for the company. The LifeMiles program enjoyed a 13.8% increase in gross billings for 4Q18 vs 4Q17 and Avianca Cargo experienced a 14% increase in revenue between 2017 and 2018.

The company is also well-positioned to benefit enormously from operating in Colombia, a country which has just emerged from a 54 year long civil war. The country's emerging middle class is providing the company with a growing market for its domestic and international flights, and this significant increase in addressable market should act as a tailwind for the company over the next few years.

International Tourism Increasing

The company is also very attractive on account of the substantial increase in international tourism the country is witnessing, partly due to the ending of the brutal civil war mentioned earlier. This should greatly increase demand for Avianca's services, especially when one considers that it is the only airline which offers certain direct international routes (such as Bogotá-London).

(Data Source: Colombia Reports: Tourism)

Shifting Focus From Growth To Profit And Liquidity

The company is also attractive on the basis of management's new strategy to move away from a growth mindset to focus on profit, liquidity and deleveraging the company's balance sheet. This strategy will revolve around selling several non-core assets (including a number of small side businesses) while maintaining a clear focus on the company's most profitable business units: the passenger division, Avianca Cargo and the LifeMiles loyalty program. It will also involve eliminating the company's least profitable routes (particularly in Peru) and therefore reducing the number of aircraft it uses by around 15-20 to end up with a fleet of around 160-165 planes.

Attractive Fundamentals

In consideration of the company's clear dominance in a growing market for its services, one might imagine that the company would attract a lofty valuation. The truth is that investors still seem not to have recognized Colombia's now much more stable political and security situation and also do not understand comprehensively the implications of recent events regarding the default of United's loan to the company's controlling shareholder.

Consequently, the company is extremely undervalued based on a number of metrics. The company's price to book ratio is currently around 0.4x and due to its extremely low share price relative to historic levels, the company's shares offer a dividend yield of around 7.1% (based on dividend payments in 2018).

Data by YCharts

I have expanded in more detail on my reasons for why I think Avianca is a great potential company to invest in (ignoring recent developments) as part of my recent article here on Seeking Alpha (written in February of this year): Avianca: A Great Value Airline Within A Rapidly Growing Market.

The United Loan Problem

We should now explore more of the specific details between the implications of Avianca's controlling shareholder defaulting on its loan. To start with, it should be made clear that Avianca Holdings is not a party to the United Loan and is not an obligor or guarantor thereunder. The controlling shareholder involved in the loan is BRW Aviation, a subsidiary of Synergy. In November 2018, BRW Aviation borrowed $456 million from United, secured by its 516 million shares of Avianca common stock. Unfortunately for BRW, it is currently in breach of certain provisions of the United Loan agreement. This essentially means that United Continental Holdings currently has the right to initiate enforcement action in order to take possession of these 516 million shares.

This implications of this situation have been explained by Avianca:

The existence of one or more events of default under the United Loan entitles United or its collateral agent to take enforcement action in relation to 78.1% of our common shares, which could result in United or its collateral agent taking steps to enforce the share pledge, including ultimately taking control of our company or selling such control to a third party, which in turn could constitute an event of default under several of our financing agreements, including material bilateral and multi-lender credit facilities and substantially all of our ECA financings covering our aircraft. Source: Avianca Annual Report 2018 (20-F)

Fortunately, Avianca is taking steps to diminish the impact on the company of any such enforcement action being taken by United:

As of the date of this annual report, we have commenced the process of obtaining consent from the lenders under our bilateral and multi-lender credit facilities and from the lenders and export credit agencies under our ECA financings in order to add United as a permitted holder under the relevant change of control provisions of such financings. If such amendments are agreed to by the relevant lenders and export credit agencies, if United took ownership or control of our company, this would not constitute a change of control under such bilateral and multi-lender credit facilities and ECA financings. Source: Avianca Annual Report 2018 (20-F)

Once Avianca has arranged these revised agreements with its creditors it will mean that the only real "loser" if United take enforcement action will be BRW Aviation, as a result of losing their 516 million shares in the company. Normal shareholders will not be affected and the majority ownership of the company will simply pass from BRW Aviation to United Continental Holdings.

United's Relationship With Avianca

One important thing to keep clearly in mind is that under the loan agreement, United has no logical reason to cause damage to Avianca Holdings, especially as this might make the 516 million shares it is entitled to worthless (by effectively destroying Avianca as a going concern). The company might be motivated to enforce BRW Aviation's pledge in order to obtain the shares it is entitled to, but it will most likely only do this if it can ensure that this will not cause problems for Avianca Holdings.

In 2018, United signed a collaborative revenue-sharing JBA (Joint Business Agreement) with Avianca and Copa Airlines. This agreement aims to serve customers of these three companies as if they were a single airline. As part of this, the companies will align their frequent flyer programs, coordinate flight schedules and improve airport facilities. This only further demonstrates that United has very little reason to cause harm to Avianca Holdings and would probably much rather work in partnership with the company. If it does take control of Avianca Holdings, it would not seek to do so in a manner which would put the airline's continued existence in jeopardy.

It might therefore be useful to consider the two most likely potential outcomes for this complex situation:

1) United does nothing

If United takes no action, it is likely that Avianca will continue to operate normally and United may seek to resolve the dispute privately with BRW Aviation. It's important to recognise that BRW has not defaulted on the loan in the sense of refusing to pay back the money it owes to United. What has actually taken place is that one of the financial indicators relating to BRW's financial position has changed, constituting a breach of one of the loan's conditions. It may therefore be possible that United can simply ignore the breach if it feels confident that BRW will continue making payments towards their debt.

2) United waits until Avianca is ready before taking enforcement action and taking control of the company

United certainly does have a lot to gain by taking enforcement action against BRW if it can ensure that by taking enforcement action it will not cause any damage to Avianca. If it waits until all of Avianca's agreements with its creditors have been altered to allow United to be the company's controlling shareholder, it will be able to take control of the company with considerably less risk that it will negatively affect Avianca's operations.

United taking over the company would ultimately provide an incredible opportunity for Avianca to benefit from being a subsidiary of a much larger international airline and it's ultimately possible that United might decide to take complete control of the company by buying out the minority shareholders in the company.

Risks To Thesis

While I feel confident that there will be a positive resolution to this dispute, I do not want to suggest that there is nothing that can go wrong. There are certainly a number of moving parts to be aware of, and investors need to pay attention to this evolving situation, especially if United does take the decision to take up ownership of the shares it is entitled to.

The first risk is that Avianca Holdings cannot come to an agreement with its creditors in terms of authorizing United as a permitted holder of the 516 million shares. This would make it impossible for United to take control of the company without violating the terms of Avianca's agreements with its creditors.

There can be no assurance that we will be able to obtain all such consents in a timely manner or at all. Source: Avianca Annual Report 2018 (20-F)

Another risk is in relation to the Senior Notes due 2020 issued by the company. Provisions within these bonds state that if there is a rating downgrade in these notes by each rating agency that rates the Notes, and such downgrade results from a change of control, Avianca will be required to offer to all holders of the notes the right to sell the notes back to the company for a purchase price of 101% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Such amendments would not address the change of control provisions referred to above under the Senior Notes due 2020 and the Advent put option arrangements. Source: Avianca Annual Report 2018 (20-F)

Another risk is any legal problem which may prevent United from being able to become Avianca's controlling shareholder. For example, there may be antitrust issues with United being Avianca's controlling shareholder. In addition, the Colombian government may also seek to stop United (an American company) taking control of the country's flag carrying airline.

Another risk is that United may begin enforcement action immediately for some reason. This is technically an option for United but does not seem to make sense from my perspective. If they do take enforcement action before Avianca has arranged for United to be a "permitted holder" of the company it would put Avianca in danger as a going concern. By waiting until Avianca has finalized new agreements with its creditors, United will be able to take over the company without destroying it in the process by invalidating Avianca's agreements with its creditors.

One final risk is that I have overlooked some other risks relating to this rather complicated situation. There are a number of interconnected agreements between a variety of different parties involved in the United Loan and it's important for each prospective investor to conduct their own research into the implications of recent events. I have presented here the facts as I understand them and my belief that the company's share price has been irrationally pushed down as a result of confusion around the United Loan, though as stated, it is important for each investor to conduct their own research into the matter.

Conclusion

Overall, it's clear to me that the realistic outcomes in this situation are not nearly as bad as the price of Avianca's shares might suggest. The confusion around this situation has pushed the price of Avianca's stock to unreasonably low levels.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, this therefore seems to present an interesting opportunity for investors to obtain discounted shares in a rapidly growing Colombian airline with excellent future potential for revenue growth.

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.