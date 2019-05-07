Crude Oil Finally Stalls - VLO Looks Like A Buy At Under $90

On April 23, the price of June NYMEX crude oil futures rose to a high at $66.60 on the active month June futures contract. On April 25, the price of July Brent futures hit a high at $74.73. While the continuous contract high in NYMEX futures was at $66.60 in late April, Brent rose to a peak at $75.59 per barrel as the June futures rolled to July at the end of May. Brent and WTI are in backwardation which is a condition where deferred prices trade at lower prices than crude oil for nearby delivery.

After hitting those peaks, the prices of both WTI and Brent crude oil have declined, but there are signs that just as the oil market ran out of fuel on the upside, it will do the same on the downside. One of the clues that tell us that demand for crude oil remains robust is that gasoline continues to outperform the price of the raw energy commodity. The gasoline crack spread is currently higher than it was when the price of crude oil was on the high in late April which is good news for demand and the prices of refining companies like Valero Energy Corporation (VLO).

The recovery runs out of fuel

After trading to a high at $66.60 on April 23, crude oil hung around the highs trading over $65 until April 25 when the price began to decline.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the active month June futures contract on NYMEX highlights, crude oil worked its way to a low at $60.04 on May 6 despite an end to exemptions on purchases of Iranian crude oil by eight countries. Two straight weeks of inventory builds from the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration put pressure on the price of the energy commodity. For the week ending on April 19, the API reported an increase of 6.86 million barrels while the EIA said stocks rose by 5.5 million barrels. The following week, the API told the market that stockpiles increased by 6.81 million barrels and the EIA reported an increase of 9.9 million barrels. Additionally, daily output in the United States recently rose to a new record high at 12.3 million barrels per day as the US now produces more of the energy commodity than both Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the lack of progress on a trade deal between the US and China caused selling to hit the oil market in the early hours of Asian trading on May 6 sending the price to just four cents above the $60 level. Rumors that China had canceled a scheduled negotiating session in Washington DC contributed to the selling on May 6, but when China said the talks would continue crude oil and the stock market recovered closing on May 6 at $62.25 per barrel on the May contract. At the same time, events in the Middle East provided support for the price of oil.

Iran sanctions get tighter, and tensions rise

The move to the recent high at $66.60 per barrel on WTI crude oil came as US President Donald Trump decided it was time to tighten the economic noose around the throat of the theocracy in Teheran. India and China had requested another six-month extension to exemptions for purchases of Iranian crude oil, but the US refused and added pressure by declaring that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is a terrorist organization. Iran retaliated by designating all US troops stationed in the Middle East as terrorists. With the rhetoric heating up, news that Iran was preparing to sponsor attacks on US interests in the Middle East caused the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group to the region. National Security Advisor John Bolton said that the US is sending Iran a "clear and unmistakable" message. The situation in the Middle East is inching towards a military confrontation with Iran. Since 20% of the world's seaborne crude oil travels through the Strait of Hormuz each day, the chokepoint could become ground zero. Meanwhile, any hostilities that threaten production, refining, or logistical routes anywhere in the region could cause the price of crude oil to spike to the upside. Even though the price of crude oil corrected from the recent highs, the situation between the US and Iran is highly supportive of gains and new highs in the price of the energy commodity.

Russia and Saudi Arabia could step in to help

Iran has an alliance with Russia developed over years of cooperation in Syria, while Saudi Arabia and the US are on the other side of the conflict. Meanwhile, Iran and Saudi Arabia are at war in Yemen, and the Saudi blockade of Qatar is another flashpoint on the proxy conflict in the region. The Saudis clearly back the US in the efforts to undermine the Iranian economy, but Russia is another story. On Friday, May 3, President Trump reached out to Russian leader Vladimir Putin where the two leaders discussed Russian meddling in the US election and with the Trump campaign and the Mueller report, the situations in North Korea and Venezuela, and Iran was likely a topic of discussion.

Given the close relationship between the Trump Administration and the Saudi Royal Family, it would not come as a surprise if the Saudis step up and fill the void when it comes to supplying additional oil to those eight countries who will not be purchasing Iranian crude oil. It is also possible that Russia will increase production as they had agreed to trim their output late last year when the price of oil was heading lower. President Trump has been actively encouraging more oil production from the Saudis, Russians, and members of the international oil cartel sans Iran.

The price action says OPEC production cuts likely to end

Even without the end of exemptions on Iranian crude oil sales, the price action in the oil market is reason enough for OPEC to revisit their late 2018 production cut of 1.2 million barrels per day. With Iran out of the picture and Venezuela and Libya political basket cases, it opens the door for the Saudis and their allies in the cartel to sell more oil at higher prices. Russia has served as a mediator and the unofficial head of OPEC since 2016 when they fostered an output cut that lifted prices. With the price of oil higher, Russia would likely be happy to sell more of the energy commodity to increase their revenue flows over the second half of this year. The ministers of OPEC will gather in Vienna, Austria in late June. At the last meeting, it became apparent that Russia calls the shots as the members of the cartel could not agree on a production cut level until Russia stepped in the day after the meeting. With the official meeting on June 25 and another gathering on June 26 that includes Russia, it is likely that OPEC policy for the rest of 2019 will be the result of the meeting on June 26.

Meanwhile, a trade deal between the US and China before the OPEC meeting would likely provide stimulus to the Chinese economy. However, as the negotiations near the end, there appear to be more than a few roadblocks standing in front of a deal. In the US, GDP growth and the lowest level of unemployment since 1969 are signs that the economy is strong, and demand for energy is booming. The price of gasoline gas outperformed crude oil steadily since late January. While seasonality has lifted the price of gasoline as the driving season has arrived, the gasoline crack spread is currently trading at a higher level than it was on the day that WTI crude oil futures reached its high at $66.60 per barrel.

Oil will find a higher low as gasoline remains strong - VLO with a target of $100 per share

It is possible that we saw a bottom in crude oil during the early hours of trading during the Asian time zone on May 6 at $60.04 per barrel. Crack spreads reflect the economics of processing a barrel of crude oil into oil products, and both the gasoline and distillate crack spreads have outperformed the price of WTI crude oil futures during the rally.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the June gasoline crack spread shows that aside from the rally from a low at $12.76 on January 31 to a high at $23.78 on May 1, the crack spread was at $20.52 on April 23, the day that oil reached its high at $66.60. As of the close of business on May 6, crude oil was at $62.25 with the gasoline crack at $21.58 as gasoline continued to outperform crude oil during the recent correction which is a sign of robust demand for the oil product. The price action in the distillate crack spread since April 23 has been equally as impressive.

Source: CQG

The chart of the June heating oil crack spread, which serves as a proxy for diesel, jet and other distillate fuels, shows that on April 23 it closed at $22.67 and moved to $24.62 per barrel on May 6.

Crack spreads serve as real-time indicators for the demand for oil products which translates to demand for crude oil which is the primary ingredient in the refining process. At the same time, the crack spreads are also real-time indicators of the profitability of companies that refine crude oil. I have been a fan of Valero Energy Corporation shares since they reached a low at $68.81 in late December, and I continue to be bullish on the prospects for the shares at $86.39 on May 6.

Source: CQG

As the chart illustrates, despite earnings that disappointed analysts over recent weeks, VLO shares reached their most recent high at $92.70 on April 25. VLO trades at a price to earnings multiple of 13.13 times earnings at $86.39 and pays a 3.97% dividend. The high in 2018 was at $126.98 per share in early June at the height of the driving season in the US. I would not be surprised to see VLO shares climb back to the $100 per share level over the coming weeks.

Many factors including robust demand for products and a dicey situation in the Middle East support the price of crude oil at its current price level. With saber-rattling between the US and Iran, it is unlikely that the price will drift to the May 6 low over the coming weeks before the OPEC meeting in late June. At the same time, oil product demand and the current level of both the gasoline and distillate crack spreads are telling us that refining profits support a higher price for VLO and other refiners over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.