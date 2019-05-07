Yen Could See Significant Upside Against The Euro

I envisage that under recessionary conditions, the yen would appreciate significantly against the euro vis-a-vis the dollar.

The yen could still stand to rise further in the event of heightened demand for risk-off currencies.

Last month, I made the assertion that the Japanese yen is likely to continue rising against the greenback.

Specifically, we see that the dollar has fallen against the yen slightly from a level of over 112 in mid-April to the 110 range at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

The main reason for my assertion that the yen would keep rising is simply due to the fact that recessionary conditions would lead to a spike in the yen as a safe haven currency - irrespective of the fact that interest rates in Japan continue to remain at all-time lows.

Markets have continued to tread cautiously - particularly in light of the fact that a potential increase on tariffs for Chinese imports might lead to a prolonging of the trade war with the United States, with the S&P 500 falling the most since March on the news. Indeed, the yen found itself at a five-week high against the dollar as a result of this news.

With the Bank of Japan having committed to holding rates at zero until spring 2020, it is safe to say that any increases in the yen will not be bolstered by rises in interest rates. The main question from a forex perspective is - how much of an upside would the yen be likely to have should the markets continue to adopt a risk-off approach? Has the yen seen much of its run at this point?

Let's take an example. If we observe the weekly chart for the AUD/JPY, we see that the current level for the currency is near the low observed in mid-2016:

Source: investing.com

However, when examining the USD/JPY, we see that the currency has significantly further to fall before reaching support at a level of 100:

Source: investing.com

The greenback has seen significant strength over the past two years, and a reversal would likely lead to significant strength in the yen. The dollar is likely to maintain some of its strength for the foreseeable future - particularly after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell argued that the lack of inflationary pressures in the United States are likely to be temporary, and that signs of slowing growth in Europe have continued to keep the dollar strong.

Speaking of Europe, what is particularly interesting is that the EUR/JPY is still trading significantly above the low of 110 in mid-2016 at the current level of 124.

Source: investing.com

The euro has already seen significant weakness given the ECB's choice to delay interest rate rises until next year, and in the event of global economic weakness, it is likely that the euro would see significantly more weakness than the dollar. In this regard, an investor betting on renewed strength in the yen could well find that the currency has significant room to run against the euro vis-a-vis the dollar.

The eurozone economy has seen a pickup in inflation, which may lead to renewed euro strength in the short-term. However, as I mentioned, European growth would likely be more vulnerable than that of the U.S. under a worsening of global economic conditions.

Overall, the yen appears as though it would have significant room left to run assuming a risk-off environment where demand for the yen grows significantly. Based on recent trends, I envisage that the yen would have the most significant upside against the euro in a recession, and for this reason the EUR/JPY pair may be one to watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.