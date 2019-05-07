Amerigo Resources: The Nasty Surprise In The Tailings Pond

While this creates some uncertainty over the project's value, the recent drop in the share price looks excessive, in our opinion.

However, the tailings processed in Q1 turned out to be affected by high fines content and iron and clay contamination.

Just when it appeared that Amerigo Resources ("Amerigo") (OTCQX:ARREF) had successfully navigated a major growth project - its Cauquenes Phase 2 expansion - some unexpected issues forced the company to reduce its copper production targets for 2019 and damped investors' enthusiasm:

As reflected by the chart above, the year started in a bullish mode for the shares, with the stars aligning for Amerigo:

On Jan. 3, the company announced that the Cauquenes Phase 2 expansion had been successfully completed.

On Jan. 16, Amerigo guided for record production of 80-85 million pounds of copper in 2019, as a result of the new capacity.

On Feb. 21, FY 2018 results were released, and the solid prospects for 2019 were confirmed.

At that point, the discussion during the FY 2018 earnings call (transcript HERE) revolved around the potential early repayment of the company's loans and the best use for future cash flow. As one analyst put it (legitimately so) during that call, the company appeared vastly undervalued:

I mean even if I just assume you get a clean dollar per pound at today's prices on 80 million pounds less capital spending, you're still looking at something between $60 million and $70 million of cash flow from an outsider's perspective or an EBITDA level. Your valuation in the market seems like it's one third of what your valuation as a private entity could be. (Source: Amerigo Resources Q4 earnings call)

What went wrong in Q1

As the chart above suggests, sentiment quickly deteriorated. How did that happen?

Minor event: Codelco inspection

In the wake of the tragic events in Brazil, where - not for the first time - a tailings dam operated by Vale (VALE) failed with terrible consequences, Chile's regulators required Codelco to inspect its tailings system at El Teniente. For Amerigo, it meant a suspension of production of at least one week. I consider this to be only a minor hiccup, even though it's always a negative from a technical perspective when you have to interrupt production during a ramp-up period.

More concerning: quality issues

There was more cause for concern when Amerigo released Q1 production results which contained another downward revision to Q1 and FY 2019 production. While the company had already indicated that the tailings processed in Q1 would be of a lower grade, some unexpected quality issues within the tailings were announced:

In addition to lower grades, the material had a higher than expected fines content and significant iron and clay contamination, which negatively affected recoveries and the quality of the final copper and molybdenum concentrates. (Source: Amerigo Resources' Q1 production report)

The question is, of course, whether these issues are transitory, or whether they affect a much larger portion of the tailings Amerigo intends to process. One thing is for sure, the impact was serious enough for the company to modify its plans, with the building of a new extraction sump to access higher quality material:

The poor-quality fine material in Cauquenes appears to be constrained to a zone about 20 to 30 meters deep in the central area of the deposit. The material below this level, and to the periphery of the deposit, contains higher quantities of coarse material with better recoveries. As part of its 2019 mining plan, MVC is currently building a new and deeper Cauquenes extraction sump at the 48-meter level which will be operational in Q3-2019. (Source: Amerigo Resources' Q1 production report)

Implications

As a result of these developments, the guidance for 2019 has been adjusted, with Amerigo guiding for "70 to 75 million pounds of copper and 2 million pounds of molybdenum at a cash cost of $1.45 to $1.60/lb, compared to the Company's original guidance of 80 to 85 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum at a cash cost of $1.30 to 1.45/lb Cu." (Source: Amerigo Resources' Q1 production report)

In 2018, with production volumes of 65.0 million pounds and an annual cash cost of $1.56 per pound, Amerigo delivered $27m in net cash from operating activities:

(Source: Amerigo Resources' FY 2018 results)

Based on the revised production and cash cost guidance above, I consider that Amerigo should be able to deliver around $30m of operating cash flow in 2019. With much reduced CapEx, the company should have no issue meeting its debt commitments. It's also worth comparing these cash flow numbers with the current market cap of Amerigo, which is in the region of $110m, equating to a P/CF ratio around 4.

Therefore, I think there is much more upside than downside at the current share price of $0.62 for the U.S.-listed shares. However, investors will need to monitor the next few quarters closely to put a number on Amerigo's Chilean operations' real value. In previous articles, I had the following estimates for the company, depending on copper prices:

Copper price (US$/lb) 2.50 3.00 3.30 3.50 4.00 NPV@ 7% after tax (US$ millions) 217 389 480 543 679 Corporate costs (US$ millions) * (75) (75) (75) (75) (75) Enterprise Value (US$ millions) 142 314 405 468 604 Net debt as of June 30, 2018 (US$ millions) 45 45 45 45 45 Equity Value (US$ millions) 97 269 360 423 559 Share count, fully diluted (in millions) 181 181 181 181 181 Value per share (US$) 0.54 1.49 1.99 2.34 3.09

* $6M annual corporate costs over project life (until 2037), 2% inflation, discount rate @ 7%

It's also worth noting that, as per the company's recent resource estimate, there could be as much as 1,389 million pounds of recoverable copper in the tailings (worth $4bn in gross revenue at current copper prices, though Amerigo shares some revenue with Codelco as part of a royalty scheme).

(Source: company's release)

Takeaways

Despite what seems to be a successful completion of the Cauquenes Phase 2 expansion - Amerigo's key project of the last few years - smooth sailing is not yet the order of the day. The quality of the tailings casts a shadow over the project's value.

However, at the current share price, I feel that there is a wide margin of safety and an attractive risk/reward setup. But I will be paying close attention to the upcoming Q1 earnings announcement on May 8 and subsequent earnings call and Q&A session, for confirmation of Amerigo's prospects.

