Total: Ignore The Noise, Growth Story Is Alive And Well In First Quarter

This was due to lower oil prices, although the second quarter has thus far seen much higher ones, so the company looks poised to resume strong growth in Q2.

On Friday, April 26, 2019, French energy supermajor Total S.A. (TOT) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. However, a closer look at the actual results reveals that there were quite a few things to like here, including the company achieving very strong year-over-year production growth. This clearly shows us that the company's growth story is playing out despite the disappointing overall numbers.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Total's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Total reported total sales of $51.205 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 3.21% increase over the $49.611 billion that the company had in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an adjusted net operating income of $3.413 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a slight improvement over the $3.385 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total had an average hydrocarbon production of 2,946 mboe/day in the current quarter. This compares quite favorably to the 2,703 mboe/day that the company averaged in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $3.629 billion in the first quarter. This represents an enormous 74.39% increase over the $2.081 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total reported a consolidated net income of $3.140 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents an 18.54% increase over the $2.649 billion that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

In previous articles on oil and gas companies, I pointed out that there are two primary ways by which the company can generate growth. The first is by benefiting from rising oil and gas prices. The second is by increasing its production. As no individual company has any ability to control energy prices, increasing production is the only way to do this because it is somewhat under the company's control. Thus, it is good to see that Total managed to grow its production by 8.99% year-over-year to 2,946 mboe/day. In fact, this was the highest average production level that the company has ever had and, clearly, shows us that the company's growth story is playing out. As might be expected, this was due to Total bringing a number of new projects online over the past year, the most significant of which was Yamal LNG in Russia, Ichthys in Australia, Kaombo North in Angola, and Egina in Nigeria.

The Yamal LNG project bears further mention due to it effectively doubling Total's production of liquefied natural gas. As we have been discussing in great detail over at Energy Profits in Dividends, liquefied natural gas is a rapidly growing area of the energy industry as nations in Europe and Southeast Asia have been working to reduce their dependence on coal and convert to natural gas due to it being a cleaner burning fuel. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) has been very aggressively building up its footprint in this emerging market as it sees significant opportunities and it is nice to see that Total is doing the same.

The unfortunate thing that we see in these results is that Total failed to deliver much in the way of revenue growth despite the company's higher production numbers. As I mentioned in the highlights, Total only managed to grow its revenues by 3.21% year-over-year and actually saw them decline by 2.52% quarter-over-quarter. The reason for this deals with the price that Total was able to get for the oil and gas that it produced. We can see that here:

Source: Total S.A.

It seems certain that anyone reading this is well aware that oil prices plummeted in the fourth quarter of 2018 but did manage to recover somewhat this year. However, as we can see above, it has not been enough as Brent crude was trading at an average of $68.80 per barrel in the fourth quarter but only $63.10 per barrel in the most recent one. Likewise, Brent crude was $66.80 per barrel a year ago, which was still better than where it was in the reported quarter. Thus, the company could not get as much money for its production in the first quarter of 2019 but was able to offset this somewhat through volume. It was not quite enough though and this is reflected in the company's revenues.

This may end up being rectified in the second quarter as Brent crude has averaged $70 per barrel so far, which is higher than what we saw in any of the previous quarters just discussed. This is due to the various OPEC nations actually complying with their production quotas, the well-documented and ongoing problems in Venezuela, and some uncertainty around Libya. If the company manages to maintain its first quarter production levels in this environment, then we should see it deliver an extremely impressive earnings report in the second quarter of 2019.

In addition to this, Total should be able to grow its production by about 9% in 2019. This is because Total has quite a few major projects scheduled to come online in 2019. These projects include Kaombo Sul in Angola, Iara 1 in Brazil, Culzean in the United Kingdom, and the enormous Johan Sverdrup project in Norway. This production growth should also prove to be quite positive for Total's revenues and cash flows as it comes online, particularly if the pricing environment remains strong.

The strength in the oil price environment right now has also encouraged Total to restart work on a few projects that it previously put on hold. These projects include Mero 2 in Brazil, Tilenga & Kingfisher in Uganda, and Arctic LNG 2 in Russia. These may be somewhat longer-term though and Total has not yet committed to a timetable for any of them yet, so we do not know when they will begin to contribute to the company's overall results. Nonetheless, they will serve as a source of incremental growth beyond those projects that were already discussed.

In conclusion, then, we clearly see that Total's growth story remains very much intact. The company managed to deliver record production in the quarter that was only marred by somewhat weak oil pricing. This problem looks to have corrected itself for the time being and the company is quite well positioned to deliver very strong growth this year. Investors in the company will be best served by not worrying about the noise here and continuing to watch this story play out.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.