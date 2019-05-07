Market Peaks & Equity Risk Premia

Building on a recent article that showed P/E Ratios at Market Peaks, this article looks at the equity risk premium with the broad stock index at all-time highs.

After a seven-plus month hiatus, the S&P 500 (SPY) is again hitting new all-time highs. In a recent article, I showed a 65-year history of trailing price-earnings (P/E) ratios when the market hit new peaks. Today's market multiple of around 19.2x is just marginally above the average P/E ratio of 18.7x when the market has hit past peaks.

Each data point in that sixty-five year history is different. Each market environment is at a different part in the business cycle, has a different growth trajectory, a different geopolitical backdrop, and is dominated by different industries. Maybe most importantly for readers; however, was that each environment also had a different interest rate environment influenced by differing rates of inflation.

In this article, I want to build on the P/E ratios I used for the last piece. By flipping the P/E ratio on its head, we get an earnings yield (earnings/price). By then subtracting the 10-year Treasury yield from this earnings yield, we can get a proxy of an equity risk premium, or the incremental return that investors have needed to be paid for holding equities over risk-free assets. This article will look at what the equity risk premium has been over time with a focus on comparisons to previous all-time highs.

Since the value of a stock today is its future earnings or shareholder dividends discounted back to the present, then price-to-earnings ratios should be in part a function of changes in interest rates. When we look at a graph of the S&P 500 earnings yield and the 10-yr Treasury yield, we see them moving in close tandem. Below I have graphed the S&P 500 earnings yield and 10-yr Treasury back to the start of 1962, the longest daily dataset I have available for Treasury yields.

In the next graph, I have taken the difference between these two yields. By subtracting earnings yield by 10-yr Treasury yield, we get our proxy for the equity risk premium (grey). Since this risk premium has changed over time, I have also plotted its long-run average in blue.

Finally, I have highlighted what this relationship has been at market peaks (the orange dots on the next graph). At market peaks, this proxy for the equity risk premium has been slightly negative (-0.07%). Note that the market has made peaks when this equity risk premium measure has been high and when it has been quite low.

The current earnings yield (5.21%) less the 10-yr Treasury yield (2.47%) produces a difference of 2.74%. The equity risk premium has actually expanded slightly in 2019 despite sharply higher equity prices as earnings have outperformed expectations and interest rates have moved lower. Market bulls point to this healthy differential and suggest that equities still look like very good value to fixed income. Market bears may suggest that extraordinary monetary accommodation around the world has made all assets expensive, and that expensive stocks and bonds suggest low forward returns for both.

For me, a fairly priced market is when both bulls and bears can make compelling cases. I tend to view the equity risk premium as compensation for uncertainty. The challenging unwind of easy monetary policy, stimulative fiscal policy combated by trade uncertainty, and an extended economic expansion abetted by a large corporate tax cut all combine to make for a unique market backdrop. Equities are not cheap, but they do not appear extraordinarily expensive when juxtaposed against this current low inflation and low interest rate environment. I hope this framing exercise is useful for Seeking Alpha readers who requested interest rate adjustments to the previous article on P/E ratios at market peaks. Please share your thoughts in the comments section.

