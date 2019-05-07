Occidental Petroleum - Scratching My Head While Buffett Grabbed It

Anadarko Petroleum accepted the last Occidental Petroleum offer, and Chevron has only four days to respond.

Occidental Petroleum's 1Q'19 total revenues and other were $4,089 million, up 6.5% from a year ago, but down 14.8% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is an energy-integrated company, specializing mainly in crude oil, natural gas exploration, and production.

Occidental Petroleum is considered as an ideal long-term domestic oil play and in theory, should be bought regularly when the price is weak.

The company is paying a stable dividend yield of 5.31% which is quite impressive.

However, I said, in theory only, because of the company's attempt to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (APC) at a considerable premium, which could eventually make sense to the company, but is not shareholder-friendly in my opinion and is threatening the future dividend payout. I will discuss this subject after presenting the first quarter results. Hence, I recommend a Hold on OXY.

The company's business operations include chemical, midstream, and marketing whereas the oil & gas segment (upstream) is the more powerful. Below is the pre-tax income per section: As you all know, the company has a strong presence in the Permian Basin.

OXY is the largest operator in the Permian Basin with total combined production (resources and Permian EOR) of 417K Boep/d during 1Q'19, whereas Chevron (CVX) comes in second. It is perhaps this situation that pushed Vicki Hollub, the CEO, to make an unsolicited offer to Anadarko that "they could not refuse."

The President and CEO Vicki Hollub said in the press release on May 7, 2019:

We're proud to have completed another strong quarter with all three of our business segments performing exceptionally well. Occidental continues to execute on its returns-focused strategy of generating free cash flow and value-based production growth. We returned approximately $800 million to shareholders in the first quarter through dividends and share repurchases.

Occidental Petroleum - 1Q'19 Quarterly Financial Table: The raw numbers

Occidental Petroleum 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 3.60 3.11 3.59 3.83 4.13 6.18 4.80 4.09 Net Income in $ Million 507 189 501 705 843 1,861 706 631 EBITDA $ Million 1,680 1,226 1,601 1,999 2,118 2,899 1,788 1,854 (estimated by Fun Trading) Profit margin % (0 if loss) 14.1% 6.1% 14.0% 18.4% 20.6% 30.1% 14.7% 15.4% EPS diluted in $/share 0.66 0.25 0.64 0.92 1.10 2.44 0.93 0.84 Operating cash flow in $ Million 1,853 1,070 1,421 1,009 1,756 2,404 2,500 948 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 764 892 1,058 1,077 1,248 1,306 1,304 1,244 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,089 178 363 -68 508 1,098 1,196 -296 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 2.22 1.81 1.67 1.61 1.36 2.95 3.03 1.75 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 9.82 9.83 9.83 10.31 10.31 10.31 10.32 10.32 Dividend per share in $ 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.78 0.78 0.78 0.78 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 765.9 766.4 766.5 767.0 767.4 763.3 755.4 750.5 Oil Production 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 601 600 621 609 639 681 700 719 Global liquid price ($/b) 46.55 46.19 53.67 61.04 63.12 62.67 56.11 52.62 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 1.81 2.15 2.08 2.06 1.49 1.58 1.33 1.55

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others (including Interest, dividends, and other income/gains on the sale of assets and equity investments, net.)

The company's profit was $631 million or $0.84 per share in the 1Q'19, from $708 million, or $0.92 per share, a year earlier.

Note: Net sales Revenues were $4,004 million in Q1'19.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow was a loss of $296 million in 1Q'19, compared to a loss of $68 million in 1Q'18. The yearly free cash flow is $2,521 million ("TTM").

Note: FCF has been estimated by Fun Trading using a CapEx for 1Q'19 of $1,244 million. It is not definitive, and we need the 10Q filing to determine precisely the CapEx for 1Q'19.

Comparing the free cash flow of $2.521 billion ("TTM") with the dividend payout of $2.342 billion annually and shares buyback (which totaled $200 million in 1Q'19) force me to conclude that OXY is paying more dividend that it can afford. Especially with an aggressive shares buyback, which was $1.3 billion in 2018 (~$300 million in Q4'18,) and now $200 million in 1Q'19, adding another unnecessary strain on free cash flow.

However, the midstream sale of $2.8 billion in 2018 justified the extra spending but it was not a wise move. Consequently, the company cannot reduce its debt which ought to be the primary goal in my opinion.

Hence OXY is failing the FCF test, not by much.

3 - Quarterly Production and commentary

Total output was 719K Boep/d in 1Q'19. The US operations accounted for about 58% of the company's total production.

OXY's Permian Resources production increased to 261k Boep/d from 250K Boep/d in Q4'18 (see details below).

Realized oil prices in 1Q'19 were $52.62 per barrel compared to $61.04 per barrel in 1Q'18. Natural gas was $1.55 per Mcf.

OXY's production was up 2.6% sequentially.

Total production in the Permian Basin is comprising of two separate outputs for Occidental Petroleum.

Permian resources. Permian EOR. The EOR process "harnesses the carbon dioxide produced during the extraction of oil, from power plants or natural sources, and forces it back into aging oil fields. That boosts the pressure underground and drives more oil to the surface."

Note: The total production in the USA includes South Texas. South Texas is very small, or 4k Boep/d in 1Q'19.

1 - Permian Resources output increased to 261K Boep/d (250K Boep/d in 4Q'18).

2 - Permian EOR output was 156K Boep/d (156K Boep/d in 4Q'18).

Note: OXY is the first producer in the Permian basin with a total of 417K Boep/d in 1Q'19 (406K Boep/d in 4Q'18) which represents 58% of the total output for the first quarter of 2019.

Below is the total production in the Permian Basin (including Resources and EOR) including also oil, NGLs, and NG.

PERMIAN Production Resources/EOR 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Permian Oil in K Boep/d 193 197 213 228 239 255 273 275 Permian NGLs in K Boep/d 51 54 58 59 65 78 75 79 Permian NG in (MMcf/dx /6) K Boep/d (236)38 (244)40 (241)43 (278)46 (300)50 (312)53 (348)58 (376)63 Total Production in the Permian in K Boep/d 282 291 314 333 354 380 406 417

Source: OXY filings/ Fun trading file.

4 - Guidance for 2019

Source: OXY Presentation

Production for 1Q'19 is expected to increase by 1.4% sequentially, with production in the Permian starting to gradually plateau.

CapEx for 2019 is expected to be $4.5 billion or nearly 9% below 2018. It is a good sign with a ~10% production growth potential expected.

5 - Net Debt is $8.57 billion with Net debt to EBITDA of 0.9x

Net debt increased to $8.57 billion from $8.95 billion a year ago. Net Debt-to-EBITDA is down to 0.9x this quarter, which is excellent.

It means the company can repay the net debt theoretically in less than one year, based on a yearly EBITDA of $9,450 million ("TTM") (see financial table above).

The critical element is that OXY is highly sensitive to oil prices and needs above $55 per barrel to turn attractive and continue to pay the dividend annually together with a buyback program.

Although U.S. crude prices regained strength during the first quarter of 2019, they were 6.2% lower on average sequentially.

With oil price realized now at $52.62 per barrel, the company is not fulfilling its goal (dividend + buyback).

Again, I believe that shares buyback should not be favored above debt reduction and in this bullish period, I think the company should focus more on reducing net debt.

6 - Anadarko Petroleum accepted the last Occidental Petroleum offer, and Chevron has only four days to respond.

Anadarko Petroleum's board considered the Occidental Petroleum's new $38 billion unsolicited bid "superior," and favored it without a shareholder vote needed, providing Chevron (CVX) only four days to either counter-offer or walk away from the deal.

By shifting to a higher mix of cash, Anadarko would issue 148 million shares, just below the 20% threshold for which the NYSE and other exchanges require a shareholder vote. The prior offer would have needed a shareholder vote.

Chevron and Anadarko previously agreed to a $33 billion deal. So far, Chevron has been reticent to increase its offer and may well walk away with a $1 billion breakup fee.

Vicki Hollub said in the conference call:

we also delivered a revised and significantly enhanced superior proposal to the Board of Anadarko to acquire the company for $76 per share with the revised terms of 78% in cash and 22% in stock. Under the terms of the revised proposal, Anadarko shareholders would receive $59 in cash and 0.2934 shares of Occidental stock per share of Anadarko. Pro forma ownership of the combined company would be 84% legacy Occidental shareholders and 16% legacy Anadarko shareholders. The increased cash portion of $59 per share provides significant immediate value, greater closing certainty and enhanced accretion. This revised proposal represents a premium of approximately 23% to the $61.62 per share value of Chevron's offer as of Friday's market close.

Occidental Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub managed the get the support of the billionaire Warren Buffett, with a commitment of $10 billion of 8% preferred stock with warrants on 80 million Occidental shares exercisable at $62.50 a share, contingent on the closing of the Anadarko deal,

Billionaire Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has committed to invest $10 billion in Occidental Petroleum, subject to Oxy's entering into and completing its proposed acquisition of rival Anadarko.

and an $8.8 billion agreement to divest its African oil and gas fields to Total SA (TOT).

French giant would take over US players stakes in Mozambique LNG, Jubilee, TEN and elsewhere if Oxy's $57 billion proposal is successful. Total has agreed a deal worth $8.8 billion to take over Anadarko Petroleum's Africa assets.

Those two new developments and the current cash/tax ratio appeared to have been paramount to gain Anadarko Petroleum board support.

Vicki Hollub added:

Importantly, this sale supports our expectations around synergies, and we continue to expect to deliver $2 billion of annual cost synergies and $1.5 billion of annual capital reductions from the proposed acquisition of Anadarko. The financial support of Berkshire Hathaway as well as the agreement we announced with Total also help us to delever our balance sheet while focusing our integration efforts on the assets that will provide the most value for us.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short-term)

The bottom line is that Occidental Petroleum's business model is quite straightforward to follow and has one crucial variable called oil prices and particularly WTI price, due to the company's exposure in the US shale which represents 58% of the total oil and gas output (upstream).

Thus, as long as oil prices will stay above $50-$55 per barrel, Occidental Petroleum will perform well.

However, the first quarter earnings strong performance was eclipsed by the ongoing bidding war to acquire Anadarko Petroleum, and I am not sure what to think of this deal.

Often, analysts and companies tend to inflate such deal and present it as a "game changer" with tremendous synergies and potential growth.

However, my experience tells me that it rarely works smoothly and shareholders are likely the ones who will be paying dearly for this acquisition. The clear winners are Warren Buffet who will look like the white knight and will pocket huge fees and, of course, Anadarko Petroleum including its delighted shareholders. In a smaller extent, Chevron will get an easy $1 billion and will be able to walk away from a deal that was turning into a money pit.

Thus, let see what will happen? I believe Chevron will not match such an excessive offer and will walk away, $1 billion richer. However, Chevron has four days to decide, and anything can happen.

Now, OXY shareholders' revolt is brewing against such acquisition that clearly doesn't make sense for them, especially if the company avoid a shareholder vote on the deal.

John Linehan, manager of the T. Rowe Price Equity Income fund, told Barron's last week that T. Rowe would have "grave concerns" if Occidental moved to avoid a shareholder vote. "We struggle to understand why the board would not want shareholders to vote on this," he said. He said that if Occidental moved to avoid a vote, it would likely prompt T. Rowe Price to vote against the company's board at the annual meeting later this week. "We're struggling to understand the deal rationale," he added. 'We're not sure if it improves Occidental's strategic position at all."

Technical Analysis (short-term)

OXY is forming a descending triangle pattern with line resistance at $66.50 (I recommend selling 20% of your position at this level unless oil prices turn bullish) and line support at $57.50 (double bottom where it makes sense to add to your position depending on the strength of oil prices).

However, the situation is highly volatile and requires some potential quick adjustments in response to what will be the outcome of this bidding frenzy.

