Grand City Properties: The Last Value Play In Europe's Strongest Real Estate Market

The German (rental) housing market is in my view the best and strongest market for long-term investors. German residential rents are affordable, homes are cheap compared to the rest of Europe, and the rental market is very much regulated in most cities, pushing down the supply of an increasingly scarce product. There are several listed German residential REITS most of whom have performed great over the past three years and the market has recognized and priced that performance well. The stock price of Grand City Properties (OTC:GRNNF), though, has been lagging its peers recently. I believe that after the years of the market rerating the stock, the time has come to strike.

German residential real estate

Before we go any further, you must understand what the German residential market is like and the business strategy of GCP. To put everything into perspective, I included the chart below, which shows the inflation adjusted housing prices across the OECD with Germany and the US highlighted in red and blue, respectively. In Germany, housing prices have risen ‘only’ 10% since 1970, while in the US, prices have more than doubled over that same period. Also remarkable is the relative stability of the German residential property market compared to the boom-bust cycles in many others markets.

Indexed real housing prices in OECD countries; 2015 = 100. Source: OECD 2019, Housing prices data, (accessed on May 5th, 2019).

Another thing the chart above tells us is that the German housing market is far from a bubble. It must be said, though, that there is a peculiar and growing regional disparity. Housing prices in the south of West Germany have been vastly outperforming the national average. The table below illustrates how this translates to rents (Stuttgart and Munich are Southern German cities).

The table above shows average rents for the respective cities, but it should be noted that this is not fully representative of the segment that the listed German residential property players operate in. Grand City Properties, and its peers Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK:DWHHF), Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF) and LEG (OTCPK:LEGIF), operate rental apartments in the affordable segment. A typical apartment is 65m2, or 700 sq. ft, and has a monthly rent of EUR 350 to EUR 450, or roughly ($400 to $500). To be sure, one must realize that the key word here is affordable and that a tour across the properties of GCP wouldn’t necessarily prompt one to invest. Though the pictures look nice.

Asset in Bremen. Source: Grand City Properties

Role of regulation

In 2015, the government enacted a law that set a cap on rent increases for new tenants to 10% over the rental average (Mietspiegel) in the area. The law applies to areas that have housing shortages as determined by the respective states. On top of that, landlords can’t increase the rent for existing tenants by more than the inflation rate. Due to this regulation, 85% of Grand City’s units are rented below market level. Even if market rent levels flatline from this point forward, the company will see years of rent increases from renewals.

The table below should give you a sense of the stability of residential rent levels in Germany as a consequence of suppressed rent levels and regulation. The difference with the US is stark, and shows how attractive the German residential market is to investors who seek stability.

Source: Vonovia.

It is also important to bear in mind that home ownership rates are very low in Germany. Part of the reason is that the government does not stimulate home ownership by deducting mortgage interest payments from taxes.

More recently, there have been calls to nationalize rental apartments in Berlin. This may seem shocking, but it is unlikely to happen and if it would, the owners will be reimbursed in full. More troubling is that as of this year, increasing rent upon modernization of apartments has been restricted even further.

Portfolio and strategy

The company is run in an entrepreneurial and an –in my opinion- intelligent way. The founder and principal man behind the company is Yakir Gabay, who is a bit opportunistic and hunts for returns where they are. He started his career in the financial industry and is extremely return-focussed. A recent example of opportunism is the purchase of property in London. I would encourage prospective investors to read through the article linked to above and get a feeling of the sort of opportunities Grand City can go for. More traditionally, the strategy of GCP has been to acquire apartment buildings that suffer from high vacancy rates and other troubles and come cheap because of the obvious issues surrounding them. The company then turns the buildings around using targeted upgrades and investments, while making sure every penny spent will see a good return. The company is quite secretive about what else it does to turn buildings around, but what surely limits downside is the acquisition strategy. The company is selective about where it buys properties as it realizes location is the most important factor in real estate. Next to that, they look for high cash flow generation, cost reduction potential, rent levels below market, and low downside risk. What also helps is that the organization is very cost conscious. A table of the portfolio is shown below for a full overview of what the company owns (a map is included down below).

Source: Grand City Properties 2018 Annual Report.

Deutsche Bank issued an interesting report on the German residential property market. It shows that prices and rents for apartments increased more than for other dwelling types over the past three years, and they estimate this to persist into 2019. Also, it shows that demand for living space has been growing faster than new dwellings and that this trend will also persist. Another factor further blowing up the supply/demand mismatch, is that newbuild costs for similar affordable housing are about EUR 2000/sqm (incl. land). Costs for new construction are also the exact reason why most building activity is in the more expensive rental segment, increasing the shortage for affordable apartments.

Source: Grand City Properties 2018 Annual Report.

Financials

Over the past years, GCP has performed very strong, increasing NAV per share by 81% since 2015 (while its share remained flat). Of course, it is useful to compare GCP to its two largest peers, Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia. The companies publish FFO figures, but they have different definitions of FFO and what is maintenance and what is modernization capex. All companies publish a set of financial metrics using EPRA (European Public Real estate Association) standards. The table below shows some EPRA figures along with a few portfolio quality indicators and loan-to-value ratios.

Source: author’s own calculations and company reports. Note that EPRA earnings are recurring operating earnings and exclude volatile items like revaluations.

On EPRA earnings, GCP is clearly the winner as it has the highest portfolio yield. On NAV discount, Vonovia definitely wins, while the Berlin-weighted Deutsche Wohnen shows us the benefit of owning the right location at the right time. Not included in the table are dividend yields, which are 3.6% for GCP, 2.2% for DW and 3.2% for VNA.

Looking a bit further, I dislike how Vonovia took on more leverage than the others, which is also an easy way to boost NAV per share growth and P/E, considering the very low cost of debt. Vonovia’s strategy is rather aggressively buying and upgrading apartments, which has worked reasonably well for them in the past (though not better than GCP’s strategy), though I think the combination of leverage, development risk and low cash flows will work against them when the economy turns.

Deutsche Wohnen does have a great portfolio but it doesn’t have a very compelling story or track record for value creation, other than being in the right place at the right time. Besides that, the P/E of GCP is much lower, even after my negative adjustment for perpetual notes dividends. Though this is a logical result of higher cap rates (~4% for GCP vs ~3% for DW). More importantly, GCP has a compelling track record of creating value by its targeted buying strategy, and the NAV per share has increased by an impressive compound annual growth rate of 33% since its listing in 2013.

You may think: this story looks great, but what is the catch?

Risks

Obviously, a recession in Germany would be a risk. At the time of the financial crisis, GCP wasn’t yet listed, but Deutsche Wohnen was, and it lost in excess of 80% of its market value back then. Nevertheless, I don’t consider that as a comparable, as at the time, Deutsche Wohnen wasn’t the conservatively financed company it is nowadays. It had an LTV of 65% at year end 2007 and this jumped to over 70% at the end of 2008, which gave investors a lot to worry about during the worst global financial crisis in almost a century. I am convinced that the same wouldn’t happen to GCP, as it currently has a LTV of just 35% while its debt has an average maturity of over 8 years. Besides, a slow economy shouldn’t necessarily be bad for affordable housing.

A bigger risk would be rising interest rates, this would push up the cap rates and press down real estate value while increasing the cost of borrowing. Even there, the average debt maturities and low LTV help. At the same time, all stocks will be hurt to if discount rates go up, not just REITS. If that isn’t enough, we can be quite sure that rent will keep increasing steadily at no less than the inflation rate.

Conclusion

German residential real estate is still cheap and among the safest real estate investments in Europe while it has years of rent increases to look forward to. Grand City Properties is well positioned in this market, operates on conservative leverage, and trades at relatively attractive multiples, while having a truly excellent track record on creating value for its shareholders. That said, I don’t expect the stock to beat the market if the economy keeps strengthening and rates go up, but the stock surely fits into the low beta part of many portfolios.

Info for potential buyers: Grand City Properties is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has a market cap of close to EUR 3.5bn.

