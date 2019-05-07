Cemex - Monopolistic Business With 67% Upside And Divestitures As A Catalyst

Clearly this is a cyclical stock, but through the cycle we expect investors to be rewarded.

Cemex trades at an attractive valuation relative to history and absolute metrics. Divestitures are happening at double-digit multiples when the stock trades at 7x EV/EBITDA.

We believe Cemex (NYSE:CX) is an attractive business with monopoly characteristics. It trades at around 7x EV/EBITDA which is consistent with the sector, but cheap in absolute terms and relative to history. There is cyclical risk, but infrastructure-spending packages and Cemex's ongoing divestiture program and planned deleveraging could offer catalyst for re-rating. I believe a fair value for Cemex is closer to $7.50.

Why Cement And Aggregates Are Great Businesses

Cement and aggregate are typically transported by road. These are heavy products and road transportation costs rise with distance, due primarily to fuel and labor costs. These products are also inexpensive relative to their weight. Therefore, you have a situation where

Here's an example to illustrate the point. The cost of road freight is around 20 cents per ton mile. Based on California data, aggregates are around $40/ton. Those costs can vary of course, but once you're transporting aggregates over 200 miles, you're actually paying more for the transportation than the product. Cement is more expensive than aggregates, but the same principle applies. Rail and sea freight are far cheaper on a distance basis, but impractical for most construction project locations.

So if you own a quarry or a cement plant, you can price in quite a margin on your product if you are close to the job site. Any competitor can try to beat you on price for the product, but they'll often fail to do that on a total cost basis, because transportation costs will make any bid they offer uneconomic.

So there are 96 cement plants in the U.S. and the contiguous U.S. is about 3 million square miles. You can therefore see that each plant enjoys pricing power for those construction projects closest too it. A plant in Florida is going to have a hard time winning a bid for cement in New York 1,000 miles away even if it's desperate for the business because transport costs make the product uneconomic to ship.

Further, you might think you just build more plants to take advantage of this opportunity. However, resource availability, permitting and regulation all mean that very few new sites are built in the U.S. today. For example just 5% of Cemex's plants are under 20 years old, on average Cemex's plants are 50 years old. New cement plants are not getting built.

The reason for belaboring this point, is that it's central to my thesis. The assets that Cemex owns are natural regional monopolies due to the high cost of transportation in the product when it's moved over any significant distance.

As a sanity check, if the above analysis is the case, then as a quasi-monopoly Cemex should enjoy pricing power and decent returns on capital. In terms of pricing, Cemex routinely takes high single digit price increases (slide for U.S. business from 2019 Investor Day). Note this picture is complicated by input-cost inflation, but still some pricing power is evident.

And regarding returns, they have suffered since 2008-9, which was an extreme shock for any construction-related business. Also, bear in mind that the Mexican peso has halved against the dollar over the past decade. That currency trend has not helped Cemex and its Mexican assets are something of a crown jewel for the group. Nonetheless, Cemex appear to be returning to the relatively attractive return levels of the 2000s.

Data by YCharts

Thus there are reasons to believe that Cemex is a sound business that should be able to enjoy high returns that won't be competed away.

Valuation

However, of course, many good businesses trade at excessive prices, making them unattractive to own. The second part of the story is that Cemex is attractively valued. Cemex currently trades at under 10x forward earnings and around 7x EV/EBITDA. Those are cheap multiples for a robust business. Both in absolute terms and relative to history. I also calculate a 13% FCF yield based on the firm's definition of maintenance capex. The company trades at 0.74x book.

Please note that the chart below appears to exclude perpetual notes from debt, I calculate EV/EBITDA for Cemex as 7.2x currently. ($6.7B market cap; $11.3B debt; $2.5B EBITDA). It is also of note that we are performing this analysis based on Q1 data, typically the seasonal low-point for the business since construction is slow in winter, with accompanying slightly higher debt-load due to working capital swings.

Data by YCharts

This valuation is similar to peers LafargeHolcim and Heidelberg Cement (again I would adjust EV/EBITDA up to 7.2x for Cemex to be conservative).

Cemex appears attractively valued however you slice it relative to its own history and in absolute terms and across a host of valuation metrics. Plus the sector generally seems cheap today. You can also look at private market transactions such as CRH's acquisition of Ash Grove cement in 2018. That occurred at 11x EV/EBITDA way above where Cemex currently trades.

Data by YCharts

Risks And Other Issues

So what should we be concerned about with Cemex? Well, the company has primary operations in the U.S. and Mexico. Cyclical weakness in either market will hurt the stock, and, more optimistically, large infrastructure spend will help it. Beyond the U.S. and Mexico other relevant markets for Cemex include Europe (UK, France, Germany, Spain and Poland) and Central/South America (Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and the Caribbean). Cemex also has operations in the Philippines and Egypt. It is of note that Cemex has no operations in China.

The election of Andrez Manual Lopez Obrador (AMLO) in Mexico last summer creates some uncertainty for Cemex, though historically AMLO has made infrastructure part of his platform.

In the U.S. there seems to be broad agreement that U.S. infrastructure renewal is needed and it may be a measure that could attract bi-partisan support. New roads and bridges would be a boost for Cemex.

As much as economic weakness could hit either Mexico or the U.S. it also seems as though a large infrastructure package in either market is not inconceivable and could help the stock.

Divestitures

The icing on the cake for Cemex could be divestitures, they plan to make $1.5B-$2B of asset sales by the end of 2020. If they can achieve that at a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple and use the proceeds to pay down debt, then that takes about 0.5x off the EV/EBITDA multiple, so down to 6.7x based on simple modelling of that scenario.

Management comments on divestitures and associated transaction multiples have so far been optimistic. See below for the slide presented on the topic at the recent 2019 investor day, suggesting an EV/EBITDA multiple exceeding 12x and an ability to exceed the $2B top-end of the target. $2B is roughly 10% of Cemex's EV. There could well be upside from divestitures given the relatively low multiple the stock trades at. Loosely, if you're trading at 7x EV/EBITDA and selling assets at 12x, which should almost mechanically move the stock.

Target Price

Were the market in a more exuberant mood on Cemex 9x EV/EBITDA appears a reasonable valuation for assets of this quality. Indeed, Cemex has traded there and above before. That would translate into a stock price of a little over $7.50 for the ADR. Representing 67% upside from current levels.

Summary

So with Cemex you have a great company at an attractive valuation. Clearly, assessments of the state of the U.S. and Mexican economies may cause this cyclical stock to potentially trade further away from fair value. Still at the current valuation you appear to be compensated for that risk.

At current levels there appears to be sufficient pessimism around the state of the outlook that Cemex offers good long-term prospects, especially should divestitures complete at attractive valuations, or if infrastructure spend ramps in either the U.S. or Mexico. Cemex doesn't need much to go right at this valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.