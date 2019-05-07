Why WEC Is A Solid Utility For Dividend Investors

Its fundamentals make it a very good pick for dividend investors, although it's not my favorite utility stock.

The income statement has been expanding at a similar rate to the dividend.

Written By Sam Kovacs

Introduction

As of today, WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) has a dividend yield of 3.01% and is trading at $78.31 per share. My M.A.D Assessment gives WEC a Dividend Strength score of 95 and a Stock Strength score of 50.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should invest in WEC Energy Group Inc.

Source: mad-dividends.com

WEC Energy Group Inc. operates electric and gas utility businesses in various states across the US. The firm is primarily engaged in the generation of electricity, gas distribution, and electric transmission.

This article will be divided into two parts: dividend strength and stock strength.

I look at stock and dividend strength as 2 distinct subjects. A high dividend strength score indicates that the company has a good combination of dividend safety, dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Stocks which rank high in stock strength are likely to produce good returns for capital gain investors. Dividend investors can expect to do well by investing in stocks which rank highly in both dividend strength and stock strength.

Dividend Strength

For a stock’s dividend to be qualified as strong it needs to a) be safe and very likely to be maintained and b) have the potential to grow many times in upcoming years.

Both are equally important, and both will be analyzed within this article.

To evaluate the dividend safety, I will look at payout and coverage ratios. The company's dividend potential is measured by looking at the current dividend yield, the dividend's historical growth as well as the changes in the revenues and net income over the recent years.

Dividend Safety

66% of WEC Energy Group Inc.'s earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 26% of dividend stocks.

Operating cash flow payout also gives a good idea of a company's ability to pay its dividend, and gives a more complete picture than simply looking at the earnings payout. WEC pays 28% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 43% of dividend stocks.

While WEC doesn’t generate much free cash flow, it is important to note that cash from operations can usually cover close to 100% of capex, limiting the need for increased leverage.

WEC Energy Group Inc.'s payout ratio satisfying according to these 3 metrics.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $1.5900 $1.8400 $2.0200 $2.1100 $2.2400 Net Income $2.54 $2.57 $2.99 $3.90 $3.44 Payout Ratio 63% 72% 68% 55% 66% Cash From Operations $5.02 $5.25 $6.72 $7.15 $7.25 Payout Ratio 44% 35% 31% 30% 31% Free Cash Flow $0.64 $-0.44 $0.86 $-0.72 $-1.62 Payout Ratio 245% -409% 233% -290% -138%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Analyzing interest and debt coverage ratios along with payout ratios give us an idea of the payout ratio's stability. If a lot of the company's earnings go towards paying interest, the financial leverage makes the company's bottom line more affected by variations in revenue.

WEC has an interest coverage ratio of 8x which is better than 76% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered very satisfying.

The company can cover all of its current debt 6 times. WEC Energy Group Inc. has a better debt service coverage ratio than 51% of stocks.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that WEC’s dividend is very safe. The company produces large amounts of cash flow, enough to continue covering the dividend in the foreseeable future.

Dividend Potential

I then move on to analyzing the company's dividend potential (i.e.: its ability to pay us a good dividend which grows at a satisfying rate).

Source: mad-dividends.com

WEC Energy Group Inc.'s dividend yield of 3.01% is better than 67% of dividend stocks.

This last year, the dividend grew 7% which is slightly lower than their 5-year CAGR of 8%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Over the previous 3 years, WEC Energy Group Inc. has seen its revenues grow at a 9% CAGR and net income by an 18% CAGR. It is important for a company to continue growing revenues and net income in order to continue paying and importantly for a dividend investor growing its dividends.

Source: mad-dividends.com

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, WEC’s dividend has great potential for growth. The company has a nice 3% yield and is projected to continue growing dividends at a 5-7% rate in upcoming years, which provides a good balance of growth and yield.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives WEC a dividend strength score of 95/100.

This is fantastic as it suggests that the company has a safe dividend, offers a reasonable yield and has shown dedication to growing the dividend. Furthermore the income statement backs up these growth figures. I’m very satisfied with WEC’s potential as a dividend stock.

Stock Strength

Looking at dividend strength with no regard to other fundamental factors is a mistake many dividend investors make. To pick the most attractive dividend investments at any given point in time, we must also focus on other factors.

These fundamentals are what determine a company's stock strength score: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Each of these factors will be analyzed, one by one, to best understand the stock's underlying dynamics.

Value

It has been proven time and time again that undervalued stocks outperform overvalued stocks. To assess value, I look at a company's P/E, P/S, P/CFO and Shareholder Yield. The combination of these ratios give a stock a value score out of 100.

WEC’s value ratios:

P/E of 22.76x

P/S of 3.18x

P/CFO of 10.80x

Dividend yield of 3.01%

Buyback yield of 0.02%

Shareholder yield of 3.03%

These values would suggest that WEC is more undervalued than 68% of stocks, which is sufficient.

Value Score: 68/100

I also draw PE lines over a stock chart, very much like Peter Lynch would do while running the Magellan fund. By doing so, investors get an idea of the company's PE range, and therefore serves as an indicator of potential downside and upside.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The chart above suggests that WEC is trading around its 5-year average PE, suggesting the stock is fairly priced in comparison with its historical PE range and slightly undervalued in comparison with the total market.

Momentum

As stupid as it sounds, stocks which have appreciated recently are the most likely to continue going up. Most dividend investors disregard momentum and are happy buying on the way down.

I believe this to be an investing mistake which can have dire consequences. Buying losing stocks is never a good idea, even if your main motivation is to receive a dividend.

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s price has increased 7.55% these last 3 months, 16.88% these last 6 months and 21.41% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $78.31.

Source: mad-dividends.com

WEC has better momentum than 77% of stocks, which I find to be very satisfying. The top 25% of momentum stocks outperform the market in most market conditions. Utilities have shown great momentum in the past few quarters and I expect that to continue.

Momentum score: 77/100

Financial Strength

Stocks with good financial strength will have reasonable levels of debt, low liability growth - or even decreasing liabilities - and will produce high levels of cash flows in relation to their liabilities.

Financially strong stocks have historically performed a lot better than companies with weak financials. It goes without saying that investors should be extra careful with stocks that dramatically increase their financial leverage.

WEC's Debt/Equity ratio of 2.4 is better than 32% of stocks. WEC Energy Group Inc.'s liabilities have increased by 7% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 10.3% of WEC's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that WEC Energy Group Inc. has better financial strength than 39% of stocks. While this is quite low in comparison with the broader market, it is in line with what we can expect from a utility stock. Utilities have higher levels of debt and usually need to increase their liabilities to maintain high levels of capital expenditure

Financial Strength Score: 39/100

Earnings Quality

Stocks with high earnings quality will have low levels of accruals and will depreciate their capital expenses quickly. Their assets will also generate large amounts of revenue.

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -11.3% puts it ahead of 58% of stocks.

It depreciates 35.0% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 10% of stocks.

Each dollar of WEC's assets generates $0.2 of revenue, putting it ahead of 26% of stocks.

Based on these findings, WEC has higher earnings quality than 20% of stocks.

This is low even for a utility stock. Asset turnover is not on par with more efficient utilities.

Earnings Quality Score: 20/100

Stock Strength summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 50/100 which puts WEC bang in the middle of our 3,000+ database of US stocks. 50% of stocks show a worse combination of the four factors.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 95 and a stock strength of 50, WEC Energy Group Inc. is a very good choice for dividend investors. While the earnings quality is sub-par, even for a utility, the price led factors - value and momentum - would indicate that WEC could profit from a continued rise of utility stocks throughout 2019.

The stock’s dividend strength is fantastic, and given the reasonable valuation and good momentum, I believe now is a good time to initiate a position in WEC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WEC, DTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.