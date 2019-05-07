Why Buffett Looks Like The Biggest Winner From The Anadarko Bidding War

Berkshire Hathaway got very favorable terms for this deal, and looks like the biggest winner if the acquisition goes through.

Thesis

At Cash Flow Kingdom, one of the skills we look for in company's management teams is capital allocation. One of the greatest in this regard is Warren Buffett, which has been able to grow Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) so immensely thanks to employing the insurance float of Berkshire Hathaway's insurance businesses very profitably. Later on, he has demonstrated great capital allocation skills by making well-timed large deals with companies that needed capital at the time, which allowed Warren Buffett to dictate very favorable (to Berkshire Hathaway) terms. Examples include Berkshire Hathaway's deals with Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC).

Some of his deals involved lending money to corporations while receiving warrants in return that have allowed Berkshire Hathaway to enter large positions in these companies at highly favorable prices later on.

Something similar could happen with Warren Buffett's recent deal with Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Warren Buffett once again negotiated a deal that looks quite favorable to Berkshire Hathaway, as the preferred shares that Berkshire will receive will allow for strong cash on cash returns through dividend payments, while also giving Berkshire Hathaway exposure to capital appreciation in case the deal works out as planned by Occidental Petroleum's management.

Why Occidental Petroleum Wants To Buy Anadarko

Occidental Petroleum has in the past been a relatively conservative oil and gas company that was focused on shale plays in North America. Occidental Petroleum did not employ a lot of leverage, and has not been pursuing overly large deals in the past. The announcement that Occidental Petroleum wanted to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC), another upstream oil and gas company, thus came as a surprise to many investors.

Source: Occidental Petroleum presentation

Occidental Petroleum states that its proposed acquisition of Anadarko would be highly accretive to both cash flow per share as well as to free cash flow per share (after dividends). This is mainly due to a lot of potential for synergies once the two companies have been merged into one company, management is forecasting $3.5 billion in annual synergies.

Occidental Petroleum also plans asset sales once the acquisition is completed, those will serve two purposes: Freeing up cash that can be used for deleveraging, and selling off lower-return projects, which will allow Occidental Petroleum to focus on the highest-return projects in its portfolio.

Combined, the new company would have an enterprise value of more than $100 billion, and annual production would total about 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Occidental Petroleum's management states that after the asset sales, and after the synergies have been captured, the combined company would generate a highly attractive 20%+ cash return on capital employed by 2021, thanks to having best-in-class assets in the most attractive North American shale plays.

Importantly, Occidental Petroleum plans to keep its dividend in place at the current level of $3.12 annually, a dividend cut or elimination is not planned in order to finance the deal. Once the deal is completed, Occidental Petroleum will not only be the number 1 producer in the Permian Basin, it will also hold the number 1 spot in the Uinta Basin and the D-J Basin. On top of that, the company will be one of the leading producers in countries such as Oman and Ghana, and it will hold a strong market share in the production of PVC and chlorine.

Bidding War With Chevron, And How Occidental Petroleum Wants To Finance This Deal

After Chevron (CVX) had offered more attractive deal terms to Anadarko, according to Anadarko's management, Anadarko agreed to be acquired by Chevron on April 12. Occidental Petroleum upped the price it was willing to pay for Anadarko following the announcement of the deal with Chevron, which is why Occidental Petroleum now looks like the leading candidate to acquire Anadarko. It is, however, possible that Chevron increases its bid as well, thus it is not yet guaranteed that Anadarko will be acquired by Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum's proposed deal to acquire Anadarko had been quite large for Occidental Petroleum in its originally form, but after upping the price it was willing to pay further, Occidental Petroleum had to find ways to finance such a massive acquisition (relative to its own size). The asset sales that Occidental Petroleum plans once the acquisition is completed will finance some of the deal price, Occidental Petroleum has, for example, already agreed to sell Anadarko's African assets to Total (TOT) for $8.8 billion.

This was not enough, though, which is why Occidental Petroleum agreed on a deal with Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire Hathaway has very deep pockets, and thus was a natural financier of such a deal.

Deal Terms Look Highly Favorable For Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway will invest $10 billion into preferred shares of Occidental Petroleum. Those come with a dividend yield of 8%, which is relatively attractive all by itself already: Occidental Petroleum will be a major oil & gas company following the deal, and even though its leverage will increase, Occidental Petroleum will not be overleveraged. As Occidental Petroleum plans to reduce its leverage through free cash flows as well as through asset sales over the coming years, the risks for Occidental Petroleum thus are not overly large. Berkshire Hathaway will get an 8% cash on cash yield from Occidental Petroleum, which one would normally expect from higher-risk investments only.

That is not everything, though, as Berkshire Hathaway will receive warrants for stock of Occidental Petroleum on top of that. These warrants allow Berkshire Hathaway to purchase up to 80 million shares of Occidental Petroleum at $62.50 per share.

Data by YCharts

At the time of the announcement, Occidental Petroleum was trading at ~$60, thus only slightly below the strike price of the warrants. Occidental Petroleum's shares were trading well above the strike price of $62.50 during the recent past, and shares were trading for as much as $87 during the last year. It thus seems relatively plausible that Occidental Petroleum's stock will eventually trade above $62.50 again, especially if everything goes as planned by Occidental Petroleum's shares regarding asset sales, synergies, and deleveraging goals.

If Occidental Petroleum's shares trade at $80 in 2024, for example, Berkshire Hathaway's warrants will be worth $17.50 per share, or $1.4 billion in total. With an investment of $10 billion, Berkshire Hathaway would thus receive $4.8 billion in dividends (cumulative over 6 years), and $1.4 billion through warrants on top of that, for a total return of $6.2 billion, or 62%.

An investor who bought common stock of Occidental Petroleum at $60 (on the day of the announcement), would generate total returns of 64% through 2024, if Occidental Petroleum's share price rises to $80, and if the dividend is kept stable at $3.12 throughout that time frame.

Warren Buffett has thus negotiated a deal that would result in the same total returns over the coming years compared to an investment into Occidental Petroleum's common stock, while at the same time the investment into preferreds is significantly less risky: The probability of a permanent loss of capital is minimal, and the risk of a dividend cut is very low as well, whereas investors who bought common stock of Occidental Petroleum have more exposure to risks of a loss of capital as well as to a dividend cut.

Summing Things Up

Occidental Petroleum's proposed acquisition of Anadarko makes sense if everything goes as planned by management, but that is not guaranteed with takeovers of this size. Some analysts and investors believe that Occidental Petroleum is overpaying for Anadarko's assets.

The deal looks favorable for Anadarko's shareholders, as they can bag the premium, while it could be favorable for Occidental Petroleum's shareholders, but that is not guaranteed.

The biggest winner might be Berkshire Hathaway, as Warren Buffett has negotiated a deal that gives Berkshire Hathaway a highly attractive cash on cash income stream, with a very low risk of a dividend cut for the preferred shares, while Berkshire Hathaway also has upside potential exposure through the warrants on 80 million shares of Occidental Petroleum.

Warren Buffett has, once again, found a way to invest billions of cash through a deal with very little risk that will result in solid guaranteed income, and that could result in ample capital gains on top of that if everything goes as planned by Occidental Petroleum's management.

The Power of Multiple Cash Flow Streams Jonathan Weber is now covering the large-cap dividend sector for Cash Flow Kingdom: “The Place where Cash Flow is King”. From inception (1/1/2016) through January 2019, the CFK Income Portfolio has had a total return* of 50.2% (verse 46.8% for the S&P 500, and 32.3% for the Russell 2000). This was accomplished while offering a very attractive average portfolio yield (currently 9.6%), an income stream that looks like this: Cash Flow Kingdom would like to welcome Jonathan as a key contributing author specializing in the Blue Chip dividend sector. Cash Flow Kingdom, “The Place where Cash Flow is King” *Total return, expected forward yield, and income stream data provided by Etrade

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.