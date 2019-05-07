Digimarc: Post The Transformative Deal With Walmart, Digimarc Is Now A Rare One Question Stock

DMRC's much-awaited and transformative deal with WMT elevates the company to this level. Below we discuss the implications for DMRC and the upside still left despite the recent move higher.

Rarer still are the One Question stocks where the answer to the Question is easily researchable by most individuals.

Rare are the potential longs that require a "green-light" answer to only a single question (as opposed to a battery of questions) in order to own.

Most long positions are simply the result of not yet having found the bear case. To own a stock requires the "green-light" answer to all the questions you asked yourself prior to buying the stock (and hopefully continue to ask yourself once you actually have capital committed). As long as all the lights are green, you buy/hold.

A single "red-light" answer, however, is all that is needed to either pass on investing or sell if you already own....even if all the rest of the lights are still green.

In other words, a single question, if met with the wrong answer, can, should and often does force one to "walk-away" from a stock that is no longer a good investment.

Almost never does this work in reverse, however. It is extremely rare to find a stock where a single question, if met with the right answer, allows you to buy the stock on the back of that answer alone. And it is even more rare still to have that One Question be relatively easy for the average investor to research.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is indeed one of these rare situations; it is a One Question Stock, and one where the answer to The Question is actually pretty easily vetted.

"Do you think Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) very recent signing of a long term contract with DMRC is enough to get the industry to tip, thus placing DMRC at the front end of a mass, widespread, multi-year adoption cycle?"

That's it, that's all you need to answer, because as I'll lay out below, if you believe the answer to the above is yes, despite DMRC being up 50% last week, the market STILL isn't even close to accurately pricing in this news.

If, on the other hand, your research causes you to come back with any answer besides a unanimous or near (95%+) unanimous "yes," in all seriousness please let me know, because in the couple of years that I've been waiting for the news we received last week (that WMT is moving into production with DMRC technology), I have asked this question to quite literally scores of industry participants, and all have answered in the affirmative; all have said that if WMT signs up, this technology will be adopted by all market participants. Thus, if someone comes across a reason why these scores of checks I have done over the last few years are wrong, I would very much welcome hearing that.

If you use the expert networks, go set up 10 calls with people in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) space, both CPGs and Retailers, spend two minutes describing what DMRC does and why WMT adopted and then ask them "now that WMT has adopted, what are the odds in your mind other retailers and CPGs will follow?" Go onto LinkedIn, see what resources you can find through your own network, and ask them. Reach out to authors of industry blogs and reporters that cover these industries and ask them what they think of the industry's tendency to fast follow. See if there's an industry trade show in your city any time soon, and either go there and ask around, or stand outside the convention center like a nut and ask random people. Be creative. If you don't already happen to have contacts in this space, find a way to find the answer to the Question to satisfy whatever p-value you need to hit, because finding it will be worth the effort 100x over.

There are literally tens of millions of people employed in these industries (the FMCG CPGs, the FMCG Retailers, and then all the industries that service them) who can intelligently speak to how the industry behaves. This isn't trying to find a needle in a haystack, it's a matter of just exerting a little effort. Go ahead, ask for an introduction to that friend of your cousin, and then at the end of that conversation politely ask your cousin's friend if he or she can think of anyone else you should speak with on this. It's worth it.

Two quick notes before I get to the math. While the whole point of this article is this is a question you should go out and answer for yourself, it is important to note two other constituencies who share my viewpoint.

First, the company itself believes this was the tipping point, as the CEO mentions a few times on their recent (May 1) earnings call ( DMRC Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript). While one could argue any management team might lack objectivity, it is just as true they also have accountability. While I don't think for a second the work in any name should end with just believing management's assertions without spending the time to see if you agree, especially with an issue of this magnitude, it is just as irresponsible to not at least note a change in message from a management team that has never been considered promotional.

Up until this deal, management has consistently said they believe there will be a tipping point, without really defining what that might be. After having signed this deal, they are now willing to stick their flag into the ground and declare this to be that point. That is interesting enough to highlight.

Second, a recently skeptical sell side analyst upgraded DMRC to a buy on the back of this announcement, despite as recently as the day before making a negative call on his morning call. He too believes the WMT deal is the tipping point, and feels confident enough about this fact to change his entire call on the stock 24 hours after re-iterating his prior legacy concerns very publicly in his AM meeting.

I look forward to hearing feedback if anyone is able to find answers that aren't as unanimous as what I've found, what the CEO thinks, and what a recently-converted skeptic now believes.

TAM

The total TAM for DMRC is massive.

But for this article, we're going to ignore other use cases like Plastic Recycling (except for the quick reminder that the Decision is weeks away and will dwarf any of the math below. For people who want to hear more about recycling, please refer here to our prior blog post).

We'll ignore other media like plant stakes or shelf tags or hang tags or circulars.

We'll ignore additional applications of packaging like serialization and machine vision and consumer engagement.

We'll ignore additional applications of thermal labels like shipping labels and direct-on-corrugated printing.

We'll ignore the application of all the above into other verticals such as government regulated industries, pharma, etc (Digimarc working with Canadian Cannabis regulators)

We'll ignore all audio watermarking applications.

We'll ignore the call option on the above list growing as it has over the last few years.

And we'll just simply build up, in modular fashion, what a green-light answer to the above One Question on WMT's signing means for EPS.

Background: It was announced on DMRC's May 1st Earnings Call that WMT is paying DMRC $3 million/year for the rights to 1) use watermarking on their private label packages in the US and 2) use watermarking on their fresh food thermal labels in the US. Not included in this $3 million: everything else. So any application of any sort outside the US, or other applications within the US like hangtags, shelf tags, shipping labels, etc would require additional payments from WMT to DMRC.

And keep in mind, all the below revenue amounts are annually recurring, 100% GM license revenue dollars with no variable opex. That being said, the company does indeed feel capacity constrained and is likely to increase opex to meet excess demand. To be conservative, I assume the company doubles current opex, adding $50 million to its expenses. Just as a sanity check, at an all-in $150,000 cost/new employee, this $50 million of additional opex would be a 150% growth in headcount. Certainly possible, but also certainly conservative.

Current Burn: Digimarc is currently burning $6-7 Million a quarter as per their latest guidance. They have normally beaten this guidance, or at least come in at the low end, so am going to assume their annualized cash burn is around $25 million per year before the above contemplated hiring. For our purposes, if we add the status quo burn of $25 million to our hiring spree of $50 million, the new total contemplated annualized cash burn is $75 million/year.

Domino #1: The most likely domino to fall now that WMT US has adopted is WMT Rest of World. Last year at NRF, Doug McMillon (WMT CEO), talked about the fact one of Walmart's advantages is that they are in so many countries, and that since a technological innovation that works in one country normally works in all, they are able to source the best new tech from around the globe and roll out into all their geographies very quickly. Walmart has 4,700 stores in the US and 7,100 stores outside the US. Assuming international gets the same sweetheart pricing WMT US got, that should be another $4.5 million of revenue.

Domino #2: Conversion of the packaging of the items WMT carries that aren't their own private label. The last time WMT broke out 1P (items they inventoried) vs 3P (items they just acted as a front-end for) for Walmart.com, they had approximately 2 million 1P items in the US. At $50/SKU (Digimarc's annual pricing for this license), this would be $100 million of revenue just from the products that WMT itself handles. While I would assume all vendors to WMT would watermark ALL their packaging (not just the ones WMT currently carries) just in case WMT wants to pick up a few additional SKUs, as would vendors not currently selling to WMT but hoping to at some point, let's leave those SKUs for additional upside.

Domino #3: The same as number 2, but for international. I have no idea what this number is outside the US, except to note that WMT is in 26 other countries besides the US. My gut is the total here is higher than the US, but not 26x higher (keep in mind, a bar of Dove soap sold in the US has a different UPC than the same product sold in France vs the one sold in Mexico vs the one sold in India, and thus each would require a $50 check/year to DMRC). Let's say the international supplier opportunity is maybe 3x larger. So 6 million items and $300 million of additional revenue.

All of the above dominoes have been directly under the control of WMT, either revenue coming from their international operations or their direct suppliers (both here and abroad). And I would think most would agree, "That's enough!" However, the reality is (going back to the One Question) that WMT's very recent adoption of DMRC's technology will spur competitors and non-suppliers to adopt as well, as I think you will hear when you do your own survey. Which then leads us to...

Domino #4: Other FMCG retailers' private label packaging. Not sure how to size this, but most retailers who have a private label program seem to have between 4000-6000 different SKUs. So for every competitor, in whichever geographies you want to include, it's around $200,000 per. Let's assume there are 100 in total (seems conservative). That's $20 million.

Domino #5: Their suppliers (ie the retailers out there who are not WMT). So this would account for the CPG items sold to other retailers and not also sold to WMT. Again, your guess probably as good as mine, but think it has to be at least 5x what is carried at WMT (or looked at another way, that WMT only decides to carry 1 out of every 5 products carried by some other retailer, which seems, if anything, conservative). This would argue for $500 million just from this group in the US, and $1.5 billion Rest of World.

Domino #6: Fresh food, in-store thermal labels for competitors. Page 30 of The Deck from their recent CMD describes this market TAM as: $2,400 to $7,200/store/year depending on size of store; Global TAM 700K+ grocery and convenient stores. Obviously, based on $3 million/year for 4700 US Stores, Walmart got quite the discount to list. And the DMRC CEO mentioned on the company's May 1 earnings call that this gap versus list, while closing, might remain for the next few converts (a strategy which makes a lot of sense). But if instead we assume the worst case, that everyone forever gets the same deal as the world's largest retailer, who was also the first customer (and thus had two massive points of leverage in negotiations with DMRC), the TAM for fresh food in store thermal label is still $450 million.

As per my objective, all the above is modular. Feel free to do your own math including whatever domino you'd like to include. Assume they only get the US component of the above (so $100 million, some portion of $20 million, $500 million, and some portion of $450 million).

Or assume they only get Dominos 1-3 (ie, the answer to The One Question isn't what I have heard, or the DMRC CEO believes, or the recent converted skeptic on the sell side now believes, but instead a qualified "well, yeah, it will be enough to get their suppliers to go, but maybe not the rest of the industry) that would still translate to $400 million of revenue.

Or just assume some percentage of the above, in order to stress test what needs to happen in order for you to get richly rewarded for your work.

To whatever revenue number on which you settle, you need to now subtract the $75 million current expected future cash burn, multiply by 0.79 (DMRC has a 21% effective tax rate), and divide by 12 million (current share count).

Now to be clear, this won't all hit overnight (but I would imagine it will begin to snowball faster than people expect once it gets going). And I fully expect some percentage of the bear camp, instead of calling it quits, to morph from "this is never going to happen" to "this stock is priced to perfection." (As a side note, if you've never been long a consensus valuation short, it's wonderful. When those betting 180 degrees against you agree with your fundamental thesis but just believe the stock is too expensive, well, that stock rarely goes down for long).

But that's why the One Question green-light can be so powerful. If you hear the same thing from multiple people, that wider industry adoption is a done deal now that WMT is going into production, will you care that much about timing, especially if you're getting paid handsomely to wait?

As a simple illustration of the above, for every $100 million of annual revenue over $75 million this exercise yields, DMRC will generate $6.50 of fully-taxed EPS (remember the first $75 million goes to plug the current opex shortfall plus an aggressive hiring spree once the dominoes start to fall, and then the rest, as it is 100% GM business with no variable cost, falls directly to EBIT).

Let's assume by your math you get to $275 million of annual revenue and you believe that the $13 in EPS ($6.50*2) this revenue figure would yield is five years away. If you believe at that point the stock will earn a 25x earnings multiple, you could pay $90 tomorrow for the stock and still CAGR at 30% for the next half decade. If you think 2025 revenue could be $475 million (which is well less than just the US standalone component outline above), you could pay $125/share TOMORROW and still CAGR at 40% for the next 5 years, again assuming only a 25x multiple.

In sum, it seems pretty straight forward that if indeed one can answer The One Question with a green-light, DMRC's move last week or even YTD is still not yet pricing in this multi-year opportunity, and that in just a subset of the opportunity that has now "tipped."

Moreover, I would imagine, as this Question is a relatively easy one to dig into as there are tens of millions of people in this industry who can opine on its fast follower tendencies, once people realize this is indeed a One Question Stock, this discount could close rather rapidly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.