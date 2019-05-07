Your Money Or Your Coffee

Thought For The Day: Someone who is regularly investing, and thus on an upward financial trajectory, can enjoy his cup of java without guilt.

Equity-Risk Premium

“The current earnings yield (5.21%) less the 10-yr Treasury yield (2.47%) produces a difference of 2.74%. The equity risk premium has actually expanded slightly in 2019 despite sharply higher equity prices as earnings have outperformed expectations and interest rates have moved lower. Market bulls point to this healthy differential and suggest that equities still look like very good value to fixed income. Market bears may suggest that extraordinary monetary accommodation around the world has made all assets expensive, and that expensive stocks and bonds suggest low forward returns for both.” (Ploutos)

Tax-Savvy Investing

“Investors in non-tax managed U.S. equity products (active, passive, and ETFs) lost on average 2.06% of their return to taxes. Those in tax-managed U.S. equity funds forfeited only 0.54%.” (Russell Investments)

The Daily Coffee Vs. Investment Dilemma

“Let’s say you spend around $100 on coffee each month. If you were to put that $100 into a Roth IRA instead, after 40 years the money would have grown to around $1 million with a 12 percent rate of return. Even with a seven percent rate of return, you’d still have around $250,000.” (Suze Orman, CNBC)

To some, a venti iced coffee with hazelnut, soy, and caramel drizzle is one of life’s little innocent pleasures. To others, it is the reason why you’ll die poor and become a burden on the public.

I hadn’t realized the extent to which coffee vs. investing was a “thing” until I caught a snarky tweet mocking Suze Orman (quoted above), who recently entered this debate on the side of the frugality zealots. A little further searching took me to the brass-knuckle brutality of these coffee-money wars. Here’s how Ramit Sethi of “I Will Teach You To Be Rich” fame puts it:

Constantly over-analyzing tiny purchases is exhausting and ineffectual. This is one of the great joys of earning more money: I don’t have to worry about paying for cabs or picking up my friend’s drink.”

Meanwhile, Business Insider tells the story of a Minnesota grad student who has quantified her coffee tab thusly: “In the 12 years since I turned 18 and left home for college, I have spent about $20,000 on Starbucks.” The publication says the 30-year-old, whose MFA program pays her an annual stipend of $18,000, says her Starbucks ritual indicates that she is psychologically secure enough to buy herself a small daily luxury (costing just under $5 a day).

In contrast to Sethi’s I Will Teach You To Be Rich, Alaina Tweddale of Wise Bread teaches her readers how to make coffee with a machine she purchased at Bed Bath & Beyond. She calculates a return on forgone daily lattes of over $500,000 if invested over 40 years at an 8% annual rate of return. Meanwhile, Joe of Retire by 40 also offers brewing tips and cheerfully notes that he’s a retired engineer/blogger and stay-at-home Dad, having foresworn the purchase of coffee back in his working days.

So that’s the basic topography of this debate: frugal coffee forswearers on one end, peace-of-mind indulgers on the other, with a don’t-sweat-the-small-stuff but-still-become-rich third-party approach.

And I, your humble financial commentator? I do not take a partisan approach on the coffee-investing question. The rhetoric of politics and economics are of less interest to me than clarifying the underlying governing principle, which I understand as follows.

The path to wealth and financial stability entails the active exchange of the transitory for the permanent. Cash can buy wholesale merchandise which can be sold at a profit in the retail market, the proceeds of which can purchase shares, whose growth can become a down payment on a home plus further savings, the end result of which will be a large investment portfolio and outright ownership of one’s home. The path to poverty would be the opposite: selling your home or merchandise for a cup of coffee.

In between these extremes, there’s room to purchase a cup of coffee, but within limits. One who buys a daily cup of coffee but is not a regular investor is making a bad trade. But someone who is regularly investing, and thus on an upward financial trajectory, can enjoy his cup of java without guilt.

The matter is akin to the rent equals throwing-away-your money debate. If you’re saving money by renting, and simultaneously saving, then you’re not throwing your money away. You’re paving a path toward future financial stability. It is also related to the making-a-quick-buck decision, involving the choice between investing in an education that can yield attractive career-long earnings versus making quick money in an area lacking a career ladder.

Immediate gratification and the quick buck are dead ends, while a long-term approach to building wealth renders the occasional indulgence acceptable.

