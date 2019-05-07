Valuing Alphabet As Market Cap Moves Toward $1 Trillion

Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has just tumbled by 7.5% after its earnings report. The market pessimistic sentiment was caused by slowdown ad sales growth. The first quarter of 2019 was the slowest revenue of the company since 2015. However, Alphabet does not just have the search engine business, it also has valuable businesses including YouTube, Waymo, and other investments to disrupt the future. Let's dive deeper to see how much Alphabet should be worth.

The original and core business of Alphabet is still the search engine, which has powered many other acquisitions and new initiatives. The majority of Google's revenue and operating profits come from delivering advertising on Google properties including Google.com, Gmail, Google Maps, Google Play, and YouTube. Alphabet does not breakdown the ad revenue between those businesses, so the ad revenue is earned in all of the company's properties. Google offers to advertise on two bases: cost-per-click, which means the advertisers pay Google whenever a user clicks on an ad on Google properties, and cost-per-impression, which means the advertiser pays Google based on the number of times ads displayed on Google properties. In nearly 20 years, the growth of advertising revenue seems to be unstoppable, increasing from around $70 million in 2001 to $116.32 billion in 2018.

However, in the first quarter of 2019, Google's ad revenue growth has been slowing down, at only 15.31%, the lowest ad revenue growth in the past two years.

While the advertising prices keep declining, the paid per clicks keep growing at a very good rate. In all four quarters in 2018, the paid per clicks growth has been fluctuating in the range of 58-66%. Nevertheless, the growth has been decelerating to only 39% in the first quarter of 2019.

Year-over-year growth Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Paid per clicks 39% 66% 62% 58% 59% Cost per clicks -19% -29% -28% -22% -19%

Ruth Porat, Alphabet's CFO, mentioned that YouTube Clicks accounted for the majority of total clicks, and the rate of YouTube Click growth decelerated compared to the same period last year was due to the changes that Google made in early 2018. Those changes were considered additive to both the user and advertiser experience.

Although Google's global ad market share has been reduced due to growing competition from Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN), Google's search engine still dominating the global market. According to Statcounter, in April 2019, Google still takes more than 92.4% of the global search engine market share. Bing and Yahoo ranked second and third, with the global market share of only 2.6% and 1.9%, respectively. Around 33 analysts estimate 2019 Alphabet's EPS come in around $42.02 to $53.82 per share. If we take the most conservative EPS estimate, $42 per share, with 700 million shares, so the total Alphabet 2019 earnings are around $29.4 billion. Thus, the Adwords' profitability could be around $26.46 billion. Applying a 30x P/E valuation, Adwords' business valuation can reach $793.8 billion. With some overlap with YouTube's valuation, we can estimate the fair value of Adwords around $700 billion.

YouTube - A business more valuable than Netflix

Alphabet bought YouTube for $1.65 billion in 2006. At that time, YouTube was already considered the fastest growing website on the Internet, with an average of 100 million video views per day. Since then, the business has still been growing extremely fast. With 5 billion videos were watched per day in YouTube, YouTube's video views per day have been growing at 36.75% annual compounded rate since Alphabet's acquisition. Currently, it has around 1.9 billion monthly active users, accounting for 48.7% of worldwide internet users and equivalent to 80% of Facebook's monthly active user number.

Netflix (NFLX), a global juggernaut in subscription TV, dwarfs YouTube in terms of daily watched hours. Netflix users only watch 165 million hours per day, YouTube's daily watched hours are 6 times higher, at around 1 billion hours per day. Netflix and YouTube have different business models at the moment. While Netflix is more about long-form, TV viewing, and subscription revenue generating model, YouTube is more about short-form, mobile viewing, and the advertisement revenue generation model. While Netflix has to pay a lot of money for content, YouTube's content is generated by users and the payment to those contents was from advertisement revenue.

If YouTube can do the subscription business model and only 5% of the total users pay, it already has 95 million paid users. If it charges a basic monthly fee of $9, it would have a monthly revenue of $819 million. That means an annual revenue of $9.83 billion. Currently, Netflix is trading at more than 10x sales. With a much higher number of users and daily watched hours, YouTube should snap a higher valuation. If we place a simple 15x sales multiple, YouTube should be worth around $147.5 billion.

Waymo - a $177 billion game changer

Waymo is Alphabet's self-driving vehicle subsidiary, becoming a standalone company since 2016. Previously, Waymo was estimated to be worth $70 billion by 2030, based on Morgan Stanley valuation model. However, in August 2018, Morgan Stanley Brian Nowak has increased the valuation to $177 billion. He said that Waymo's total valuation came from three main parts: autonomous taxi, logistics business, and licensing opportunity. If we assumed Waymo earned $0.90/mile in the next 20 years and reached 4% of global miles traveled by 2040, the autonomous taxi can have an $80 billion valuation. Waymo could also help to solve the truck driver shortage, reduce trucking costs, and increase utilization by 30-50%. Assuming Waymo's logistics revenue reached $330 million by 2040, its logistics business can be worth $90 billion. Waymo can also earn money from licensing autonomous technology to car manufacturers, which is estimated to contribute an additional $7 billion in valuation. Thus, the total valuation Waymo can be $80 billion + 90 billion + $7 billion = $177 billion.

Putting it all together

If we conservatively assume that all other Moonshot projects of Alphabet fail, worth nothing. Alphabet's sum-of-the-parts valuation is worth $1.024 trillion, or $1,471 per share, 26% higher than its current price. However, the wildcard for this sum-of-the-parts valuation is Waymo's business and the potential of YouTube's user monetization. If Waymo's valuation cannot reach $177 billion or YouTube's user conversion rate to monthly fee payment is less than 5%, Alphabet's sum-of-the-parts valuation will be lower.

Personally, I have more faith in Google's moonshot projects including internet delivery to rural and other unconnected places using balloons, drones' product delivery, and electricity generation using kites, etc. Although having a small probability of success, it is worth trying. And if just one project is successful, it can have immense value to both the world and to Alphabet itself.

