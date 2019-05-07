UNG: Weak Cooling Demand And Potential New Trade Tariffs Call For Lower Natural Gas Pricing

Investment thesis

The United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG) downward trend does not seem yet over, given robust natural gas storage injections, dipping net speculative length, mild weather forecasts and growing Sino-American trade tensions. That being said, I expect UNG to further head south and don't see any positive catalyst providing a short-term rebound.

Source: TradingView

UNG - The United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG is a US commodity pool providing straightforward exposure to the front-month natural gas future contract and rolling expiring contracts to the next-nearest month contract.

With a disproportionate concentration on front-month natural gas futures, UNG increases the sensitivity to underlying gas prices and to the shape of the futures curve. The fund's top holdings consists of the following and UNG's daily performance replicates carefully Henry Hub Natural gas spot returns:

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Nasdaq

Furthermore, UNG dominates de natural gas space, holding several times more assets than all other competitors combined and leads its segment in liquidity, with high volume, tight spreads and low transaction costs.

Nevertheless, its expenses are a bit high, but UNG copes with that with the huge asset base of $270.90m and the comfortable daily volume of $28.73m.

Natural gas stocks

US natural gas inventories progressed strongly on the April 19-26 period, up 9.19% (w/w) to 1 462 Bcf, EIA shows. During the corresponding period, natural gas stocks lifted for the first time this year by more than 100 Bcf, following ramping US gas supply and mild weather temperatures. With this build, gas seasonality enhances significantly, doubling its surplus on a yearly basis to 8.9% or 119 Bcf, despite the persisting shortage of 21.6% or 4038 Bcf compared to the five-year average.

On the supply-demand side, the US balance slightly improves (w/w), but remains weak due to seasonal factors. Aggregate gas supply slightly declined (w/w), down 0.6% to 94.3 Bcf/d, following marginal marketed and dry production decreases, down 0.4% (w/w) to respectively 100.5 Bcf/d and 89.6 Bcf/d, whereas net imports from Canada sustained this trend, down 4.1% (w/w) to 4.7 Bcf/d.

On the other hand, natural gas demand lifted moderately (up 6% (w/w) to 77.4 Bcf/d), thanks to surging residential gas needs (up 12.7% (w/w) to 17.8 Bcf/d), increasing power demand (up 6.9% (w/w) to 23.3 Bcf/d) and enhancing Mexican exports (up 15% (w/w) to 4.6 Bcf/d). This advancing demand advance is attributable to colder-than-average weather temperatures hitting the US and given latest weather forecasts, gas demand is likely to lift further.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) released by the CFTC, net speculative positioning on Nymex natural gas futures dipped 17.4% to 71 117 net short contracts. Despite this sharp decline, UNG shares advanced moderately on the corresponding period, up 4.89% (w/w) to $22.33 per share, following the moderate cold temperatures and yearly low gas prices.

This is fourth consecutive decline is attributable to moderate long liquidations, down 4.1% (w/w) to 228 164 contracts and is enhanced by marginal short accretions, up 0.25% (w/w) to 299 281 contracts.

Since 2019 start, net spec positioning dipped nine-fold, but the overall interest in the flammable commodity enhanced compared to last years. In the meantime, UNG's YTD performance posts a moderate decline, down 9.39% to $22.19 per share.

Fundamental changes

Since my last note on UNG, the commodity pool declined marginally, down 0.2% to $22.19 per share. Going forward, I expect the natural gas complex to lose further ground, despite slightly colder-than-average weather forecasts.

Indeed, according to the National Weather Service, below normal temperatures are likely to develop in the Eastern, Central and Southern part of the US on May 13-19 period, but should not add significant heating demand, as it is getting too late in the season for cold waves to significantly sustain gas demand.

Source: National Weather Service

Furthermore, President Trump's weekend tweet on Sino-American trade talks, should sustain bearish bets on the flammable commodity, given that China might propose retaliation measure touching the American LNG sector, if new trade tariffs are imposed this Friday.

In this context, characterized by strong storage injections, plummeting net speculative positioning, weak weather forecasts and intensifying trade tensions, I expect natural gas futures and its proxy UNG price to head downwards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.