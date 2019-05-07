Trade Tariffs Won't Wreck The Bull

Wall Street was caught off guard by President Trump’s latest threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods, as evidenced by across-the-board market decline at the start of the week. While many observers see the latest escalation of the trade war as being bearish for U.S. equities, the evidence we’ll discuss here contradicts that thesis. Here I’ll argue that the stock market’s response to the trade tariff threat was encouraging from a bull’s perspective.

Traders found out over the weekend that President Trump plans to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25% from the previous 10%. This came as a shock to many since the White House had been citing progress in trade talks with Beijing as recently as last week. In response to the latest news, the Chinese yuan fell to a 16-week low, while the Shanghai Composite Index tumbled nearly 6%.

Source: BigCharts

Many investors feared that Monday’s session would be brutal for U.S. stocks, and while there was a sharp downside reaction at the opening bell, domestic equities were remarkably resilient given the trade war escalation. The benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) recovered most of its intraday losses to close only 0.45% lower on Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was just 0.25% lower in the latest session. Clearly, it was China that bore the brunt of the trade-related news.

Source: BigCharts

Yet even despite this relatively strong showing on Wall Street, there are some who believe that an escalation of the U.S.-China trade war will undermine the U.S. equity bull market. This belief persists despite several years of evidence that informed investors are all too willing to discount potentially bad news and focus instead on the continued upside momentum of forward earnings and revenues among S&P 500 corporations.

One voice in support of this view is Jones Trading chief market strategist Michael O’Rourke, who pointed out that in the last five years the stock market has generally taken a sanguine view of the many obstacles in its path. Given the stock market’s reaction to the latest U.S.-China trade setback, the odds would certainly favor a continuation of the market’s irrepressible optimism.

What surprised me the most about the stock market’s reaction to the trade tariff news was how calm and subdued the market looked below the surface. On Monday, the NYSE new 52-week highs outpaced the new 52-week lows by a more than 4-to-1 margin. And while many investors expected to see an increase in selling pressure, the number of stocks making new lows remained well below 40 in a sign that internal selling pressure didn’t increase.

Even more surprising is that on the Nasdaq the new 52-week lows actually fell to one of the lowest readings in several weeks. To be exact, only 26 Nasdaq-listed stocks made new lows on Monday - well below the recent average. If the latest tariff increase was a serious threat to the U.S. economy, informed investors would surely have reacted by selling stocks with abandon. This in turn would have shown up in the form of an increased number of new 52-week Nasdaq lows, especially given that new lows on that exchange have tended to be above 40 in recent weeks. The shrinkage in the rate of internal selling pressure within the tech sector is a constructive sign from a bullish perspective.

Meanwhile, the 4-week rate of change (momentum) in the 52-week highs and lows on both exchanges still supports a bullish outlook. In my previous report I pointed out that while NYSE new high-low momentum was in an overall rising trend, there has been a tendency for this indicator to slope downward in the last few weeks. This can be seen in the following graph. However, I don’t regard the recent downward slope to be a serious problem since the overall intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend of the highs-lows is still rising. What this indicator tells me is that NYSE stocks in the aggregate are facing some immediate-term (1-4 week) headwinds which will likely prevent a sustained rally from taking place right now. But I also expect the SPX and other major indices to remain near their year-to-date highs during the latest consolidation phase.

Source: WSJ

New high-low momentum for the Nasdaq stocks also remains in a rising trend despite suffering a setback in March. The Nasdaq new highs-lows momentum been slowly rebounding and doesn't reflect any selling pressure right now. As long as this indicator is rising, investors should ignore the latest news headlines and focus instead on the stock market's signs of strength.

Source: WSJ

To date, the bloodless verdict of the market itself is that the trade war escalation poses no major imminent threat to the equity bull market. The market's internal condition remains sound from a technical perspective. From a fundamental standpoint, forward earnings and revenues for S&P 500 companies in the aggregate are still rising. And while the market is likely to remain range-bound in the immediate term, the factors discussed here justify investors embracing a bullish bias toward stocks.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.70 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing industrial, consumer staples, and financial sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.