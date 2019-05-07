Kraft Heinz Has Some Major Issues. Do Not Buy It.

My estimate is that Kraft Heinz stock is worth no more than $26.83 per share, or 17.4% lower than today's price. Avoid this value trap.

The market has not fully discounted that future sales declines and margin compression are implied by the $15.4 billion brand write-down. The company's EBITDA and valuation are much lower as a result.

If Kraft has to further write-down goodwill and intangibles or increase its debt, it might breach a major lender covenant that requires $35 billion in equity to be maintained.

The Kraft Heinz Company announced on May 6 that its prior financial statements must be revised down. The SEC is now probing their goodwill and intangible asset assessments.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Has Some Major Issues

KHC has over $31 billion in debt, at fair value, according to the company's latest financial statements released on February 21, 2018. It has not published an official 10-K with the SEC for the year 2018. It has not produced audited statements for 2018 and has until May 14, 2019, or it will be in breach of a waiver from its creditors. On March 22, 2019, Kraft's lenders agreed to this extension and Kraft filed a Form 8-K

Source: KHC 8-K dated March 22, 2019

The lenders' waiver was for KHC to obtain audited statements:

Source: KHC 8-K, 3-22-19 Exhibit 10.1 Waiver and Consent No.1

S&P immediately downgraded KHC's debt to two rungs above non-investment grade, or "junk" status, according to MarketWatch and S&P.

Source: S&P Global Ratings and "S&P puts Kraft Keinz on review for possible downgrade that would move it closer to junk status", March 18, 2019.

In addition, S&P Global Ratings cited the recent issues at KHC, including an SEC probe of their accounting. KHC had cut its dividends in half to $1.60 per share. If S&P further downgrades KHC's rating, it would likely be by one notch. The rating would stay just above junk status, "unless particularly negative information is uncovered":

Source: Same as above.

Recent Developments. NASDAQ has given KHC 60 days after March 15, 2019, to regain compliance with NASDAQ listing rules, which KHC breached by not filing its 10-K report for 2018. KHC has to come up with a plan by May 14, 2019, to satisfy NASDAQ to keep its listing. KHC said it will file the 10-K "in the coming weeks" after March 15. If KHC comes up with an acceptable "plan", NASDAQ could give it another 180 days from the 10-K's due date to regain compliance. KHC has 4 months to act (180 days less 60 days, or 120 days after May 14). Seven weeks have since passed:

Source: KHC Press Release, cited as Exhibit 99.1 in its 3/15/19 8-K filing.

KHC has a week and a half left to produce audited financial statements for the lenders and give NASDAQ a plan on when it will release its 10-K for 2018.

I believe KHC's EBITDA will fall fairly significantly (see section below). If KHC has to increase capital expenditures to boost sales and increase debt levels, and if any further write-downs of its brand's asset values occur, KHC's equity and coverage ratios could fall. A major covenant of its senior notes requires KHC to maintain $35 billion in equity. If KHC ever breaches that level, its debt would likely fall below investment grade and its stock would fall. Here is the 2017 10-K, Note 16 on Debt:

Source: KHC 10-K filing 2017, dated 2-16-2018.

On Feb 21, 2019, KHC disclosed unaudited financial statements showing that its equity was $51.9 billion, down 17.5% from $66.2 billion (2018). It wrote-down $15.4 billion in goodwill and intangible asset impairments. A week later on February 28, 2019, KHC filed an 8-K where it described in more detail the nature of the impairments and what caused them.

On May 6, 2019, KHC filed an 8-K indicating that prior year financial statements could not be relied upon. They stressed that the revisions were not quantitatively material. Based on certain "misstatements" and "misconduct" by some of KHC's procurement employees, certain upfront payments and rebates to suppliers should have been deferred and recognized over a longer period of time. The net result: $208 million in higher costs over several years. 2018 costs were only $30 million higher.

The total effect on Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 was a reduction of just 1%.:

Source: KHC May 6, 2019, 8-K Filing.

Balance Sheet. The effect on the previous $15.4 billion in impairment loss write-downs was just $13 million, or just 0.08%:

Source: Same as above

This is a little confusing. This table shows that the revisions are negligible:

Source: Hake

These corrections to the prior statements are not the real story. KHC's base business deterioration and the slowing demand for its basic brands and KHC's forecasting is the real story. What really forced KHC to estimate such a massive $15.4 billion write-down? What is the actual discounted cash flows from the brands it used to make the write-downs? Do they estimate that sales will fall? How far out are they projecting? How much lower are they estimating margins on sales? The SEC wants to know more about what is going on in KHC's forecasting and the methodology of the write-downs. The recent 8-K filing of May 6, 2019, indicated that on March 1, 2019, the SEC subpoenaed KHC for more information about its forecasting :

Source: KHC May 6, 2019, 8-K Filing.

Where Does All This Leave KHC's Projections?

I have reviewed all this information and paid particularly close attention to the write-down issues and not so much the procurement problems and related SEC probe. Compared to the $15.4 billion write-downs in 2018, the adjustments announced on May 6, 2019, are not as important.

The Write-Downs. KHC's February 28, 2019, 8-K contains the analytical guts of the loss impairment by KHC. In that filing, KHC said it expects future margin compression and sales declines in its product lines. But it did not indicate how far out its forecasting methodology extended. I believe KHC expects to report declines in sales and EBITDA for at least the next three to five years. KHC may also have to sell some assets to keep its coverage ratios in line and reduce principal debt amounts. It may also have to increase capex to turn its sales around. All of these could hurt its stock valuation.

Here is an example of what I mean. KHC indicated that its impairment tests on both goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets had yielded a number of complicated writedowns. I have highlighted in yellow the parts where KHC seemed to admit that lower sales and margin compression are the root cause of the write-downs:

Source: KHC 8-K filed 2-21-19.

Note, that there were at least 8 different causes:

"future year margin expectations" - natural cheese and meats

"lower net sales growth" - natural and processed cheese categories

"lower, positive net sales growth expectations - Canada segment

"declines in seafood and seasonal cordials categories" - Southeast Asia

"foreign exchange rate declines" - Papual New Guinea

"net sales and margin declines" - Latin America

"revised 2019 base and future margin expectations" - Oscar Meyer brand

"lower net sales growth" - Velvetta and Philadelphia brands

Here is my point. The company is expecting lower sales growth and even sales declines with some products. If sales are flat, you can disguise a decline in sales as "lower net sales growth", since negative growth is also equal to "lower" sales growth. That phrase is meaningless - it can include sales drops.

There is anecdotal evidence to support this point. Bloomberg recently had an article pointing out that Millennials apparently hate American cheese and are "killing" it. Kraft cheese sales are expected to drop 1.6% this year alone:

Source: "American Cheese on the Decline as Americans Decline Processed Food", Bloomberg.com October 10, 2018.

Incredibly, a general manager at Kraft admitted that sales were flat:

Source: Same Bloomberg article.

It's not just that demand is lower. Kraft has been lowering prices. So lower volume x lower prices = a double whammy hit to sales:

Source: Same article.

It's not just competition from private label brands at stores is causing KHC's brands' sales to fall. Americans are buying less processed food such as Kraft Heinz brands. A general aversion to those foods by Millennials and more health-conscious buyers, plus sales price declines meant to induce base demand have caused KHC's margins to compress. This is why KHC cited issues with its "base" projections as a cause for some of the write-downs.

Effect of KHC's Write-Down and Projections on its Stock Valuation

To estimate KHC's stock value, I used two different scenarios. The first is that sales would decline 5% on a cumulative basis over the next three years and that margins would compress by twice that amount over the same period. The second scenario is less drastic: a 5% decline in sales over the next 5 years and the same 2x margin compression over that period.

Here is the estimated EBITDA and net cash flow after interest in Scenario 1:

Source: Hake estimates

Note that by 2021, there will only be $4.7 billion to pay $1.95 billion in dividends (at $1.60 per share, the new reduced rate KHC is paying). This means EBITDA covers the dividend by only 2.4 times. Interest coverage will also be low. There will only be just $6 billion to cover $1.3 billion in interest payments (not including principal due), a 4.65x coverage ratio.

This can be used to estimate the stock's value. Using the same EV/EBITDA multiple as today (9.9x), and assuming no increase in net debt, the stock is worth only $24.18, or 25.5% below today's price.

Source: Hake estimates

My estimates are based on the fact that KHC's EBITDA margins fell from 7.6% in 2017 to 6.5% in 2018. But maybe this is too drastic. What if sales fall 5% after only 5 years, and margins compress twice that amount over 5 years?:

Source: Hake

My estimates are probably going to be conservative. I am projecting a cumulative decline of just 5% in sales over the next several years. But KHC took a loss of $15.4 billion on the value of its brands. That represents 58.7% of KHC's 2018 sales of $26.3 billion. This was based on a discounted cash flow analysis and projection of its future sales and income from these brands. KHC said that lower sales and lower sales growth and margins were the main reasons. People are not buying as much processed cheese, hot dogs and other processed foods that KHC sells. KHC knows this and has essentially told us to expect lower sales and margins, They intend to lower sales prices to try and induce demand at lower price points. This will also lower KHC's margins and EBITDA figures in the near future.

I don't believe investors have rationally thought through this yet. I decided to use broaden the estimate of KHC's stock value by using both 2020 and 2021 EBITDA figures and multiplying them against today's EV/EBITDA multiple in both the 3 years out and 5 years out scenarios:

Source: Hake estimates.

This shows that on average, KHC's stock is worth $26.83, or 17.4% lower than today's price. This does not include the effects from any further write-downs, higher capex costs to spur demand, higher debt or asset sales, lower equity values on the balance sheet, or any further S&P potential downgrade.

For example, if KHC had to write down its brands again by 10% over the next three years and if debt levels had to increase by a cumulative 10% over that period, KHC's shareholders' equity would fall to $37 billion (very close to the $35 billion equity redline from creditors):

Source: Hake estimates

KHC has not released its Statement of Cash Flows for 2018 since it did not include that in the summary financials produced on Feb. 21, 2019. If debt or capex levels rise, this could also lower the stock's valuation.

KHC is a Value Trap Which Should Be Avoided

The fact that KHC lowered its dividend and took a massive write-off is not a reason to buy the stock. It is a reason to take caution. My analysis is based on scenarios of sales slowdowns and margin compression in the future. My analysis shows that the stock is worth no more than $26.83 per share, or 17% below today's price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.