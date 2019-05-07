Axcella IPO: The Expected Enterprise Value Is Not Expensive

In 2018 and 2017, the FCF was equal to -$27.9 million and -$31.3 million respectively.

Axcella expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to develop product candidates AXA 1665, AXA 1125 and AXA 1957, among other purposes.

Axcella is a biotech company focused on the design of new multifactorial interventions to treat dysregulated metabolism of patients with different conditions.

Thanks to favorable feedback received from the FDA in March 2019, Axcella (AXLA) should receive attention from institutional investors. While the company is still at an early stage of development, well-known investors like Flagship Pioneering Funds or Fidelity acquired shares before the IPO. Additionally, the expected enterprise value does not appear to be expensive as compared to other pharmaceutical companies. To sum up, investors may have to wait several years to see the first top line results, but this name appears to be promising.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2008, Axcella is a biotech company focused on the design of new multifactorial interventions to treat dysregulated metabolism of patients with different conditions.

Source: Prospectus

Using the AXA Development Platform, the company has designed several endogenous metabolic modulators or EMMs, which are molecules that help regulate human metabolism. With six different candidates still at the preclinical stage of development, Axcella is still at an early stage of development.

The most exciting product candidates include AXA 1665, which targets Hepatic Encephalopathy, AXA 1125, and AXA 1957. The latter two are intended to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The table below provides additional details on the company's pipeline:

Source: Prospectus

The Company's Lead Candidate: AXA1665 In Hepatic Encephalopathy

The company has completed a Non-IND, IRB-Approved Clinical Study to test AXA 1665 with subjects suffering from hepatic insufficiency. Twenty three patients participated in Part 1, and sixteen subjects participated in Part 2. Axcella did not observe any safety trouble. According to the prospectus, the product was well-tolerated.

In the study, patients receiving the higher dose of AXA 1665 showed a cumulative increase of 40% in the Fischer's ratio, the molar ratio of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) to aromatic amino acids. The image below provides further details in this regard:

Source: Prospectus

While the product candidate is still at an early stage of development, the feedback from the FDA was favorable. In a meeting with the FDA on March 6, 2019, the company had the opportunity to discuss clinical endpoints and other features relating to an IND-opening Clinical Trial for AXA1665. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The market opportunity appears to be large. Prevalence of cirrhosis in the United States is approximated to be in 633,000 adults. Besides, it is estimated that the prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy is equal to 10% to 14% in the cirrhotic population.

Additionally, the global HE market was valued at more than $2.4 billion, and there are no treatments that directly address the complexity of HE in an integrated manner. With this in mind, if the FDA approves the product, AXLA could capture a significant share of the total addressable market. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Coherentmarketinsights

"Despite these treatment options for HE, none are adequate to directly address the multifactorial etiology, complexity, severity and sequelae of HE. This is either because the existing treatment options do not sufficiently and comprehensively address the underlying pathophysiologic drivers such as amino acid dysregulation, ammonia detoxification and sarcopenia, or they fail to pre-empt the cascading series of events leading to HE, such as altered metabolic signaling, or combinations thereof. Based on the evidence to date, sarcopenia is not only an effect-modifier of HE but also an independent complication of cirrhosis itself, impacting overall morbidity and mortality of cirrhotic patients." Source: Prospectus

The company expects to commence a Phase 2-3 trial in the second half of 2020. Investors may have to wait a few years until the results are delivered, which is not ideal.

Brilliant Management

While the company is not large, the management brings expertise from well-known organizations. The President and Chief Executive Officer has worked for Novartis (NVS) and was Executive Vice President and Head of US Oncology. The CFO was Treasurer and Head of Business Development Finance at Purdue Pharma L.P. and was also Executive Director at UBS Securities (UBS). The business profile of the Chief Scientific Officer is also remarkable. He was Partner at McKinsey & Company and has a Ph.D. in biology from the University of Washington.

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 2.45x, the company's financial situation seems to be stable. However, there exists financial risk, which market participants should understand. As shown in the image below, as of December 31, 2018, the cash in hand was equal to $79 million.

Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities front, investors should notice the total amount of long-term debt. As of December 31, 2018, the financial debt was equal to $24.5 million. See a list of liabilities below:

Source: Prospectus

Given the total amount of debt, what matters the most is when should Axcella pay its financial obligations. Bear in mind the following risk. If the company needs to make payments and it has no cash, it may sell equity, which should lead to share price depreciation.

The image below provides a list of contractual obligations:

Source: Prospectus

As of today, the total amount of cash is more significant than the company's financial debt. However, market participants should notice that Axcella accepted paying interest rates of more than 10%. Most market participants will agree that this interest rate is expensive. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

"For purposes of this table, the interest due under the 2018 Credit Facility was calculated using an assumed interest rate of 10.54% (LIBOR plus 8.50%) per annum, which was the interest rate in effect as of December 31, 2018." Source: Prospectus

Income Statement

Like most biotechnology companies, Axcella reports R&D expenses, and losses from operations. The image below shows the top of the P&L:

Source: Prospectus

With that, market participants should study the cash burn rate. It is more relevant than the operating losses. In 2018 and 2017, the FCF was equal to -$27.9 million and -$31.3 million respectively.

Source: Prospectus

The company expects to have sufficient cash to operate until 2021:

“Based on our current plans, we believe our cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2019, together with the net proceeds from this offering, will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the second quarter of 2021.” Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

Axcella expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to develop product candidates AXA 1665, AXA 1125 and AXA 1957, among other purposes. Note that the company does not expect to use the proceeds to reduce its debt, which is appealing. The lines below provide further detail on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Capitalization

The initial public offering price will be between $20.00 and $22.00 per share. With 22.988 million shares outstanding after the IPO, at $21, the total market capitalization should be equal to $482 million. Adding debt of $25 million and deducting cash of $146 million, the expected enterprise value should be $360 million. See below more on the scheduled capitalization:

Source: Prospectus

Notable Stockholders

Remarkable institutional players appreciated the trials executed by Axcella. Flagship Pioneering Funds, Fidelity and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) are among the shareholders. Note in the table below that they expect to reduce their positions, but their stake will remain significant after the IPO:

Source: Prospectus

Competitors And Valuation

The list of competitors is shown below:

- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL)

- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)

- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

- Novartis AG

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY)

- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)

- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX)

- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)

- NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)

- Genfit SA (GNFT)

- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (OTC:KLDO)

As shown in the chart below, competitors report an enterprise value from $263 million to $2.48 billion:

Source: YCharts

Notice that like Axcella, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding are also at an early stage of development. The enterprise value of Kaleido and Scholar Rock is equal to $370 million and $375 million respectively. With these figures in mind, Axcella's total valuation of $360 million appears to be cheap.

In December, 2018, the enterprise value of Scholar Rock Holding was equal to $600 million. Hence, after the IPO, Axcella's total valuation of $360 million has an upside potential of 66%. The chart below provides further details on the matter:

The images below provide the pipeline of competitors:

Source: MDGL’s Website

Source: Intercept’s Website

Source: Esperion’s Website

Source: VK - 10-K

Source: Website of Scholar Rock

Source: NGM’s Website

Source: Kaleido’s Website

Conclusion

The feedback received in March from the FDA was favorable. Besides, the management leading Axcella brings expertise from large pharmaceutical players, and well-known institutional players bought shares. Also, the expected enterprise value is not expensive. With that, these features may not be enough to convince most investors. Keep in mind that the company is still at an early stage of development, and most investors will wait until Axcella reports additional data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.