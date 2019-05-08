Jerash Holdings: Diversification Is Key To De-Risking Its Business Model And Unlocking Value

Business overview

Jerash Holdings (JRSH), headquartered in New York, is a manufacturer and exporter of ready-made sport and outerwear from knitted fabric. Its shares listed on Nasdaq in May 2018. Jerash is an approved manufacturer to a number of well-known retailers including Walmart (WMT), Lands' End (LE), V.F. Corporation (VFC), and PVH Corp. (PVH). In an industry where price competition is fierce, Jerash's cost advantage comes from a low cost workforce and locating its manufacturing facilities in US & EU tariff-free zones in Jordan. It employs around 3,100 workers comprising Jordanians (25%) and migrant workers (75%) from Bangladesh, Myanmar, India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Its tariff advantaged status means it does not have to engage in expensive tariff engineering as set out in the slide below.

Source: Company February 2019 Investor Presentation

Strong tailwinds

Source: Yahoo finance

The saying, "a rising tide lifts all boats" is very applicable here as the demand for athleisure products, must-have clothing especially for the social media influenced younger generation, has benefitted major market players. As shown in the graph above, over the last 12 years the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has materially underperformed a dominant athletic brand like Nike (NKE) which in turn has been left in the dust by European sports fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion (JD.L). If share price performance is a gauge of who has benefited most from this trend, then leading sports and casual wear manufacturer Shenzhou International Group (HK:2313) is a clear winner. It has managed to match the Amazon (AMZN) share price rise where the Great Financial Crisis barely registers as a bump on the road. Jerash occupies the most lucrative vein, sportswear manufacturing, and if it can continue to capture even a modest part of this market its stock should perform very well.

De-risking through diversification

Jerash is seeking to diversify away from a very narrow customer, product and country exposure at present. It is broadening its product range having recently opened a multi-color screen printing shop to secure higher margin orders and is increasing its warm weather seasonal lines. It recently acquired another manufacturing facility in Jordan with an additional 1.5+ million pieces annual capacity. It has accumulated a large cash balance to fund growth its ambitions including its manufacturing base. Global athletic and casual wear brands are looking to diversify their supplier bases away from areas where there are tariff and trade tensions which should help Jerash to secure more orders from existing customers and numerous potential new customers as shown in the slide below.

Source: Company February 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation - asymmetric investment opportunity

Source: Company February 2019 Investor Presentation

The graphic above demonstrates that Jerash is clearly benefiting from its tariff and labor cost advantages. It is on course to record a 4-year revenue CAGR to March 31, 2019, of 18%. In its fiscal 2019 Q3 press release, its CEO Sam Choi stated that they generated USD70.5 million in year-to-date revenues. Though Jerash is tracking gross profit margins of 23% it experienced fiscal 2019 Q3 margin pressure as it made a one-off decision to gain market share in warm weather pants through discounting. However, management expect margins to return to normal levels for Q4. Its growth is largely customer order led with its agreement to expand capacity by taking over the lease of a factory adjacent to their existing Jordanian facilities being driven by a new 800,000 piece order from two customers. They are also seeing early indications from existing customer orders for notable year-over-year growth in volumes in fiscal 2020.

I think there is an asymmetric trade opportunity here. Jerash has a market cap of about USD80 million and enterprise value of USD53 million due to a large net cash balance. If Jerash achieves its year ended March 31, 2019 sales target of USD82 million and a net income margin in line with the year before of 15% then it trades on a 6.5x historic PE (4.3x on an ex-cash basis). This compares with market leader Shenzhou International Group which trades on a historic PE multiple of over 27x. Assuming Jerash is awarded a higher PE multiple as its diversification efforts de-risks its business model there could be over 100% upside based on multiple expansion alone. With cash comprising 33% of its current market cap downside should be limited assuming Jerash can achieve cash flow break even during a downturn.

Risks:

Concentration risk: Jerash suffers from a host of concentration risks including a single country manufacturing base (only Jordan), key customer exposure (VF Corporation comprised 82% of three months ended December 31, 2018, total revenues) and limited product range (e.g. 48% of fiscal year 2018 sales were jackets). Though customer and product diversification should be achievable establishing manufacturing bases in other countries risks diluting its tariff-free competitive advantage.

Jordan country risks : Clearly there are geopolitical risks associated with this region. However, Jordan is seen as a US ally that is strategically important to promote regional stability. As part of the US's show of solidarity with Jordan, it has made it the beneficiary of more than USD1.3 billion in US aid payments annually and favorable trade agreements. Geographically it is ideally located at the crossroads between North America/Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Low cost labor : this plays both ways. On the risk side employing cheap labor, including refugees, can bring to mind the possibility of unsafe and exploitative sweat labor camps. Jerash is aware of this image and is at pains to point out that it pays a living wage, its workforce is long-tenured, the work conditions have undergone inspection and they have been recognized by the UN and EU for providing work to Syrian refugees. If Jerash can clearly demonstrate its activities benefit the vulnerable global brands may consider contracting work to Jerash a part of their corporate responsibility programs.

Reliance on tariff-free zone advantages : this constitutes a material part of Jerash's overall competitive advantage. The United States qualifying industrial zone status was established in 2000 and provides for free movement of industrial goods between Jordan and the USA. Jerash estimates this saved one of its customers, The North Face, USD18 million in tariffs in the last fiscal year. The European Union free trade area status was established in 2002 and updated in 2018. If these agreements are terminated or amended in a disadvantageous way for Jerash its business model will be severely impaired.

Automation/competition/moat : Jerash operates in a very competitive market that is constantly seeking to lower manufacturing costs. One of the largest sports footwear manufacturers, Yue Yuen Industrial (HK.0551), who supplies many of the brands Jerash is hoping to build relationships with (e.g. Nike, Adidas, Puma, Under Armour), is moving manufacturing away from China and reducing its reliance on labor as it invests heavily in automation technology. Presumably, it is also possible for a competitor to set up operations in a Jordanian tariff-free zone and enjoy similar benefits.

Seasonality of sales : A large portion of its revenues come from the first six months of its fiscal year as the majority of its V.F. Corporation orders are from winter season fashions. Therefore, the second half of its fiscal year reflects lower sales in anticipation of the spring/summer seasons. Jerash is, therefore, trying to win customers whose orders are stronger during the spring months. This would also reduce its concentration risk with VF Corporation.

Other risks to keep in mind are exchange rate risk and the cyclical nature of the retail market.

Key takeaways

On the plus side, Jerash has a competitive advantage mainly due to the free trade tariff exemptions and low cost labor available from its manufacturing base in Jordan. It enjoys strong athleisure tailwinds and as a minor player, even small market share gains should accrue material benefits. The company has a very high historical return on capital of 40%+ (excluding cash), generates substantial cash flow and its order book led growth indicates strong customer demand. It trades on very low PE multiples and is founder-led with its CEO Choi holding a 40% stake. It should be able to leverage its approved manufacturer VF Corp status to secure other global brand orders. On the negative side, it has substantial concentration risk, exposure to a volatile region of the world and operates in a cyclical sector. However, on balance I think the pros outweigh the cons. As Jerash diversifies away from key customer, product and possibly regional risks it should enjoy a multiple re-rating that provides a path to material upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JRSH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.