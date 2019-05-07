OrganiGram: Winning In The Canadian Market

OrganiGram has delivered one of the best operational performances among the mid-cap stocks, and we reiterate our positive outlook for the company in the near term.

Sales more than doubled driven by a jump in its recreational sales while medical sales are making up less than 10% of the total revenue now.

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF) just proved to its Canadian peers that action speaks louder than words with its latest quarterly results. We were impressed by the strong execution at OrganiGram including its ability to capture a meaningful share of the recreational market while many others struggled. We reiterate our favorable near-term view on the stock and believe the momentum will continue in the next few quarters.

(All amounts in C$)

F2019 Q2 Review

OrganiGram reported its fiscal 2019 second-quarter results on April 15, 2019, which showed another quarter of solid execution and impressive organic growth. Net revenue came in at $26.9 million which grew an impressive 116% from the prior quarter. The growth was solely driven by the success in the recreational market where OrganiGram generated $24.5 million of revenue in its first quarter that included a full three months of legal sales. Medical sales have now taken the back seat given its small contributions. Gross margin declined to 59% but remains in-line with historical averages.

(Source: Author)

OrganiGram not only achieved impressive top-line growth, but it also maintained cost control and reported a positive EBITDA of $13.3 million representing an EBITDA margin of 50%. It is very rare to see Canadian cannabis companies report positive EBITDA given that many firms are spending a lot of money on marketing and internal resources. OrganiGram has decided to keep a low profile and its SG&A expenses were only $9.7 million during the last quarter. For reference, CannTrust (CTST) reported $16 million and HEXO (HEXO) reported $13 million of SG&A in their calendar 2018 Q4. Some analysts, including us, have mentioned OrganiGram's low-profile as one reason the stock has been relatively quiet in the past. However, the benefits of a lean organization are showing up on the bottom line now.

(Source: Author)

After OrganiGram's stock rallied during 2019, the company has also benefited from a clean balance sheet after it announced the forced conversion of its convertible debentures due 2020. At the end of February, the company had $63 million of cash and it is in the process of securing a $140 million of debt financing from a Schedule 1 Canadian bank. We think the removal of the remaining convertible debentures will help save the company 6% annual coupon which is positive from a cash flow perspective.

Market Reactions

OrganiGram reported its quarterly results on the same day that Aphria (APHA) also reported its fiscal 2019 Q3 results. However, Aphria reported a very disappointing quarter which pushed the stock down double digits while dragging down the entire cannabis sector. OrganiGram also suffered from the market meltdown that day, despite its overall positive quarter.

(Source: TSX)

However, OrganiGram remains one of the best performers among the mid-cap cannabis stocks. The group gapped up during the first three months of 2019 together before earnings began to separate performances among the players. For example, CannTrust was performing in-line with OrganiGram before its latest earnings tanked the stock. HEXO also had a strong quarter which supported its recent performance. We think investors are rewarding companies with strong performance and punishing players that have shown poor execution in the latest quarter.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Looking Ahead

We think OrganiGram remains one of the best Canadian cannabis plays due to its solid market position and flawless execution so far. Management has taken a measured and low-key approach in the last few years when some of its peers engaged in flashy acquisitions and headline-grabbing announcements. However, the latest quarter showed that OrganiGram is taking a sizeable share of the recreational market. To demonstrate how much OrganiGram has sold to the recreational market, the chart below shows that it sold as much as Aurora did (3-month run-rate based on 2018 Q4) and more than double the sales from HEXO. Aphria reported results on the same day, but Canada's fourth-largest cannabis company only reported $7.2 million in sales.

(Source: Author)

We recommend investors that want Canadian exposure to consider OrganiGram for two reasons. First of all, OrganiGram currently trades at 14x annualized revenue which is cheaper than HEXO at 42x and similar to CannTrust at 12x. CannTrust has suffered a severe selloff due to poor execution and untimely decision to offer US$200 million shares to the market. Secondly, OrganiGram has established its early market leadership in the recreational market delivering consistent growth since legalization happened last October. It outperformed many of its peers by avoiding logistical issues such as packaging and labeling which hampered sales at many of its competitors. The company is well-funded and is on pace to complete Phase 4 expansion which will increase its annual capacity from 36,000 kg to 113,000 kg by the end of calendar 2019. Overall, we think the company is going to continue its recent momentum after it secured Quebec as an additional distribution partner and Phase 4 is expected to come online this year. We reiterate our positive view on OrganiGram after the latest quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.