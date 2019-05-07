Look Past The Current Auto Weakness, And BorgWarner Has Investment Appeal

The Street may not like the R&D BorgWarner is committing to hybrids and EVs, but BorgWarner is winning business and its backlog is now mostly hybrid-related business.

BorgWarner is navigating this downturn reasonably well, and revenue should start picking up in the second half on easier comps.

These aren’t great times for the auto sector, with U.S. auto sales down more than 5% in April, European registrations down 4% in March, and Chinese auto sales down 11% in the first quart of 2019. Against that backdrop, it’s not really surprising that BorgWarner (BWA) is seeing revenue and margin contraction.

Looking out further, though, BorgWarner’s backlog suggests that the company’s leverage to hybrids and EVs is increasing as expected, and while there is still uncertainty as to what the margins on that business will look like, I believe today’s price discounts an excessively pessimistic view. The numbers probably won’t start looking better for BorgWarner until the second half of 2019, and there is still some risk there, but I think longer-term investors may want to dig in and do their due diligence on this underrated powertrain player.

Q1 Was Better, Or At Least Less Bad, Than Expected

I can’t really say that BorgWarner had a great first quarter, particularly relative to where expectations were a year ago, but in the context of near-term expectations, the company did at least do better than expected and continues to operate to relatively conservative internal assumptions.

Revenue contracted more than 3% on an organic basis, but did beat expectations by close to 4%. Engine segment revenue was down 2% on an organic basis, while drivetrain was down close to 6%. BorgWarner’s revenue performance once again outperformed underlying vehicle builds, but by a smaller margin than in the fourth quarter, with 190bp of outperformance (vs 500bp in the fourth quarter).

Gross margin contracted by more than a point, EBITDA declined by 11%, and both segment profit and operating profit declined by 13%. Margin contractions were 50bp at the EBITDA level, 70bp at the operating line, and 90bp at the segment line, though segment profit beat expectations by about 2% and operating profit outperformed by close to 2% as well. At the segment level, Engine profits declined 14%, with 120bp of margin contraction, while Drivetrain declined 13% with 50bp of contraction; Engine margins remain meaningfully higher (15.1% vs. 10.7%).

Conservative Guidance Seems Wise For Now

Along with Aptiv (APTV) and Lear (LEA), BorgWarner has among the most conservative outlooks for 2019 vehicle production, with the company expecting a 3.5% decline. To that end, management also guided to a Q2 slightly below sell-side expectations despite the better-than-expected first quarter results.

At this point, I see no upside to BorgWarner getting heroic with guidance. It’s going to take at least another quarter or two for the vehicle situations in North America and Europe to work themselves out, and the rebound later in 2019 may well only be positive in the context of easier comps.

Management is also launching a two-year cost restructuring program that seeks to generate around $40 million to $50 million in annual savings by 2021 at a cost of $80 million to $100 million. That may seem relatively unambitious, but BorgWarner already does pretty well on margins on a relative basis, and I think upcoming customer launches limit how far they can cut expenses. I’d also note that not much, if any, of this will really fall to the bottom line – instead, management will use it to help neutralize the impact of higher R&D spending on hybrid/EV programs.

Street/investor consternation with R&D spending frustrates me. It has been a huge issue at Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY), even though it seems that French auto supplier has benefited with significant initial hybrid/EV system wins. So too with BorgWarner, where the company’s 3-yr backlog has shifted in just one year (from 2018 to 2019) to 80% hybrid/electric (70% hybrid, 10% electric) from 50%. I believe this is a consummate “it takes money to make money” situation, and I think investing in various components like electric motors, drive modules, power electronics systems, cabin environmental systems, and so on is money well spent.

The Outlook

It’s still hard to say who the winners will be as the auto sector shifts from internal combustion engines to hybrids and then on to electric vehicles. I like Valeo’s early positioning, but companies like Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY), Johnson Controls (JCI) have their wins too. So far it looks like BorgWarner is doing well in winning slots in hybrids and EVs, and I’d also note an ongoing opportunity in more efficient gasoline-powered cars through components like turbochargers and dual-clutch transmissions.

Although my near-term expectations are lower given the marked declines in vehicle sales around the world, my five-year and 10-year assumptions haven’t changed all that much and this sort of cyclicality is pretty typical for the sector. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 5%, with FCF margins on the high end of “mid-single-digits” driving over 7% long-term FCF growth. I do have some concerns that my long-term FCF margin assumptions could be aggressive, but I think BorgWarner’s early investments in hybrid and EV systems will pay off with strong share and good content value at attractive margins.

I value BorgWarner both by long-term discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue. I get fairly similar results either way, with my EV/revenue approach (based on an EBITDA margin around 16%) in the high $40’s and a DCF-based fair value of around $50.

The Bottom Line

Plenty could still go wrong; auto sales could stay weaker for longer, BorgWarner could see other vendors win more content (or see more OEMs choose to insource), and margins on future hybrid/EV business could be weaker than I expect. On the other hand, I think today’s price factors in too much negativity, as it would seem to assume little-to-no margin improvement or revenue growth below expected vehicle volumes. The short-term outlook still has risk, but I think this is a name to look at now for longer-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.