DBO Could Be Ready To Tumble

All indicators point towards lower crude prices, following growing US tensions with Iran and China.

Net spec length declines moderately, indicating that the appreciation of oil markets might be near.

US oil storage accelerating, net crude imports post a healthy build-up and supply ramps up for the second consecutive week, providing consistent headwinds to crude markets and DBO shares.

Investment thesis

Since last week, the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO) is on a correction path, but the Fund remains in a bullish trend configuration. Despite that, most indicators are pointing towards the end of this trend, with the acceleration of US crude storage, dipping net spec positioning and increasing geopolitical risk in both Asia and the Middle East. That being said, I revert my positioning on DBO and now expect the fund to edge lower in the coming period.

Source: TradingView

DBO – Invesco DB Oil Fund

DBO tracks the price of WTI oil using future contracts and futures-based exposure. Instead of rolling its exposure on front-month contracts, DBO rolls its exposure into whichever contract month (within the next 13) looks most attractive by its rules. For the time being, DBO’s exposure consists of the following:

Source: Bloomberg

Besides, the fund is structured like a commodity pool, implying that the long-term holder will be taxed on any gains even if they did not sell shares. Despite that, DBO lags to replicate short-term moves in crude prices, but provides low incurred costs.

Source: Nasdaq

Indeed, DBO offers an expense ratio 0.78% and an average spread in the last 60 days of 0.09%, which is in the industry’s average.

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to latest EIA report, U.S crude stock build-up accelerated (w/w), up 2.16% to 470.6m barrels in the March 16-29 period. Despite this moderate crude storage lift, DBO edged slightly higher on the corresponding period, up 0.78% to $11.06 per share. With this advance, crude oil seasonality steadies, posting a surplus of 7.9% or 34,612k barrels compared to 2018 levels and establishing in a slight deficit of 2% or 9,790k barrels versus the five-year average.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report – EIA

Meanwhile, refined petroleum storage continued to post mitigated results. While gasoline storage advanced slightly, up 0.41% (w/w) to 226.7m barrels, distillates storage decline accelerated, down 1.03% (w/w) to 125.7m barrels. That being said and given last week’s steady declines, refined stocks are still in a stable deficit compared to the five-year average, following slower-than-normal refining utilization rates witnessed in the last week, caused by higher-than-anticipated maintenance periods.

Given that, the crude oil storage advance and refined inventory dip are cancelling out, providing a neutral impact on DBO shares.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

Meanwhile, American crude output continues to advance, up 0.82% (w/w) to 12.3m barrels per day, despite the robust decline in active oil rigs registered last week. Going forward, the latest Baker Hughes oil rig count in the April 26–May 4 period indicates only one rig withdrawal and pointing out persisting output ramp-up, which is negative for crude oil futures and its proxy DBO.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

Additionally, American oil balance weakens further (w/w), following accelerating net imports, up 7.5% to 4.8m barrels, sustained by slowing exports, down 2.61% (w/w) to 2.61m barrels.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

The latest Commitment of Traders Report published by the CFTC shows a moderate net speculative positioning decline in the April 23-30 period, down 4.25% (w/w) to 524,103 contracts, whereas DBO shares posted a slight decrease, down 2.24% (w/w) to $10.92 per share.

This moderate dip is attributable to both strong short accumulations, up 17.35% (w/w) to 114,195 contracts and marginal long liquidations, down 0.99% (w/w) to 638,298 contracts. In spite of that, the speculative interest for the black commodity remains sustained, with strong long accretions posted since mid-February. Nevertheless, net spec positioning seems to have reached a top and I expect a steady length in the following weeks, up until the next OPEC+ crude quota decision.

Since 2019's start, net speculative positioning on Nymex crude lifted 89.06% or 239,451 contracts, whilst DBO’s YTD performance posted a gain of 19.64% to $10.66 per share.

Fundamental developments

Since my last note, published on April 17, DBO corrected slightly, down 1.64% to $10.8 per share, following a confluence of factors. The main culprits are the ban of Iran’s sanction waivers, President Trump’s weekend tweet pointing towards a Sino-American trade deal ultimatum and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as the US deploys a carrier strike group and a bomber task force to prevent any attack on US interests and its allies.

Although a military intervention in the Middle East is highly unlikely, the worst-case scenario remains an increase of trade tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200b of Chinese goods, which will undeniably hurt global oil demand and thus provide significant bearishness on DBO shares.

In the meantime and given the latest oil correction, the crude oil future curve remains in backwardation, despite the sharp slope reduction witnessed these days. With this evolution, DBO is negatively impacted by the roll-yield and could further suffer if geopolitical tensions intensify.

In this context, I expect US crude markets and DBO to head lower, amid increasing American oil stockpiles, decreasing net spec positioning and growing tensions in the Middle East and Asia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.