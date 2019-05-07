KushCo: Margins Are Concerning

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

KushCo Holdings (OTCQB:KSHB) reported its fiscal 2019 second-quarter results but the stock market reaction has been tepid. Despite robust top-line growth and raising its full-year 2019 guidance, we think investors remain concerned about the weak gross margins that have become a persistent issue at the cannabis supplies manufacturer.

(All amounts in US$)

F2019 Q2 Review

KushCo reported results for the quarter that ended on February 28, 2019. Revenue grew 39% to $35 million which shows that KushCo has been successful in expanding its customer base and broadening its products offering. However, gross margins remain depressed at 13% which did not improve from last quarter. We highlighted the concerning trend of deteriorating gross margin last quarter in "Weak Margins Urgently In Need Of Fixing". Management has acknowledged the issues it has with its margins and has pointed to temporary issues that incurred one-time costs. Without these one-time costs, margins should have been 20% which is still low (they also said normalized margins should have been 20% for the prior quarter).

(Source: Author)

As a result of KushCo's struggles with gross margins, it is almost impossible to be profitable based on its business model. Despite $35 million in sales, cost of goods sold accounted for $30 million leaving a gross margin of only $4.5 million. However, KushCo generated total SG&A of $19 million which means that KushCo would need to generate an additional $14.5 million of gross profits before it could break-even operationally. Based on its gross margin of 13%, KushCo needs another $112 million of sales in order to pay for its SG&A expenses (assuming SG&A stayed constant which is unrealistic).

(F2019 Q2 10-K)

Despite the fast-growing nature of the cannabis industry, KushCo's business model seems to rely on low-margin manufacturing which significantly limits its cash flow and profitability. From a cash flow perspective, the company is bleeding cash after burning through $35 million in the last six months. Inventory build accounted for $24 million of the cash outflow which is posing liquidity concerns in the short-term.

In January 2019, KushCo had to raise additional capital by selling 6.5 million shares and 3.2 million warrants for $34 million in total. KushCo only had 81 million shares before the equity raise, which means that it issued 8% of its market cap in addition to giving out warrants with warrants that are essentially at the money now ($5.75 exercise price). Counting the warrants, KushCo just issued 12% of its share count to raise $34 million. Ironically, the $34 million won't even be enough to fund its cash burn of $35 million during the last 6 months.

(F2019 Q2 10-K)

With only $18 million of cash left on its balance sheet at the end of February, we think there is a high likelihood that KushCo might need to raise capital again in order to fund its daily operations. We don't see margins improving in any significant way in the short-term which means that cash burn will likely continue into the rest of 2019. Without access to traditional banking, KushCo might have to tap the equities market again soon which will further dilute existing shareholders. We don't think it represents an efficient use of capital to fund working capital with equity. However, we think the path to profitability and cash flow positive remains treacherous and a few quarters away.

Looking Ahead

KushCo is one of the biggest pick-and-shovel plays in the cannabis industry. It focuses on becoming the supplier-of-choice for the cannabis industry and is benefiting from the explosive growth in the cannabis industry right now. As more and more producers come online and existing players scale up, we think the demand for its products will continue to climb. However, since our initiating coverage in December, the company has faced challenges maintaining its margin. It offers very low-margin products that resulted in very tight margins and little room for error at the company, creating risks in the case of any disruption to its operations. Despite the company raising its fiscal 2019 full-year guidance from $110 to $120 million to $140 to $150 million, investors remain on the sidelines. The stock has underperformed the broader cannabis sector and has been range-bound for most of the last twelve months.

(Source: TSX)

KushCo currently trades at 3.4x EV/Sales and has a market cap of $490 million. We remain on the sidelines as the elephant in the room continues to be the need for improvement in gross margins. For investors, we think KushCo needs to demonstrate its ability to achieve sustainable margins in order to see a path to profitability. For these reasons, we would stay away from KushCo until operational performance and liquidity situation improve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.