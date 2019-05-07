EBay: Increasing Balance Sheet Risk

Though investors received significant alpha from EBAY over the past several years, future returns may be negatively impacted by the deterioration of its balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

During this current bull market, investors in eBay (ticker: EBAY) have enjoyed attractive investment returns through the years. However, its balance sheet has consistently weakened over this same timeframe, which is discouraging as it coincides with a strong economy and a corresponding strong consumer. The past several years reported little (if any) growth in operating earnings and this is quite concerning as it relates to the current stage of the economic cycle. If the economy were to turn over and the consumer were to tighten up its discretionary spending, EBAY’s balance sheet could become a significant issue for its future financial health.

Though EBAY’s balance sheet continues to deteriorate, management has increased its share repurchases and dividend payments, thus providing attractive shareholder returns. This capital allocation strategy seems to be providing short-term benefits at the expense of EBAY’s long-term health. Instead of increasing leverage to return capital to shareholders, perhaps EBAY’s management should be focused on paying down debt and improving operations, especially since profits have been relatively stagnant over the past several years. There is a plethora of content throughout Seeking Alpha discussing the investment merits of EBAY, and whether profits can rebound out of its sluggish state. This investment thesis will instead discuss the increasing risk associated with EBAY’s balance sheet and the potential for increased leverage to compound future losses should operations turn sour.

Please note: this is not a short investment thesis. In addition, all financial statement data is sourced directly from EBAY’s financial filings.

Balance Sheet Analysis

In assessing EBAY’s balance sheet, it would be prudent to analyze both the liquidity and solvency trends for the company.

Liquidity

As it currently stands, there is little concern regarding EBAY’s ability to meet short-term obligations. Even though cash flow from operations has declined over the years, it remains a net positive and is able to support EBAY’s operations. Below is a chart presenting EBAY’s key liquidity ratios since FY 2013:

As displayed above, its liquidity ratios peaked in FY 2015 and have consistently worsened since. This is quite concerning, especially since cash (& short-term investments) account for most of its current assets (69%, 76%, and 81% in FY 2018, FY 2017, and FY 2016, respectively) and have steadily declined, yet short-term borrowings and the current portion of long-term debt have steadily increased:

EBAY’s interest coverage ratios have materially declined over the past several years, as well:

What is most concerning about this deterioration is the fact that EBITDA has not grown since FY 2013, yet EBAY keeps piling on more debt. This trend in EBAY’s liquidity raises concerns regarding the capital allocation decisions management pursues involving share repurchases and dividend payments. Furthermore, free cash flow has declined substantially (~50%) from FY 2013 and should cause some unrest among investors as they contemplate the future potential of this company:

Solvency

As shown above, EBAY’s net debt to capital ratio has skyrocketed over the past several years. At the end of 2013, EBAY sported a balance sheet that was net cash. Currently, EBAY’s balance sheet is close to 40% net debt to capital. During that time, EBAY’s cash & short-term investments have dropped 50% while total debt has more than doubled. This is troubling, especially considering that EBAY’s free cash flow has steadily declined while operating earnings have remained stagnant:

It is quite clear that EBAY requires excess debt to support its operations and to return capital to equity shareholders, especially at such an aggressive rate: it repurchased $4.5b in 2018, has $5.6b currently authorized, and started paying a quarterly dividend of $0.14/share – which equates to approximately $500mm annually. This aggressive return of capital does not seem sustainable based on EBAY’s profit and cash flow trajectories.

Another solvency concern surrounding EBAY is the amount of intangible assets relative to total assets. The chart below plots total liabilities as a percent of total assets, as well as total intangible assets as a percent of total assets:

Not only has EBAY’s balance sheet deteriorated from the perspective that growth in liabilities has materially outpaced growth in assets, but the quality of those assets has faded, as well. If EBAY is faced with serious concerns about the health of its balance sheet, management cannot easily divest tangible assets to pay down its debt burden. In fact, one poor year in operating results can drive shareholder’s equity negative (especially considering that shareholder equity has dropped 50% over the past two years).

Finally, it is worth noting that all three credit agencies currently peg EBAY as an investment grade company, but towards the lower end of the spectrum. In fact, Fitch’s rating is just two notches from being considered “junk”. Any further weakening of the balance sheet could lead to these rating agencies categorizing EBAY as below-investment grade, which will have a profoundly negative effect on its stock price.

Intrinsic Value

The street consensus for EBITDA and EBT (ex. unusual items) growth in 2019 and 2020 is approximately 5% Y-o-Y for both line items. After reporting 1Q19 results, EBAY posted $2.2b of EBT (ex. unusual items) over the past four quarters. Applying a tax rate of 20% results in $1.76b in normalized net income, or $1.83/share based on 960mm diluted shares outstanding. Applying the street’s estimate of 5% EBT growth will result in NTM normalized EPS of $1.92/share. Based on EBAY’s current price of ~$38, its normalized fwd P/E ratio is ~20x. A fwd P/E ratio of 20x with expected earnings growth of 5% implies a 10% cost of equity.

A cost of equity of 10% seems way too aggressive for many reasons. As previously mentioned, EBITDA has not grown over the past several years, and EBT (excluding unusual items) has actually declined since FY 2013. It seems quite unreasonable to expect such a rebound in profit growth for the foreseeable future, especially as competition intensifies and the economy further matures. In addition, the entire investment thesis revolves around a balance sheet that has substantially depreciated over the past several years. A decline in revenue (either from company specific issues or from the economy rolling over) will substantially impact the profitability and health of the company, as highlighted by the constant decline in free cash flow. Applying a 10% cost of equity to an investment in EBAY seems to encompass little upside with much greater downside.

Conclusion

EBAY investors have enjoyed significant investment returns over the past several years. However, operating profits have been lackluster, and the balance sheet has materially deteriorated throughout this timeframe. This is very concerning as we head into the later stages of the economic cycle, especially since management seems focused on compensating equity shareholders at the expense of the balance sheet. This is not a recommendation to short the stock; however, investors should strongly consider whether the implied cost of equity compensates them enough for the increased balance sheet risk that accompanies uncertain profit growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information presented is based upon sources and data believed to be accurate and reliable.