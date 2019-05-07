A Recent Rally Has Soaked Up South State Bank's Undervaluation As It Repositions

South State could command a premium if a regional bank wants to accelerate its Southeast expansion plans, but its standalone valuation looks more full and fair.

South State is still posting qoq declines in net interest income, but the Street seems more willing to look past to the end of the repositioning process and/or potential M&A.

I was a little surprised to see South State Bank (SSB) outperform so well since my last article – up more than 25%, beating regional banks by about 5% overall and a more direct set of peers by about 10%. While I thought the shares were undervalued on a longer-term basis, the Street isn’t famous for taking a longer-term perspective, particularly when near-term earnings growth potential is more limited by the bank’s ongoing restructuring efforts. Still, with many large regional banks announcing plans to expand into the U.S. Southeast, and the bank close to the end of that repositioning process, I suspect this outperformance could be due in part to expectations that a regional bank may look to M&A to accelerate its expansion plans.

I do think South State could make an attractive buyout candidate; while the loan-to-deposit rate isn’t perfect, the bank has an attractive core deposit franchise in attractive growth markets like Charleston, SC, and Charlotte and Raleigh, NC. While a bank like U.S. Bancorp (USB) could offer as much as a 20% premium in a cash deal and still see some accretion, South State’s valuation isn’t exactly cheap on a stand-alone basis. Much as I like the long-term story at South State, with a lot of smaller banks offering 10%-20%-plus discounts to fair value today, it’s hard to call this a must-buy at this price.

Another Tough Quarter, But Basically As Expected

While a lot of the headline numbers and growth rates for South State didn’t look great in the first quarter, I think the fact that the quarter was close to expectations on many lines mitigates that to at least some extent. The Street certainly wasn’t overly concerned, as the shares haven’t lost any meaningful ground since then.

Revenue fell more than 8% yoy and 4% qoq as reported, coming in about 2% below expectations. Net interest income was weak again, not only more than 1% below expectations, but down more than 4% yoy and 2% qoq on much weaker NIM (down 30bp yoy and 6bp qoq) and low single-digit earning asset growth. The NIM pressure, expected as it may be (Q1’19 NIM was about 4bp below expectations), is a byproduct of repositioning the business after the Park Sterling business, and is occurring despite chewing through some purchase accretion.

Non-interest income was weak, down 21% yoy and 10% qoq, on a sizable drop in account fees, as well as lower mortgage banking revenue (yoy) and lower “other” (qoq).

Cost control is helping a little, as adjusted opex declined 5% year over year and rose less than 1% sequentially. Still, pre-provision profits were down more than 13% year-over-year and about 11% qoq, which was more than 6% below expectations for the quarter. South State made up for it below the line (core EPS was in line with expectation), but I’m surprised there wasn’t a bigger negative reaction to a miss of this size at this line.

Tangible book value rose 9% yoy, and capital is fine, with management increasing its payout to shareholders (dividends plus buybacks).

Mixed Trends On The Balance Sheet, But Some Encouraging Signs

On a top-line reported basis, loans rose about 5% year over year and a little more than 1% sequentially. Post-acquisition adjustments continue to impact the business, though, and non-acquired loans rose 23% yoy and 5% qoq this quarter. Within that, commercial real estate continues to be a strong growth driver, up 37% qoq and 10% qoq, well ahead of not only the norm for smaller banks this quarter, but smaller Southeastern banks and peers like First Horizon (FHN), Synovus (SNV), and SunTrust (STI). C&I and Mortgage lending was also strong, up 23% and 24% yoy, respectively.

Some of the costs of the restructuring are also showing up in loan yields. All-in loan yields actually declined 1bp yoy and rose only 4bp qoq. If management broke out yields by acquired/non-acquired, I missed that, but it would seem that the ongoing adjustment is having a meaningful impact on yields.

Deposits were up more than 2% yoy and qoq as reported. Unlike so many banks this quarter, South State actually had a strong performance with non-interest-bearing deposits up more than 3% yoy and 5% qoq, helping limit overall deposit cost growth to 32bp yoy and 4bp qoq – a very strong performance that helps keep South State on the right side of average in deposit beta among regional peers/comps.

All told, I think the underlying business at South State is quite strong, as the economies in the Southeast U.S. remain healthy and growing well. There’s intense competition for loans now, but South State does seem to be doing a good job of leveraging its strong core deposit base – a key asset at time when deposit costs continue to rise.

Credit seems fine to me. There are some early signs of rising credit costs when you dig through the 10-Q, but those are rises from a low base, and overall non-performing asset and charge-off ratios remain very healthy as the credit cycle peaks.

A Little More Muddle Through…

South State should be pretty close to the end of its readjustment process, though the overall banking cycle does appear to be slowing. Further rate hikes seem unlikely at this point, and while the Southeast U.S. is growing well, the risk of a slower-growing economy should be discounted. What that all means to South State is that while I like the prospects for the company to hit its longer-term 5% to 10% loan growth target, and I expect the business to ramp from here, there could still be some turbulence on a short-term basis.

Helping offset this, management is launching a new cost reduction effort that it believes can produce annual savings of around $13 million for a cost of $3 million.

The Outlook

I’ve made the investment case for South State in prior pieces, and I won’t reiterate it in detail here. The gist of the story is that this a Southeast-based bank with a strong core deposit franchise and a growing corporate lending franchise that has hired productive middle market bankers for regional rivals and could look to continue to do so as M&A in the Southeast could lead to some loan officers looking for new homes. Competition will be increasing in the region, though, with several large banks looking to enter the market with organic branch openings and digital bank offerings.

Mid-to-high single-digit core earnings growth can support a standalone fair value in the mid-$70’s, and likewise with a P/E approach that assumes a forward PE in the 13’s. A ROTE-driven P/TBV approach isn’t quite as favorable today, but I don’t think near-term ROTE is necessarily an accurate reflection of the bank’s future earning power today. A buyout could see South State fetch close to $90/share.

The Bottom Line

With the shares having outperformed, I’m less bullish on South State, even though the company is near the end of its turbulent post-acquisition restructuring/repositioning process. I still like the longer-term potential of the business, and I can’t rule out South State as an M&A target for a less patient regional bank that wants to accelerate its growth in the Southeast, but I think there are better risk/reward opportunities elsewhere among smaller banks today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.